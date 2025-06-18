3 Pacers who must step up in Game 6 if Haliburton can’t go

The Indiana Pacers are at risk of playing without Tyrese Haliburton in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, after it was announced he is dealing with a right calf strain. Although the severity of the injury hasn’t been disclosed, Haliburton’s status for Thursday night remains up in the air.

Haliburton struggled in Game 5 on the road, scoring just four points without a made field goal. Though he contributed in other areas — tallying seven rebounds and six assists — he also committed three turnovers and looked visibly stagnant on the court. In his first NBA Finals, Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds, his lowest scoring average across any series this postseason.

If the Pacers rule him out for Game 6, the rest of the lineup will need to step up significantly. Here are three players who could be primed for a breakout performance:

3. Myles Turner

Myles Turner has remained relatively quiet in the Finals, largely due to the defensive trio of Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. He’s logged just 28 minutes per game over five appearances, averaging 13.0 points on 41.7 percent shooting, including a cold 22.7 percent from 3.

Perhaps Oklahoma City has figured out how to neutralize Turner more effectively than any other team this postseason. In Game 5, he attempted just five shots — his second-lowest total in the playoffs. Defensively, he’s been solid, but fans are still waiting for that offensive leap. If Turner can stretch the floor and operate more confidently from the perimeter, he could spark Indiana with an MVP-caliber start.

2. Pascal Siakam

It’s been a spectacle watching Pascal Siakam thrive with the Pacers — not just in terms of on-court performance, but in the leadership role he’s taken on. As one of the few players in the Finals with a championship ring, Siakam epitomizes what pressure-tested experience looks like.

So let’s shift the spotlight from his charisma to his consistently solid Finals performance. Siakam is averaging 20.6 points and 2.0 steals, both team highs. Even in the Game 5 loss, he poured in 28 points on 60 percent shooting while stuffing the stat sheet across the board.

When Haliburton is healthy, he controls most of the offense, which limits Siakam’s isolation opportunities. Without him, Siakam may have the chance to operate more freely in the post and kick out to shooters when the defense collapses — creating a blueprint for the Pacers to tie the series.

1. T.J. McConnell

“I genuinely believe that playing hard is a skill, because if it weren’t, then everyone would do it.”



— T.J. McConnell on The Old Man & The Three podcast

That mindset was on full display in Game 5, when Haliburton faltered and Rick Carlisle gave McConnell crunch-time minutes. The veteran guard responded with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals — all in just 22 minutes.

If you looked up the phrase spark plug in the dictionary, McConnell’s picture would be right there. He’s become more than just a hard worker — he’s now someone opposing teams actively scout for. His performance in Game 5 helped the Pacers cut their deficit to just five points late in the fourth quarter, proving that his energy and efficiency can turn games around.

Many across the NBA community questioned Carlisle’s decision not to play McConnell earlier — and longer — in that fourth quarter. Now, with Haliburton’s availability in doubt, Carlisle might not have a choice but to start him. That could give fans a longer look at what McConnell can produce when given a full runway.