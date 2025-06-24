Heat have sights set on fallback player that doesn't fit the bill like Kevin Durant

Now that the Miami Heat have missed out on landing Kevin Durant, they need a backup plan. While there is no other available star that will have the same impact as Durant, the Heat are still in the market for a wing that can create.

Knowing this, Miami’s front office has seemingly shifted focus, reportedly zeroing in on Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga as a primary fallback option. This pivot signals Miami’s intent to reload with young, athletic talent who can contribute right away and grow into a bigger role. Make no mistakes, Kuminga isn’t KD, but he’s 15 years younger with plenty of upside.

Why the Heat may target Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, rumored to be Miami’s new trade target, fits the mold Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra love. A long Versatile, tough wing who is trending upward. At just 22, Kuminga stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 210 pounds, giving him the size to guard multiple positions and the speed to run with Miami’s fast-paced defense.

Kuminga’s 2024-25 numbers

15.3 points per game

4.6 rebounds per game

2.2 assists per game

45.4% shooting from the field

He’s not the pure shooter that KD is but Kuminga is still growing as a player and finding his lane. His ability to score both inside and from the perimeter would ease the scoring burden on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

What Kuminga would bring to Miami

Kuminga’s game is built on energy and finishing ability. He’s shown glimpses of stardom in the playoffs and was steady from the regular season to the postseason averaging 15.3 points per game in both. In the final three games of the Warriors’ second-round series against Minnesota this postseason, Kuminga scored 30, 23 and 26, respectively. They were all losing efforts, but he showed that potential a team like the Heat would love to acquire.

However, Kuminga is not just a scorer. He rebounds well for his size, defends multiple positions and plays with a physical edge that fits Miami’s culture. Under Spoelstra’s system, Kuminga’s streaky moments could smooth out, turning his raw talent into reliable production.

Pursuing Kuminga: Smart move or risky bet?

Trading for Kuminga carries risk. He’s still ironing out his decision-making and consistency in his game. But for the Heat, his upside could be worth the gamble. As a fallback for missing Kevin Durant, Kuminga offers youth, athleticism, and a real shot at becoming the next centerpiece on South Beach. Not an upgrade in place of Durant but certainly not the worst consolation prize out there.

The Heat aren’t looking to rebuild but more so retool. Fans should see it as setting the stage for the next era. If Pat Riley and the front office pull off a deal for Kuminga, Miami fans can expect a fresh burst of energy and maybe, in time, another star to carry the torch.