3 contenders who must sign sharpshooter Malik Beasley after gambling investigation

The Detroit Pistons were prepared to sign Malik Beasley to a three-year, $42 million contract in the early stages of free agency. Then, in a flash, all interest evaporated as Beasley became the focus of a federal gambling probe, which was launched to investigate "unusual betting activity" on Beasley props in January of 2024.

In a potentially unexpected twist, Beasley is no longer a target of that probe. That reopens his free agency, which should lead several teams to make him an offer. There isn't a ton of available cap space at this point in the offseason, so unless Beasley can get the bag from a bad team like the Brooklyn Nets, he's probably looking at a minimum contract on a contender. A "prove it" situation.

That feels a bit unfair considering he was awesome last season, averaging 16.3 points and hitting 41.6 percent of his 3s on 9.3 attempts. Beasley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting and was integral to Detroit's rise from basement-dweller to postseason fighter.

He could just re-sign with the Pistons — a move that would benefit all parties — but Detroit did sign Duncan Robinson to effectively replace him. Should Beasley be on the lookout for a new NBA home, here are a few sensible landing spots.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic finally pushed their chips in this summer, acquiring Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and signing Tyus Jones as a free agent. All of a sudden, Orlando's greatest weaknesses have turned into potential strengths. Jones, along with a now-healthy Jalen Suggs, should augment the Magic's playmaking in the halfcourt. Meanwhile, Bane is the high-volume shooter this team has needed for so long.

Orlando has precious few chinks in the armor. It's easy to point to Cleveland or New York as favorites to win the East in this strange, injury-tinged season that lies ahead, but the Magic are right in the mix, too. A lot of boxes are checked. Orlando has two bona fide star wings, which has been the foundation of most recent champions. Orlando has malleable, dynamic defenders across the board, high-IQ playmaking from the guard position, a deep well of options at the five spot. It's all right there in front of them.

There is a burden of proof on Orlando as a group that has not gotten over the hump before — but Cleveland and New York aren't overly accomplished by those same standards. Beasley can come in and further improve the 3-point shooting apparatus around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Between Bane and Beasley, Orlando would be able to keep at least one of the NBA's best shooters on the floor at all times, which certainly can't hurt with this team.

If Beasley has to settle for a contract well below his value, he might as well chase a title. Orlando can give him an earnest shot.

Milwaukee Bucks

Beasley spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he started in 77 of 79 games. Odds are he would step right back into the same role upon his return. Beasley's Milwaukee stint was complicated at times, but he still hit 3s at an exceptionally high clip, which will always be useful for a team built around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee's depth is in the gutter right now, especially on the perimeter. The Damian Lillard trade leaves the Bucks depending heavily on the likes of Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Cole Anthony. All those dudes can shoot, but consistency will be hard to come by. The Bucks don't really have that classic second star to pair with Giannis, so sprinkling as much shooting and secondary creation as possible is key. Beasley immediately becomes, like, the third-best player on a team with postseason hopes.

It's unclear just how much longer Giannis will remain committed to Milwaukee — even next season does not feel like a 100 percent guarantee front to back — but for a player in Beasley's shoes, with a need to prove his worth and (presumably) a desire to win, the Bucks give him a solid shot at doing both. The East will be incredibly weak next season and Giannis is still Giannis, which means Milwaukee is always a threat on some level. If Beasley can maintain last season's shot-making success as a starter for a potential top-six seed, he'll get his overdue payday in 2026.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors currently have nine players under standard NBA contract for the upcoming season. It's almost September. It's clear the Warriors are waiting on a couple different resolutions: Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency and Al Horford's unrestricted free agency. The Dubs won't pay Kuminga his desired salary, but also won't trade him for spare parts. Horford, meanwhile, is mulling retirement versus another NBA season.

In any case, the Dubs need more bodies. Straight up. This offense has long relied heavily upon the 3-point shot. Since Klay Thompson's departure, Golden State has funneled the majority of those off-guard reps to Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield. Both will be heavily involved again next season, but why not toss Beasley into the mix? There are potential redundancies between Hield and Beasley, but the latter is clearly an upgrade. There's very little chance that this signing does not benefit Golden State.

From Beasley's perspective, it's easier to guarantee playing time when the roster is quite literally half-full. Golden State would need to deploy its lone two-way contract to field a 10-man rotation right now. Beasley can step in, be guaranteed a significant chunk of minutes with the second unit (or maybe the starters), and play in a system tailored to his skill set. Are the Dubs a real contender right now? Probably not, but Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green can't be disregarded either.