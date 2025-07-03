3 centers the Lakers should've targeted instead of settling for Deandre Ayton

After losing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of this year's playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers' No. 1 offseason priority was to acquire an honest-to-goodness center. It took a little longer than expected, but they finally did just that on Wednesday evening, signing former first overall pick Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal.

Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one block on 56.6 percent shooting with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, appearing in just 40 games while splitting time at the 5 spot with Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III,. Ayton is known for his ability to catch lobs and score at the rim, but has not been a great rim protector in his career and can have a low motor at times.

His fit in L.A. is questionable because of those last two points. Offensively, he'll have field days running pick and rolls with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. But when there's a lack of perimeter defense, a team needs great rim protection. The Dallas Mavericks had just that when Doncic was there, but the Lakers lack it even with Ayton in tow. For a team competing for a championship, that cannot survive if Ayton shows up with a lack of effort.

With that in mind, here are three centers the Lakers could have gone for instead of settling with Ayton.

3. Myles Turner

Before the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the world signing Myles Turner and stealing him from the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers were in the hunt for the big man as well. Turner has been the perfect modern-day center over the course of his career: He can score, space the floor and rim protect.

This past season he put up 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and two blocks on .481/.396/.773 shooting splits. In the Eastern Conference playoffs, those numbers were 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 blocks on .525/.403/.776 before he struggled offensively in the Finals.

Turner would have been a perfect fit in Los Angeles. The floor spacing for Doncic, James and Reaves to operate in would have been deadly given the threat Turner is from deep, and he's a great lob option due to his athleticism and who would also be a great defensive anchor. The relative lack of rebounding is not an issue when both James and Doncic can put up near triple-doubles on a nightly basis.

2. Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler has been on the trade market forever and has been on the Lakers' radar for some time. Kessler is not the offensive option that Ayton or Turner are, but he is one of the most impactful defensive centers in basketball.

Kessler had career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks this year, putting up 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks while shooting 66.3 percent from the floor and leading the league in offensive reboundin. Within the Laker offense, he wouldn't have had to do much more than set screens, be a lob threat and sit in the dunker spot.

His impact would have been on the defensive side. Standing 7-foot with a 7-foot-4 wingspan that fills the lane, he's already established himself one of the best rim protectors in the league. Another thing that the Lakers struggled post-Doncic trade with was rebounding, which Kessler is one of the best at, and was far better than Ayton last season.

1. Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton is one of the most underrated players in basketball; long overlooked in Brooklyn, if he was on the Lakers he could have blossomed into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Claxton has grown on offense, leading the league in field-goal percentage in 2023. Last season he put up 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks on 56.3 percent shooting. Next to Doncic, James and Reaves, those numbers would look even better. A perfect lob threat and screen setter offensively, he also brings a solid post package.

According to Basketball Reference, Claxton had a 112 defensive rating last year, which was the second best on a team that had a defensive rating of 115.8, ranking 20th in the league. While the Lakers had a hot stretch on defense after acquiring Luka, they could not click against a lengthy and versatile Minnesota team and had their lack of size and interior strength exposed.

Claxton would have a brought an overall more significant impact than what Ayton can provide. Ayton diversifies the Lakers offense, but he doesn't give them the rim protection they need. Claxton would have brought the defense and the offense to make the Lakers a bigger threat.