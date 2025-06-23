3 more moves the Rockets need to make after landing Kevin Durant

Before the 2025 NBA Finals tipped off, the Houston Rockets stole headlines with a bold, win-now move — trading Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and a slew of draft picks to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.

Following a 50-win season that ended in first-round Game 7 heartbreak, Houston decided it was time to elevate. In Durant, they now have a proven champion, All-Star and playoff-tested scorer — a clear signal that the Rockets are ready to contend now, not later.

With a core of Durant, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson, plus young talents like Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard stepping into bigger roles, this team looks deep and dangerous. But for a franchise trying to break through in a loaded Western Conference, the job’s not done.

Here are three moves the Rockets can make this offseason to further solidify their title aspirations:

3. Sign Russell Westbrook

No, this isn’t 2017 — but it also isn’t 2019, when Russell Westbrook had an uneven run in Houston. Fast forward to 2025, and Westbrook just wrapped up a strong sixth-man campaign with Denver, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 75 games.

Set to hit free agency, Westbrook could be a low-risk, high-reward signing at under $5 million. His relentless energy, playmaking and veteran presence would give Houston another dimension off the bench — especially mentoring a young guard like Sheppard.

Even more compelling? A potential reunion with Kevin Durant. After years of narrative tension, a Houston-based reunion between the former Thunder stars could be a full-circle moment — and one that brings championship upside with it.

2. Add more shooting depth

The Rockets ranked 10th in 3-point percentage last season — solid, but not elite. And despite trading for one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Durant can’t fix all spacing issues alone.

Key rotation players like Şengün and Thompson both shot below 25% from deep, creating spacing issues that elite defenses can exploit. Durant’s presence helps — he hasn’t shot under 40% from 3 in three years — but the Rockets still need more consistent knockdown threats.

Budget-friendly targets include:

Alec Burks – veteran sniper and proven shot-creator

Seth Curry – one of the most efficient shooters of the last decade

Gary Trent Jr. – high-volume shooter with two-way upside

Quentin Grimes – emerging young guard who could be lured with the promise of playing time and a bigger role

Adding one or two shooters who can rotate between bench and starter minutes could be the final touch on a top-five offense.

1. Explore trading Fred VanVleet

The most pressing and complex offseason decision lies with Fred VanVleet.

The veteran point guard and the Rockets mutually extended the decision deadline on his $44.9 million player option for the 2025–26 season to June 29, allowing more time to assess his future in Houston.

VanVleet averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 assists over 60 games, and while he wasn't asked to be a star, he provided steady leadership. But with a looming $45 million price tag and the team now built around Durant, Şengün and rising youth, VanVleet’s role — and salary — may no longer align with Houston’s direction.

If the Rockets can flip VanVleet for a cheaper starter, extra shooting or even a defensive-minded point guard, it might be worth the shake-up. Possible dream targets like Jrue Holiday or Trae Young may become available, especially if the market shifts.

It’s not a knock on VanVleet — it’s a recognition of how competitive windows require difficult choices. The Rockets already made their biggest swing by landing Kevin Durant. But to finish what they’ve started, the front office needs to keep pressing.

With a deep, versatile roster and the West wide open, Houston is on the verge of something special. And the right three moves — a spark off the bench, better shooting and clarity at point guard — could be the difference between another early exit and a deep playoff run.