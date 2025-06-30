2025 NBA Summer League: where to watch, games, matchups & more

The 2025 NBA Summer League is right around the corner, ushering in another year of promising young talent ready to make their mark. Headlined by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, this summer is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the NBA offseason.

Salt Lake City Summer League

July 5–8



Teams: Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers

The Salt Lake City slate opens the Summer League schedule with four teams, including two top-five picks set to debut: VJ Edgecombe (No. 3) for the Philadelphia 76ers and Ace Bailey (No. 5) for the Utah Jazz.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's pick at No. 15, Thomas Sorber, will also make his first appearance, along with new Memphis Grizzlies wing Cedric Coward (No. 11) — one of the most polarizing selections in the draft, having played just six collegiate games before being selected. This stage gives both players a crucial opportunity to prove their worth early.

California Classic Summer League

July 5–8



Teams: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat

Simultaneously, the California Classic will feature another group of top-tier prospects. Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper will get his first run with the team after San Antonio considered dealing the selection on draft night.

Golden State’s second-round pick, Koby Brea, known for his lights-out 3-point shooting, could be a surprise breakout. Bronny James returns for his second California Classic appearance, building buzz ahead of his marquee matchup with Flagg in Las Vegas.

NBA Las Vegas Summer League

July 10–21



All 30 NBA teams | 76 total games | two venues (Thomas & Mack Center, Cox Pavilion)

Las Vegas once again takes center stage with a full slate of games and a who's-who of NBA personalities in attendance. From rising stars to seasoned GMs and celebrity guests, this is where legacies begin — and reputations can shift overnight.

Here are some of the most anticipated matchups during the early stretch of the event.

July 10: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Jeremiah Fears (No. 7) and Derik Queen (No. 13) debut for New Orleans in a matchup that could quiet critics who questioned both selections. The Timberwolves will counter with Joan Beringer (No. 17), the 6-foot-11 French prospect seen as a high-upside developmental project.

July 10: Mavericks vs. Lakers

This isn’t just a No. 1 vs. No. 56 matchup — it’s a clash of hype, heritage, and headlines. Cooper Flagg, the most talked-about prospect since Zion Williamson, debuts for Dallas against Bronny James, who looks to build momentum after averaging 8.8 points in last year’s Summer League.

Expect a packed house and national spotlight as these two names collide in a game that promises to be far more than a formality.

July 10: 76ers vs. Spurs

Dylan Harper vs. VJ Edgecombe

In a battle of top-three picks, Harper and Edgecombe will meet for the first time on an NBA court. With both having already logged minutes in their respective Summer League debuts, this duel could be an early litmus test for who’s more NBA-ready out of the gate.

July 11: Jazz vs. Hornets

Ace Bailey vs. Kon Knueppel

This matchup between No. 4 pick Bailey and No. 5 pick Knueppel is one to circle. Bailey, whose pre-draft process was clouded by controversy, looks to prove his worth in Utah. Knueppel, a sharpshooter expected to crack Charlotte’s rotation early, will make his Las Vegas debut and showcase his perimeter game under the spotlight.

July 11: Wizards vs. Suns

Washington is rolling out an impressive trio of rookies — Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins — each of whom are hoping to spark a franchise reset. The Suns, meanwhile, will feature Khaman Malauch (No. 10) and Rasheer Fleming (No. 31). With the team reshaping its identity post-Kevin Durant, Malauch's debut could offer a glimpse at Phoenix’s next era in the paint.