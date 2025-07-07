These 3 teams give Chris Paul the best chance at a ring in his final season

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is set to enter his 21st season in the NBA this year. Paul recently hinted that this season may be his last during an interview with Jemele Hill at the American Black Film Festival. When asked about when he will retire, Paul said, "At the most, a year."

Paul, a future NBA Hall of Famer, has accomplished many accolades during his career, including being a 12-time NBA All-Star, All-Star game MVP, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and has earned All-NBA First Team honors four times. One accolade that Paul has not accomplished in his career is winning an NBA Championship. Entering this offseason, Paul is a free agent and has yet to be signed.

While the San Antonio Spurs have a bright future with Victor Wembynama and 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and have the blueprint of a future NBA champion in the coming seasons, they aren't in a position to win a title in what could be Paul's final season in the league.

If Paul wants to end his career on a high note and win an NBA Championship, he will have a higher chance of winning a title if he were to leave the Spurs. Here are the three teams that give Paul the best chance at a final season ring.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2025 NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are in a great position to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017 and 2018. Paul played for the Thunder in the 2019-20 season after being traded from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

This time, Paul would be a veteran on one of the youngest teams in the NBA. What better way to finish your NBA career than by winning a championship with a young team? In terms of Paul on how Paul would fit in with the Thunder, he'd likely be a third option at point guard behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Topic.

2. New York Knicks

What better way to end your NBA career than to help win the New York Knicks their first NBA Championship since 1973? With Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum likely out for the season next year with Achilles tears, the Knicks are one of the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals next season.

Paul will fit right in with the Knicks as a veteran on a young team that is continuing to mature every season. Paul will be coming off the bench behind Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. With new head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks have high expectations to win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals.

3. Houston Rockets

Paul could return to another one of his former teams for a second shot at a championship in his final season. Paul played for the Rockets from 2017 to 2019 where he formed a duo with James Harden. Many argue that if Paul never got hurt in the Western Conference Finals series in 2018 against the Warriors, the Rockets would've won the NBA Championship.

If Paul were to return to the Rockets, he could be a reliable second option for Houston's backcourt behind Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson. With the addition of Kevin Durant, the Rockets are one of the top favorites to knock off Oklahoma City in the Western Conference.