Projected Warriors depth chart with Steph Curry out for Game 2

The Golden State Warriors received unsettling news when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Stephen Curry would miss at least one week after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This marks the first time in Curry’s 16-year career that he’s dealt with a hamstring injury, making his rehab process crucial for the team’s future.

Curry signaled to the bench at the 8:47 mark of the second quarter, indicating that he needed to be checked out. Although he was able to jog lightly, he headed to the locker room and was listed as OUT for the remainder of the game. As the Warriors prepare for Game 2, here’s a look at their updated depth chart and a potential lineup as they aim to go up 2-0.

Updated Depth Chart:

Position Starters Bench PG Brandon Podziemski Moses Moody SG Gary Payton II Pat Spencer SF Buddy Hield Jonathan Kuminga PF Jimmy Butler Kevon Looney C Draymond Green Quentin Post

The starting lineup remains largely the same, except for Curry’s absence, which has led to Gary Payton II stepping in. Payton was inserted into the starting lineup during Game 7 against the Houston Rockets, contributing just five points on 2-5 shooting in 20 minutes. Although his offensive production was limited, his defensive presence remains vital.

Brandon Podziemski, who originally came off the bench in Game 7, started alongside Curry in Game 1, taking on most of the point guard duties. He finished with three points and three assists on 1-7 shooting, but managed to make an impact on the glass with eight rebounds. Podziemski hasn’t made a significant mark since his standout performance in Game 4, where he scored 26 points on 9-18 shooting, including five made threes.

The real “Batman” of the Warriors’ offense has been Buddy Hield, who has been an absolute flamethrower in Golden State’s last two games. Hield scored 24 points in Game 1, continuing his 3-point hot streak by shooting 62.5% from deep. The Warriors have finally tapped into the best version of Hield that fans have been hoping to see, and they’ll be counting on his continued production.

As for the bench, the Warriors typically run an eight-man rotation, but Steve Kerr might be forced to give more playing time to both Pat Spencer and Jonathan Kuminga. Spencer, who has only appeared in four games this postseason, has delivered solid minutes when called upon. On the other hand, Kuminga has yet to make a significant impact in the playoffs, but he’s still looking for his chance to shine.

Golden State managed to hold the lead after Curry’s injury, but that might not have been the case if Curry hadn’t scored 13 points in 13 minutes before exiting. Minnesota will undoubtedly look to bounce back on their home court and tie the series at 1-1. Perhaps Anthony Edwards will emerge as the new star player in this intense matchup.