2025 NBA Draft Round 2: Date, time, TV channel and full draft order

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

For the second consecutive year, the NBA Draft second round will take place on a separate day from the first round. While the second round of the draft isn't as memorable as the first round, it has many great players who have been drafted since the NBA first introduced second-round picks in 1989.

Notable current NBA players that were drafted in the second round include Nikola Jokić, who was famously drafted during a Taco Bell commercial of ESPN's draft coverage in 2014. Jokić has won an NBA Championship and two league MVPs for the Denver Nuggets.

He was drafted 41st — during a Taco Bell commercial.



Back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic 🌯



pic.twitter.com/ll7lWK8X87 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 9, 2022

Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, and Jalen Brunson were also drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft, and the three of them have gone on to have great careers in the league.

Dennis Rodman and Manu Ginobili, who both have won multiple NBA Championships, were second-round picks. Marc Gasol and Gilbert Arenas are other former great NBA players who were selected in the second round.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft first round? Date, start time, and channel?

The 2025 NBA Draft second round is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN. The second round will include 29 selections.

Where is the NBA Draft second round set to take place?

The 2025 NBA Draft second round will take place at the same location as night one, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

2025 NBA Draft second round draft order

Here's a list at the full 2025 NBA Draft order for the second round.

2025 NBA Draft Order Team 31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Utah) 32. Boston Celtics (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn 33. Charlotte Hornets 34. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans via San Antonio, Phoenix, and Memphis 35. Philadelphia 76ers 36. Brooklyn Nets 37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto via Dallas and San Antonio 38. San Antonio Spurs 39. Toronto Raptors (from Portland via Sacramento) 40. Washington Wizards (from Phoenix) 41. Golden State Warriors (from Miami via Brooklyn and Indiana 42. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via San Antonio 43. Utah Jazz (from Dallas) 44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Atlanta) 45. Chicago Bulls (from Sacramento) 46. Orlando Magic 47. Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit via Washington) 48. Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State via Washington and Brooklyn 49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee) 50. New York Knicks (from Memphis via Oklahoma City and Boston) 51. LA Clippers (from Minnesota via Atlanta and Houston) 52. Phoenix Suns (from Denver via Charlotte and Minnesota) 53. Utah Jazz (from LA Clippers via LA Lakers) 54. Indiana Pacers 55. Los Angeles Lakers 56. Memphis Grizzlies (from Houston) 57. Orlando Magic (from Boston) 58. Cleveland Cavaliers 59. Houston Rockets (from Oklahoma City via Atlanta)

Prospects that are likely to be selected in the second round

There is plenty of talent that could be selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Notable players that are projected to be drafted in the second round include North Carolina guard Drake Powell, Florida State guard Jamir Watkins, and Duke guard Tyrese Procter. All three are projected to be early second-round picks in the NBA Draft.

Potential late second-round picks in the draft include Marquette guard Kam Jones, Michigan center Vladislav Goldin, Villanova forward Eric Dixon, and Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard