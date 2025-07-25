Warriors new plan for Jonathan Kuminga is coming into focus

Jonathan Kuminga currently stands at the center of the Golden State Warriors’ offseason. As a restricted free agent, the 22-year-old forward has yet to accept an offer. He’s seeking a more significant role and a contract that accurately reflects his increasing value. At the same time, it’s the worst-kept secret that Kuminga would rather play elsewhere next season.

"He [Kuminga] did tell me that he is in absolutely no rush to do a deal with the Warriors right now, and he's not accepting their current offers," Chams Charania reported. "He added that he wants to continue exploring options with his agent Aaron Turner, whether that's continuing conversations with the Warriors or sign-and-trade options that are available to him.”

Show Jonathan Kuminga the money

Contract talks between Kuminga and Golden State have stalled. Kuminga’s camp wants a deal worth somewhere around $30 million per year. The Warriors’ offers are closer to $20 million. Both sides are holding firm, in hopes that the other will cave first.

"I'm told the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers to the Warriors over the last week or so," Charania explained. "They're two of the more aggressive teams with Kuminga and they're also offering him the opportunity for significant minutes and a starting caliber role in their lineup. Those are two things that he wants more than anything."

Why the Warriors are waiting patiently

Golden State has talked with teams like the Kings and Suns about sign-and-trade deals, but the offers haven’t quite hit the spot. Simply put, neither the Kings nor Suns have been able to offer anything for Kuminga that sparks the Warriors’ interest. The market for restricted free agents is cold, with few teams able to offer real value in return.

The entire league is tight on cap space this late into the offseason and free agency. This makes it almost impossible for suitors to give Kuminga the contract he wants or the Warriors the assets they demand. Most teams are only offering short-term or mid-level deals.

If Golden State signs Kuminga to a qualifying offer, both sides gain flexibility. Kuminga could play out the year, prove his value with more minutes and become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The Warriors, meanwhile, can revisit trade talks once the market picks up again during the new season.

What Jonathan Kuminga wants

It isn’t only about the money for Kuminga; he wants a larger role. He wants to be a key piece, not a backup, after being benched in key playoff moments last season. If the Warriors can’t offer that, he’s open to other teams where he’ll have a bigger spotlight and a shot at a major contract in 2026. The Warriors look to be fine playing this waiting game with Kuminga. This approach keeps their options open to potentially maximize value once the market improves.