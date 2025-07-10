Let’s take a look at what Steph Curry said about the possibility of the Golden State Warriors re-signing Jonathan Kuminga:

What matters here is what Steph didn’t say. He didn’t say, “I want this young man on my team,” or present things as if he was playing any role in the ultimate decision. What he did say was, “We’ll see what happens.”

So yeah. If you, for whatever reason you might have, were hoping to see Steph Curry go to bat for Jonathan Kuminga, you’re probably a little disappointed right now. He is taking a hands-off approach. Which, I guess, is fine.

Is Steph Curry sabotaging Jonathan Kuminga’s career out of jealousy?

Now, if you were stupid, you might think this has been a calculated move on Steph Curry’s part. Rumors were invented by me of a weekly Dungeons and Dragons group that included both the two timelines groups coming to an abrupt and unfriendly end. This was a while back. No physical altercation occurred, but Draymond’s sorcerer could have survived a battle if Jonathan had done something different.

Kuminga maintained that any sort of sacrificial action or even saving another player character they just met did not fit Kuminga’s player’s alignment. “I’m chaotic neutral,” he said. “Defenestra, my orc fighter, would never do something like that.” Draymond seethed for a little bit, went to get a slice of pizza from the kitchen, and never came back. That’s how D&D goes sometimes..

Since that point, the trust among the team just hasn’t been there. Players have left, and Jordan Poole was punched in the face. Remember that? Kuminga is all that’s left. Steph started a new D&D group, and Jonathan wasn’t invited.

Please keep in mind that about 98 percent of the last two paragraphs are untrue. However, I believe what these paragraphs say about the situation can still be a learning experience to readers.

We’ll see if Kuminga does come back.