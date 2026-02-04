3 NBA stars who shouldn't survive the trade deadline but almost certainly will

Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. Of course, this is an exciting time of year, as both rumors and real trades are buzzing around. Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden are the biggest names who could be on the move.

However, there are numerous other stars who have been floated around as trade candidates that are unlikely to be moved. Whether it's due to a lack of value on the open market or their team wanting to retain some talent, I don't see these three players being traded before Thursday's deadline.

Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A Sacramento Kings teardown has been rumored since the early part of the season. The trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan never made much sense, and the Kings feel ready to start a rebuild. It would be a shocker if trading for De'Andre Hunter is the lone move. As of now, a Sabonis trade with the Toronto Raptors seems like a strong possibility.

With that being said, the market for the two other members of Sacramento's "big three," LaVine and DeRozan, is far less clear. Jake Fischer specifically noted that "there appears to be little trade market for LaVine." Undoubtedly, his $47.4 million and subsequent $48.8 million player option give teams pause in pursuing a trade.

Additionally, LaVine is one of the league's worst defenders and offers little value outside of scoring. These factors make him a difficult fit. The Milwaukee Bucks had interest in him, but the possibility of a Giannis trade makes this less likely. Frankly, I can't think of a logical suitor for LaVine and fully expect him to remain in Sacramento.

Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ever since the Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison in the fall, Anthony Davis has been in trade rumors. Fully leaning into the Cooper Flagg timeline makes sense on the surface. Regardless, trading for a 32-year-old Davis, who has an extensive injury history, is risky for opposing teams. With Davis currently being injured, his market is even slimmer, and even if they find a partner, the return will likely be minimal.

The Atlanta Hawks seemed to be in the mix for Davis — yet their interest has since dwindled. Frankly, it's hard to blame them; it's simply too risky. On top of his injury concerns, Davis needs a new contract, which further complicates things. The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be interested in Davis. However, as a second-tax apron team, their path to pulling off a move is tricky. Outside of the Cavs, it's difficult to pinpoint suitors.

Surprises can always happen (Jaren Jackson Jr. was traded to Utah for crying out loud), but with Davis being injured and a lack of rumors, it's hard to see a trade happening. I'm sure Mavericks fans would love to officially kickstart a new era with Flagg and wash their hands of the Luka-AD trade. This certainly seemed likely a few months ago. Nevertheless, I think they'll have to wait until the summer, when a Davis trade is more feasible.

Michael Porter Jr.

Unlike Davis and LaVine, Michael Porter Jr. would have a robust market if he were made available. The Brooklyn Nets forward is averaging 25.6 points and should have made the All-Star team in my eyes. It's been reported that the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons could be suitors. And it's easy to see why a 6-foot-10 forward with shot creation and 3-point shooting abilities, like Porter, would be a perfect addition to just about any squad. Nevertheless, ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't believe that MPJ is available ahead of the deadline.

Windy on MPJ:



"I know everybody thinks that Porter's available, that would be news to me. I have not heard that he is available. If he is available wait for Shams to tell me because I haven't heard that" pic.twitter.com/z9i24WtGGI — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 30, 2026

This is a bit surprising as the NBA world widely expected the Nets to position themselves for a loaded 2026 draft. Perhaps this is simply posturing from the Nets' perspective, but after Windhorst's comments, the rumors have clearly cooled down.

The Nets' stance is a bit more logical than the surface level would suggest. Keep in mind, the Nets don't own their pick in next year's draft, so a full teardown might not be in their best interest after all. As is, the Nets are a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference, so they are already in a good position draft-wise this year.

Unless something quickly changes, it's fair to expect that the Nets hang on to MPJ past Thursday.