3 prospects Sixers should prefer over Ace Bailey in NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a unique position, clearly designed to contend but also equipped with a top-3 pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft. Joel Embiid's status remains forever uncertain, but with Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard all slated to miss next season, the East is wide open and Philadelphia has arguably the best collection of top talent when healthy.

So what does that portend for the No. 3 overall pick? Well, there are several options on the table. Philadelphia has explored trading up to No. 2 with San Antonio for Dylan Harper. That's an appealing proposition, but it's improbable. The Sixers can also move down to acquire multiple picks and future assets, another reasonable course of action, but one that removes them from a draft range they have scouted heavily.

The only player with a confirmed in-person workout in Philadelphia is VJ Edgecombe, who isn't expected to fall past the No. 4 pick to Charlotte. Kon Knueppel conducted a Zoom interview with Philly, but not much reporting concretely ties him to the Sixers. And then there's Ace Bailey, the most polarizing prospect on the board.

Bailey scheduled a private workout in Philadelphia, then cancelled at the last second. He's an immense talent, standing 6-foot-9 with elite shot-making chops, and a strong positional fit for the Sixers. But he didn't audition for the Sixers brass and he has sent strong signals in opposition to Philadelphia.

While the raw athleticism and upside of Bailey is quite intriguing, the way he has conducted his pre-draft process has compounded concerns over his style of play and readiness for the NBA. As such, Philadelphia should strongly prefer these prospects.

3. Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (20 years old)

Collin Murray-Boyles is FanSided's No. 3 prospect. At a certain point, one must accept the reality of a situation and stop living in fantasy world, but man... if the Sixers could get CMB, most likely in a trade down, that would be the dream. It's clear Murray-Boyles is viewed more as a late lottery prospect than a high lottery prospect in league circles, but he's the sort of analytics beast Daryl Morey is bound to take notice of. He happens to fit the roster quite well, too.

The Sixers desperately need more athleticism and physicality next to Joel Embiid in the frontcourt. Rebounding has been a huge issue for this team. Their inability to hold up defensively without Embiid on the floor remains deeply problematic. CMB can help in both departments. He's a voracious five-position defender at 6-foot-7 and 239 pounds, mirroring ball-handlers on the perimeter with incredible agility and blowing up plays all over the floor. He will rack up stocks, generate important stops and end possessions with his effort on the glass.

The offensive concerns with Murray-Boyles are well documented — he's essentially a small-ball center who doesn't shoot — but there's reason to believe he can add 3s to his repertoire in due time. For now, the Sixers can bank on his elite driving and interior finishing with four spacers around him. Embiid spends less and less time in the paint offensively. There is some overlap considering how many possessions CMB starts at the elbow, but his ability to punish mismatches, get into the lane, and capitalize on advantages, both as a scorer and a passer, is seriously impressive. Those painting him as a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect have it wrong.

2. Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (19 years old)

Kon Knueppel is another 'false ceiling' guy floating around the top 5-10 on draft boards right now. He's 6-foot-6 in shoes with a neutral wingspan and limited athleticism, so it has been hard for folks to envision him achieving stardom at the next level. It's easy enough to write him off as a shooting specialist who will be good in the NBA without thinking of him becoming something more.

But here's the thing: Knueppel does have a high ceiling, even if it's more complicated than a mega-athlete like VJ Edgecombe or Ace Bailey. Knueppel is 19 years old with a pure jump shot, an exceptional feel for the game and impressive positional strength. He won't blow by guys with his handle, but he can put defenders on his hip and muscle through contact for finishes at the rim. He's an elite two-foot finisher, with remarkable touch that compensates for an inability to get vertical.

Knueppel needs to shoot more pull-up 3s to really unlock his game, but the baseline of a high 3-point volume, advanced pick-and-roll instincts and proficient finishing around the rim gives him a lot to work with. He isn't going to be a lockdown primary defender, but he's strong enough to handle a variety of matchups and he's smart within a team context. Knueppel won't be a total negative on that end.

Philadelphia needs immediate value, which Knueppel can provide, but he's also has a strong foundation for future growth. Star impact manifests in a variety of ways and feel for the game is often the most underrated trait when pinpointing potential high ceilings in the draft. Knueppel would be a great pick at No. 3 or in a trade down. Arguably the best pick.

1. VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (19 years old)

This isn't exactly breaking new ground, but VJ Edgecombe has become the so-called leader in the clubhouse for a reason. Not only did he impress in his individual meeting with Sixers brass, but Edgecombe is a top-one percent athlete with strong off-ball instincts and a clear path to star development.

The most common knock on Edgecombe is his rudimentary handles. He won't create his own shots under pressure and he's not really a pull-up shooter. But he's also 19, with unmatched burst and agility at 6-foot-5. He clearly has the tools to develop in both areas. He's an efficient spot-up shooter. He can still create advantages as a straight-line driver, beating closeouts at the point of attack and getting to the rim at warp speed, where his strength and vertical pop make him difficult to stop. Edgecombe draws fouls, another real signal of star upside.

He will also contribute across the board defensively, whether he's blowing up shots from the weak side, sliding into passing lanes for a steal or handling the toughest iso assignments on the perimeter. Philadelphia is expected to re-sign Quentin Grimes, but Edgecombe should be taking on premier late-game assignments and elevating Philadelphia's porous perimeter defense from day one. Factor in his ability to catch and shoot, slip backdoor on cuts and generally pressure the seams in a defense, and he should look great next to Philadelphia's star core. Taking Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3 is not the consensus pick per se, but it's the right move.