3 more pieces the Bucks need next after Myles Turner signing

Despite trade speculation, the Milwaukee Bucks are ostensibly operating as if superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the roster next season. Otherwise, they wouldn't have taken the drastic measure of waiving and stretching All-Star point guard Damian Lillard with $113 million remaining on his contract.

Milwaukee's stunning decision to eat the money on Lillard's deal was to make room for free-agent acquisition Myles Turner. The rim-protecting, floor-spacing big man wasn't expected to leave the Indiana Pacers, though a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals changed everything. Regardless of how or why, the Bucks capitalized on a prime opportunity to add talent, though they shouldn't stop here.

As Bucks fans know, Antetokounmpo's uncertain future hangs over this organization. Until the two-time MVP decides to stay or go, the front office must work diligently to convince him that he can still win in Milwaukee. They're fairly limited in money and assets, considering it took something drastic just to create the cap space to sign Turner, but the three moves below are necessary.

3. Trade for Robert Williams III

Entering the final year of his current contract, Williams is seemingly expendable to a Portland Trail Blazers squad that's invested heavily in their young centers. They chose Donovan Clingan seventh overall in last year's draft and spent the 2025 No. 16 pick on Yang Hansen. Where does the Time Lord fit into this equation?

In come the Bucks, who could use another interior presence, even after bringing in Turner. Bobby Portis gives them positional versatility in the frontcourt, but Milwaukee can't rely on Jericho Sims as a consistent rotational piece. Williams gives them a backup five that they can feel comfortable deploying and shouldn't cost an arm and a leg.

Williams is a hyper-athletic, rim-running lob threat who swats shots and defends the paint at an elite level. Durability (or lack thereof) has always been an issue. However, his injury history may help the Bucks secure him at a discounted rate, and he's very effective when available.

2. Flip Kyle Kuzma for Trey Murphy III

Kyle Kuzma didn't provide the spark the Bucks hoped for when they gave up longtime franchise cornerstone Khris Middleton for him in February. Nonetheless, he gives them a movable medium-sized salary that they can turn into something better, like New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor has reported the Pelicans "don't have any untouchable players on their roster." In other words, Murphy can be had, though suitors are presumably lined up waiting and it will take a massive haul to land him. The Bucks aren't necessarily equipped to win a bidding war, with a maximum of one tradable future first-round pick, but they have a valuable bargaining chip.

While Milwaukee can't throw the kitchen sink at you like other teams, their 2031 and 2032 first-rounders are as valuable as any in the league. Antetokounmpo will be closer to 40 than 30 by then; who knows if he'll still be hooping or how his play style will age? Moreover, the Bucks' young core is virtually nonexistent. There's a good chance one of those selections is pretty high on the draft board, which could appeal to the rebuilding Pelicans.

Murphy is a burgeoning two-way star who's still improving. His skill set and continued ascension fit seamlessly alongside Antetokounmpo and Turner. He'd round out a legitimate big three for the Bucks in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

1. Bring in a veteran PG by any means necessary

Even with the East up for grabs, it's hard to take the Bucks seriously without replacing Lillard. Retaining Kevin Porter Jr. was massive for them, but he's not a full-time point guard. They desperately need a professional who can come in and run their offense to alleviate some of the ball-handling/playmaking burden from Antetokounmpo.

Whether it be via the open market or trade, there are multiple options the Bucks can pursue. Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon are free agents. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics might be open to parting ways with Marcus Smart and Anfernee Simons, respectively.

Paul is the ultimate floor general, considering he's widely known as "The Point God." The 40-year-old would give the Bucks a trustworthy facilitator who can operate off the ball as an efficient three-point shooter. Brogdon offers similar traits, but with a combination of superior defense and self-shot creation at this stage in their careers.

Washington's crowded, youthful backcourt needs playing time, and they just received another veteran mentor to guide them in C.J. McCollum. Smart's on an expiring contract and isn't part of their long-term plans, making him an intriguing flier target for the Bucks. His ability to impact winning in multiple ways would be welcome in Milwaukee.

Despite recently joining the Celtics, Simons may not be staying long. Boston has explored rerouting the crafty bucket-getter since receiving him from the Blazers as the centerpiece of the Jrue Holiday swap. How fun is the idea of Lillard's former protégé in Portland filling his void?