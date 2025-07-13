Warriors' words about Jonathan Kuminga are very different than their actions

The Golden State Warriors biggest question mark on their roster is Jonathan Kuminga. For the last few seasons, they have had an up and down relationship, where head coach Steve Kerr goes stretches without playing because he doesn't fit the team.

Kuminga has entered Restricted Free Agency, meaning any offer any team makes for him, the Warriors have the option to match. Although Kuminga was DNP'd for most of the first round of the playoffs, he stepped up in the second round when star Steph Curry was injured.

According to Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, his play against the Minnesota Timberwolves is “a big reason why I want to bring him back.”

Every action that he and the Warriors front office has taken points to them not bringing back Kuminga. Warriors fans should not believe the front office on this matter.

Should Warriors fans question the front office about Kuminga?

The Golden State front office for the last decade and a half has been arguably the best front office in all of basketball. Given that they have won the most championships since 2004 and have put themselves in a position to be a contender for over a decade speaks for itself. Warriors fans don't question the front office, but when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga, they should.

Golden State selected Kuminga with the seventh-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, due to getting a first-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves when they dealt Andrew Wiggins. Kuminga was a part of the 2022 championship team as a rookie and developed well over his first three seasons. In his third season, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists on .526/.321/.746 shooting splits.

All indications pointed to him breaking out during last season. That didn't happen. He got a starting nod to start the season but didn't fit well and was moved to the bench. Kuminga had his up and downs, but nothing consistent. Then he injured his ankle, which left him sideline for most of the second half until the last 16 games of the season.

In the postseason, Kuminga was DNP'd for most of the first round, due to his style of play not fitting that well alongside Curry and Jimmy Butler. Once Curry was sidelined with a hamstring injury, he got a lot of playing time in Games 2-5 against the Timberwolves. He put up 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on .554/.389/.720 shooting splits.

What is the Warriors plan with Jonathan Kuminga? They don't have one

After great playoff performances, teams sign players almost immediately, but the Warriors have only offered him the qualifying offer, worth $7.9 million.

If Warriors management was serious about bringing back Kuminga, they would have already offered a real contract by now. Kuminga is going into year five, with the potential to still grow. Raising his play to a superstar is unlikely, but to be an All-Star caliber player is possible. Golden State could let him walk, but by locking up a long-term deal with him gives them the opportunity to get value for him.

Golden State has mismanaged the Kuminga situation and their actions regarding him, is not backing up what they are telling everyone.