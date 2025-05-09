The Whiteboard: Why the Pistons – not the Rockets – are built to go all-in this offseason

Regardless of their first-round playoff exit, the Detroit Pistons were the most overachieving team of the 2024-25 NBA campaign ... by far. But the Houston Rockets, another rapidly ascending club that experienced a similar fate in the postseason, have ostensibly garnered more attention.

Why?

Of course, market size matters. Houston is considerably larger than Detroit. Naturally, there are more eyes on the Rockets, who many suspect will make a splash move(s) this summer. Conversely, folks have preached patience for the Pistons, though we're here to tell you they're better suited to go big game hunting.

The Pistons, not the Rockets, are ready to go star-hunting this offseason

After tripling their win total from the season prior, tying the sixth-greatest year-over-year turnaround in league history, Detroit announced itself to the basketball world. Their rise and bright future starts and ends with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, a first-time All-Star and candidate to earn All-NBA honors. As deep and talented as the Rockets are, they don't have someone of his caliber ready to carry the franchise.

Alperen Şengün is a great center and two-way phenom Amen Thompson is here to stay for the Rockets. The latter's ceiling is limitless if/when he develops a consistent three-point shot. But neither has shown the upside of being a top 10-15 player in the world like Cunningham has (yet).

There seems to be some urgency for Houston to cash in some of its massive stockpile of chips. Then what? Does depleting their war chest of assets for Milwaukee Bucks franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo or all-time great basketball nomad Kevin Durant move the needle? Can a trio of one of them, Şengün and Thompson make noise in a stacked Western Conference?

Everyone talks about how the Rockets are loaded with draft picks, including extremely valuable swaps with the self-imploding Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Reasonably so. Nonetheless, Pistons controls all their first-round selections for the next seven years, plus 15 second-rounders.

Starting on draft night, the Pistons can trade as many as four first-rounders and have seven swaps to offer. Currently boasting the second-lowest payroll for 2025-26, they have cap space to explore the open market. In other words, Detroit could make a significant roster move without hurting their supporting case, unlike the Rockets.

Houston's finances are starting to get messy. Veteran point guard Fred VanVleet's $44.9 million club option looms largely over whether they dip into the luxury tax/approach the first apron. Steven Adams is also set to become an unrestricted free agent, and forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are eligible for rookie-scale contract extensions. It's getting expensive for the Rockets to pay/keep everyone, while the Pistons have the flexibility to build around Cunningham.

Detroit employs Amen's similarly freakishly athletic twin brother, Ausar. They also have former top-five pick Jaden Ivey, who enjoyed a breakthrough season before suffering a broken left fibula. Rookie Ron Holland doesn't turn 20 until July. Cunningham already has his long-term lob threat in 21-year-old man-child Jalen Duren -- they led the Association in alley-oop connections in 2024-25.

The Pistons are right there; they just need to find Cunningham's partner in crime. Notably, the expiring contracts of productive yet upgradable veterans like Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schröder factor into Detroit's offseason plans. But they can let them walk and clear the runway for a running mate for a high-profile addition. Perhaps one like Antetokounmpo.

Give Cunningham a complimentary co-star, and Detroit could elevate to the upper-echelon of a top-heavy East. He and Detroit's youthful core have arrived, but they can be here to stay with one massive swing of the bat. Alternatively, the Rockets are still in evaluation mode of their suddenly expedited rebuild as the West only gets stronger.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

NBA news roundup: