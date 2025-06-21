3 Rockets players who won't survive the length of Ime Udoka's extension

Ime Udoka has turned the Houston Rockets into a contender again in just his second season after being fired by the Boston Celtics for violating multiple team rules. Not only are they a contender on the court, but they’re also contenders to land Kevin Durant, a player that would absolutely put them in the conversation to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference.

Not only because of Durant, but in general, there’s going to be some players that won’t fit the mold of the Rockets’ future moving forward under Udoka after the franchise backed him with a reported eight-figure, long term extension. So here’s who is on the chopping block, either via a trade to get Durant or whose days are numbered in general.

3. Jalen Green

Jalen Green is probably the one player that has the most uncertain situation. The Rockets threw a three-year, $106 million extension more so because they felt they had to, not necessarily because they want him part of the long term in Houston. They drafted him to be their future star and he hasn’t quite been that elite player to carry this team.

In fact, the Golden State Warriors series proved he’s probably closer out the door than not. He’s more likely to be a trade piece as the Rockets look to acquire Durant from Phoenix. I think the Suns don’t just want draft capital, but they’re going to need young players as well. Green fits that mold.

Devin Booker’s name has floated as a possible player that could get traded away from Phoenix as well, which means the Suns would ultimately be headed toward full rebuild mode. And they could see some value in Green to make him part of their future, he’s not a bad return for a Durant trade either.

This is probably the only scenario I see Green headed out before his contract is up. Or maybe for a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. But whether he’s traded or not, he’s not part of Houston’s long term plan at this point, in my opinion. They probably won’t give him another contract, which is why they’re better off trading him.

2. Fred VanVleet

The Rockets have a major decision when it comes to Fred VanVleet. He’s scheduled to make $45 million with a team option; the Rockets are most likely going to decline for a cheaper, more team-friendly deal. The question becomes what is a middle ground the two sides can come to. And is it worth it?

VanVleet averaged just 14.1 points per game this season. He was a key veteran addition, helping them go from a lottery pick to the No. 2 team in the Western conference this past season. His role in turning them around can’t be ignored. At the same time, is this the best time to move on from him?

Even if they decide to extend him, does he realistically become a long term veteran that retires in Houston? Probably not. He has some value that if they lower his deal, he could be a trade piece in a year or two if they decide to move on. Assuming Udoka’s deal is more than five years, I don’t see VanVleet getting two more contracts in Houston. Especially if they can’t make it past the first round.

1. Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks was an addition, similar to VanVleet, he was a veteran acquisition that was supposed to help age this young team and give them a better veteran presence. With it, Brooks brought his villain mentality which is the perfect complement to his defensive approach. It helped the Rockets build a defensive mentality too.

But he’s not a long term piece they need to turn the corner. He’s making about $40 million a year to be more of a defensive player than not. That won’t work long term. Especially with his replacement already on the roster.

Amen Thompson entered the league as an athletic beast that could guard anyone from the primary ballhandler to a post player. He’s more of a threat scoring wise at the rim, but if he develops a shot, would give Houston no reason to keep Brooks.

The Rockets overpaid for both Brooks and VanVleet to get some urgent veteran help. It worked. That’s why they won’t need them long term and why this young roster can be fine without them. Especially if they’re able to land Durant.