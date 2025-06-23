2025 NBA Draft First Round 1: Date, time, TV channel and full draft order

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

The NBA season came to a close last night as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 to win their first title in franchise history. With the season wrapped up, all eyes now shift to the offseason, and that begins with the 2025 NBA Draft this week. The NBA Draft has provided basketball fans with many memorable moments over the years, including shocking selections and draft-day trades.

This year's draft should provide the same level of excitement, with Cooper Flagg highlighting night one of the draft. While Flagg is the headline of this year's draft, many other talented prospects will have their name called as well. Here's how to follow the NBA Draft first round on Wednesday night.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft first round? Date, start time, and channel

The 2025 NBA Draft first round is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will include 30 selections and will air live on ABC and ESPN.

Where is the NBA Draft first round set to take place?

The 2025 NBA Draft first round will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Barclays Center, which is the home of the Brooklyn Nets, will be hosting the NBA Draft for the fifth year in a row. The Barclays Center has hosted the NBA Draft since 2013, except for the 2020 draft, which was held from the ESPN studios in Bristol, CT, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2025 NBA Draft first round draft order

Here's a look at the full 2025 NBA Draft order for the first round.

2025 NBA Draft Order Team 1. Dallas Mavericks 2. San Antonio Spurs 3. Philadelphia 76ers 4. Charlotte Hornets 5. Utah Jazz 6. Washington Wizards 7. New Orleans Pelicans 8. Brooklyn Nets 9. Toronto Raptors 10. Phoenix Suns (from Houston) 11. Portland Trail Blazers 12. Chicago Bulls 13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento) 14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) 15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via the LA Clippers) 16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando) 17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston 18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis) 19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans) 20. Miami Heat (from Golden State) 21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota) 22. Atlanta Hawks (from LA Lakers via New Orleans 23. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana) 24. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) 25. Orlando Magic (from Denver) 26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York) 27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston) 28. Boston Celtics 29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah) 30. LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Cooper Flagg of Duke is widely expected to go No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks and, in the words of FanSided NBA Draft expert, Chris Kline, "his youth, athleticism and IQ comes around once in a generation."

Dylan Harper, the son of long-time NBA player Ron Harper, is expected to go No. 2 to the Spurs. However, that pick is far less certain than Flagg at No. 1 and from there, things get incredibly murky, especially with potential trades. However, the final order ultimately shakes out, players like Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecomb, Tre Johnson and Jeremiah Fears are likely to go in the top 10.