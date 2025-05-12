Pistons’ follow up to storybook season will disappoint fans

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a dream season, one that the fan base has been searching for since the glory days of the 2004 championship.

Cade Cunningham's emergence as a superstar and the team's gritty play has reignited excitement among basketball fans. However, the good vibes surrounding the franchise can all come crashing down.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pistons are looking to re-sign Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.

On paper, retaining both of those players may sound good to Pistons fans; both players proved to be pivotal rotation players who raised the floor in Detroit. However, committing to their salary now could limit the team's ability to acquire more exciting players who could help raise their ceiling.

The Pistons still have a long way to go to become contenders

In the offseason, when several stars may be on the move, and some great players are set to hit free agency, the Pistons could use the cap space to bring in a more exciting player. Even if they're not signing a big free agent outright, cap space could be useful in a trade — maybe even one for a target like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

Beasley proved to be a sharp shooter for them, shooting a blistering 41.6 percent from behind the arc, and Tim Hardaway Jr was serviceable throughout the season. However, better options might be available for players who could elevate their roster into a contender.

While some of the bigger names, like James Harden or LeBron James, are unlikely to land in Detroit, like Ty Jerome or Jonathan Kuminga, who are both entering free agency, are players the Pistons should flag as potential pieces to fit next to their core.

Despite their rather disappointing offseason plans, Detroit still has a lot to be excited about.

The Pistons still have a young core that fans should be excited about. Getting Jaden Ivey back healthy, along with an improved Ausar Thompson and another All-Star Caliber season from Cunningham, should definitely be a force in the Eastern Conference for years to come.