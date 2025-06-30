3 teams that can rejuvenate Jordan Clarkson's career after contract buyout

The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson have officially agreed to a contract buyout, making the 33-year-old guard an unrestricted free agent. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, “Jazz officials and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul finalized the buyout Monday, allowing Clarkson to join a contender in July ahead of more cap space teams next summer.”

Clarkson hits the open market after reportedly drawing limited interest on the trade front. He spent five and a half seasons in Utah, averaging 17.5 points, 42.8 percent shooting and 33.5 percent from three, capturing Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21 — one of three seasons where he finished top-seven in the award's voting.

With his instant-offense play style and microwave scoring ability, Clarkson is expected to draw attention from several playoff-caliber teams. Here are three franchises that make the most sense as potential landing spots.

3. Denver Nuggets

The 2023-24 NBA champion Denver Nuggets are in desperate need of bench scoring — and Jordan Clarkson could be a major solution.

Denver leaned heavily on its starting five during their title run, but last season exposed the thinness of their second unit, especially after the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Russell Westbrook helped steady the ship after arriving midseason, but his high-turnover rate and inconsistent play made him more of a liability than an asset at times.

Now with Westbrook likely to depart in free agency, the Nuggets have a clear opening for a reliable backup guard. Clarkson averaged 15-plus points off the bench in each of his last two seasons and would slot in seamlessly as a scoring threat next to second-unit lineups. If Denver can present a competitive offer, he could be the spark their bench has been lacking.

2. New York Knicks

If there’s an Eastern Conference contender in urgent need of bench help, it’s the New York Knicks.

Fresh off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, the Knicks had one glaring weakness: second-unit production. While the starters held their own, the bench faltered — particularly after Cameron Payne was benched and Delon Wright was thrust into heavy minutes. And although Miles McBride showed flashes, New York finished dead last in bench scoring by a wide margin.

This is a franchise looking to build on momentum and chase a title now. Relying on rookie Tyler Kolek to fill backup duties doesn’t align with that vision. A team-friendly deal for Clarkson could give Jalen Brunson needed rest while providing veteran scoring in high-leverage moments.

If the Knicks aren’t involved in the Clarkson sweepstakes, it’ll come as a surprise.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Okay, this might not be a shock — but the Lakers are the most logical landing spot for Clarkson.

Following LeBron James’ $52.6 million opt-in, the urgency to win now is undeniable. With Luka Doncic expected to carry the bulk of the offensive load, the need for consistent backup guard play has only grown. JJ Redick, now head coach, has shown little interest in using Gabe Vincent, and the Lakers have yet to secure a reliable reserve at point guard.

If L.A. is able to address their center depth via trade, using the mid-level exception to land a proven sixth man like Clarkson makes far more sense than pursuing someone like Deandre Ayton. The cherry on top? Both Clarkson and James are represented by Rich Paul, hinting that a reunion could be quietly in the works.