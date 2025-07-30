3 NBA stars destined to silence critics in 2025-26

The NBA is filled with more stars than ever. Part of the job description with becoming an NBA star, is the criticism and praise you receive when you play well, and you play bad. Players dealing with their critics is the hardest part.

Every megastar, superstar, or all-star has faced their fair share of criticism, and the majority have eventually overcome it. LeBron James and Michael Jordan were critiqued heavily before they got over the championship hump, as well as current stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić.

Others who are not on the trajectory of being a top 10 player of all time, it could be simply proving they are worth the contract or trade packaged they were offered. Here are three players who will prove the critics wrong.

3. Desmond Bane

The initial reaction fans had when Desmond Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic fell along the lines of Orlando got fleeced. They had given up Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and four unprotected first round picks. The reaction that Orlando gave up too much for Bane was because of the picks. Based on how little draft capital the Houston Rockets gave up for Kevin Durant, it seemed even more absurd.

Neither Bane nor the Magic have a lot of critics. Based on the genuine reaction of the fans across the league thought of the trade, both are going to surprise how much better the Magic will be with Bane.

Last season, the Magic finished 23rd in 3-point attempts per game, last in 3-pointers made per game, and last in 3-point percentage, at 31.8 percent. For Bane's career, he attempts an average of 6.3 3-pointers game, making 41 percent of them. Last season, he averaged 6.1 3-point attempts on 39.3 percent.

The floor spacing Bane provides for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will make them better. Banchero has the potential to become a megastar, but he won't look like it without floor spacing. Given the state of the Eastern Conference, it's possible that the addition of the Memphis guard gives the Magic a chance to win the east.

2. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has had critics throughout his whole career. He's stated that his whole life, when a basketball analyst discusses him, there's always a "but." Every step of his career, he's proved every critic wrong and is the King of New York.

Most recently, his critics have slightly moved away from his size and gone for his play style. Most believe that Brunson is too ball-dominant, too iso heavy, and foul baits. That style is not conduced to winning championships.

The reason Brunson's play style, specifically in the playoffs was a lot of hero ball, is because head coach Tom Thibodeau allowed. Throughout the regular season, the New York Knicks were a free-flowing offense. In the postseason, it became the "Jalen Brunson show," which caused of concerns on whether he can lead a team to a championship.

With the addition of Mike Brown, we'll see a new type of offense and Brunson. Last season, he averaged 26 points and a career high 7.3 assists. This season, we may see a slight dip in his point per game average, but we'll see his efficiency and assists go up.

Brunson had a lot of moments where he defers to the hot hand. Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons in the first round and in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers. In one of the biggest comebacks in Knicks history in Game 2 against the Celtics, Mikal Bridges carried the offensive load during the fourth quarter.

Brunson has no problem sharing the moment and deferring to the hot hand. In the offense that Brown will implement, we'll see a more team-oriented style of play from Brunson, rather than the ball dominant style.

1. Luka Dončić

The biggest star that has the biggest critics is Luka Dončić. From the moment he was traded, the Dallas Mavericks explained their reasonings as "he's not in shape," and "defense wins championships." Then, when the Los Angeles Lakers got upset in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, those conversations resurfaced.

He took those critiques to heart. He spent a month away from basketball, where he was in the weight room and playing other sports. Not too long ago, was on the cover of Men’s Health magazine. Doncic is in incredible shape and looks a lot leaner than he was in the postseason, three months ago.

In the limelight of Los Angeles, Dončić has presented taking the first leap to winning an MVP and potentially winning an NBA finals if he can guide the Lakers through the Western Conference.

Dončić has had one of the most incredible resumes for a player that is 26 years old. If he meets in the minimum game requirement, he is a guarantee First Team All-NBA player, top five MVP candidate, and 30 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. The only thing missing is a consistent defensive effort and winning the MVP and championship. This season, he has a good chance of accomplishing all those feats.