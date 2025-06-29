Knicks fans think they've already proven Malik Beasley gambling allegations

Prior to Sunday's news, there was real momentum towards Malik Beasley signing a contract extension with the Detroit Pistons. Suddenly, those talks have been placed on hold thanks to a gambling investigation against Beasley by the U.S. District Attorney's office. Beasley emerged in the Pistons first meaningful postseason series in decades as a villain for New York Knicks faithful, who are not in the market for revenge.

It should be noted that nothing has been proven against Beasley, at least not yet. His attorney released a statement per ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, which read “an investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.” The allegations, which range from betting on games and prop bets, would have serious ramifications for Beasley if proven true.

Do Knicks fans have evidence of Malik Beasley gambling allegations? Not so fast

In Game 6 of the Pistons first-round series against the Knicks – which New York won in a memorable comeback on Detroit's home floor – Beasley was gifted a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. Cade Cunningham drew multiple defenders with just seconds remaining, and dished a pass to a wide open Beasley, who fumbled the ball.

yeah Malik Beasley is 100% guilty pic.twitter.com/dPrdEnhouu — A ✩ (@adryanashton) June 29, 2025

Malik Beasley dropping that pass against the Knicks in the first round makes way more sense now — FireThibs69 (@FireThibs69) June 29, 2025

Malik Beasley after Jalen Brunson hit that game winner and cashed Knicks ML #Malikbeasley pic.twitter.com/ltc7x1lrei — 📸 (@noodxle1) June 29, 2025

Now, one mistake is not clear-as-day evidence of anything against Beasley, who was distraught after the game for valid reasons. Beasley emerged as a fan favorite in Detroit last season, and he let his team down in the closing moments. It was a credit to his three-point shooting prowess that Cunningham was willing to pass him the ball in those closing moments rather than force up a shot of his own. None of it mattered, and the Pistons lost the series in six games without winning a contest on their home floor.

Knicks fans have jokes after Malik Beasley blew it in Game 6

All of this occurred just after Beasley had taken a shot at the Knicks, claiming the game would be a “mental battle, coach has been preaching this whole year,” Beasley then said "we’ve gotta be mentally stronger than everybody. I think we are that mentally stronger team.”

Knicks fans understandably took that comment and ran, which New York used as motivation prior to defeating the Pistons. The Knicks made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, beating a shorthanded Celtics team in the process, before eventually losing to the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton.

In the end, any Knicks fans taking shots at Beasley now, prior to all the evidence coming out, are merely taking part in one of our favorite NBA pastimes – the petty olympics. The offseason really is in full swing.