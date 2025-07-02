3 teams that can still take Jonathan Kuminga problem off Warriors’ hands

Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and it’s been widely believed that he will part ways with the Golden State Warriors after a tumultuous four-year relationship. However, Kuminga’s suitors remain unclear as he is seeking a $30 million annual contract. Perhaps this number gets lowered to the $20 to $15 million range. Nevertheless, a sign-and-trade scenario feels likely for Kuminga, given there are so few teams that have cap space. With that in mind, here are three teams that can solve the Warriors' Kuminga problem.

Sacramento Kings

According to Jake Fischer, the Kings have emerged as a landing spot for Kuminga. In an ultra-competitive Western Conference, the Kings are in a weird spot, as a team. However, landing another forward and getting younger makes sense. Fischer mentioned the possibility of Malik Monk being included in a sign-and-trade deal for the Warriors. From Golden State’s perspective, this could be the best return they’d get for Kuminga.

Monk would be an ideal fit in the Warriors’ system and would provide another source of shot creation. While moving off Monk and signing Kuminga might seem risky, with Zach LaVine in the mix, Monk’s skill set is a bit redundant. For the Kings, getting a talented and athletic forward who can score at a high level could be a worthy gamble.

Miami Heat

The Heat are arguably the most well-discussed suitor for Kuminga. With the Eastern Conference wide open, Miami could be looking to upgrade its roster. Landing a wing to complement Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo also makes sense for the Heat. Plus, getting some youth and upside would be logical for the Heat. Kuminga’s scoring abilities would undoubtedly benefit the Heat.

Crucially, Miami recently created a $16 million trade exception after the Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons. This could open up the door for Miami to land Kuminga. For the Warriors, getting some flexibility to make a later move in return for Kuminga would be ideal.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are another team with reported interest in Kuminga. However, their path to landing him is complex, especially with Josh Gidddey likely earning a sizable contract extension. Furthermore, the Bulls just drafted Noa Essengue and traded for Isaac Okoro. Kuminga would get priority over both players, but he could hinder Essengue’s development. The Bulls could possibly move Nikola Vučević or Coby White in a sign-and-trade deal for Kuminga.

While moving Vučević is understandable, it gives the Bulls a clear hole at center. Moving off White makes sense given his contract. However, only getting Kuminga back feels underwhelming, as White could have a robust trade market. For the Warriors, White could fill a clear need of an additional shot creator, while Vučević would provide some much-needed frontcourt support. Ultimately, while it's complicated, the Bulls are a team to monitor for Kuminga.