NBA trade grades: Kevin Durant sent to Rockets for shocking return

Finally, Kevin Durant's time as a member of the Phoenix Suns is over. He and the franchise officially closed the book on this forgettable chapter of their respective journeys, with the 15-time All-Star getting traded to the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix sent Durant to Houston for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall selection in this year's NBA draft and five second-round picks. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news hours before Game 7 of the Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Talk about uncanny timing.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EwrbA2ES9O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2025

There had been chatter that Phoenix was receiving lackluster offers for Durant, and the return they netted is telling. Houston managed to hang onto its most coveted assets (depending on what you think of Green) and only gave up one first-rounder. Nevertheless, the Suns were ostensibly ready to cut their losses and put this situation behind them.

Rockets win Kevin Durant sweepstakes with middling haul

