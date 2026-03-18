4 biggest tests for AJ Dybantsa's NBA Draft stock in BYU's tournament draw

The 2026 NCAA Tournament technically began on Tuesday evening with a pair of riveting First Four games in Dayton, each of which was decided by a single possession. However, the heavy hitters take the floor beginning on Thursday and, in addition to college basketball diehards, NBA Draft observers are ready to take in all of the action in wall-to-wall fashion. One of the more interesting regions from a draft perspective is the West Region, headlined by BYU forward AJ Dybantsa.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI BYU's tournament run begins with a First Four matchup against Texas, testing AJ Dybantsa against high-major athleticism and size.

Dybantsa could face Purdue's elite offense, a challenge that will test his defensive versatility and scoring efficiency.

The potential Sweet 16 clash with top-seeded Arizona features multiple NBA prospects, which would put Dybantsa under intense defensive pressure.

Dybantsa entered the season as a consensus top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he did nothing to dissuade anyone from keeping him at the top of the class. The 6-foot-9 forward led the country in scoring, averaging more than 25 points per game as a true freshman. If anything, Dybantsa actually gained steam as the season went along, averaging 28.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest in 13 games since the start of February.

Broadly speaking, BYU's college basketball situation is not tremendous at the moment. The Cougars lost standout guard Richie Saunders to injury and, since then, they have not been as formidable. With that said, Dybantsa is capable of leading his team on a run and, over the course of the next couple of weeks, he will have the chance to further cement his NBA Draft stock on college's biggest stage.

Below, we'll take a look at the four most difficult potential matchups for Dybantsa in the region, with opponents that can test him in interesting ways.

4. Texas: No. 11 seed

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As of Tuesday afternoon, Texas was not a lock to make the final 64, as the Longhorns needed to beat NC State in Dayton to set up a first round matchup with BYU. At this juncture, Texas is the only team guaranteed to face BYU, and while the Cougars are rightly favored, the Longhorns do have high-major athleticism and size to deal with.

The best player for the Longhorns is 6-foot-8 wing Dailyn Swain, who provides a head-to-head opponent for Dybantsa to measure against. Sophomore forward Nic Codie, junior forward Camden Heide, and sophomore big man Matas Vokietaitis will undoubtedly be ready to square off with Dybantsa, and Texas held opponents to less than 50 percent shooting inside the arc this season.

3. Purdue: No. 2 seed

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Purdue is rightfully known for its offense, headlined by All-American guard Braden Smith. Matt Painter's team currently leads the country in adjusted offensive efficiency (via KenPom.com), and the Boilermakers will make life difficult on any opposing defense. As such, the test for Dybantsa in a potential Purdue matchup really comes on that end of the floor, as the Boilermakers will put BYU's frontcourt in space against polish and skill.

On the other side, Dybantsa should be able to feast if he sees the Boilermakers, as Purdue is only a modest defensive team by the numbers. Unlike previous years, Purdue does not have a monster at center, but the Boilermakers do have Trey Kaufman-Renn as a senior power forward, and center Oscar Cluff has been playing better basketball in recent days.

2. Gonzaga: No. 3 seed

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gonzaga's roster is not currently at its apex, as 6-foot-10 junior Braden Huff has been sidelined with injury. The best possible version of Gonzaga (and, by proxy, the biggest test for Dybantsa) would have Huff in the mix but, even if he can't go, the Bulldogs are talented in the frontcourt.

Gonzaga is led by Graham Ike, an All-American big, and Tyon Grant-Foster, a veteran forward with a metric ton of experience. The Bulldogs run NBA-quality sets on offense, and while Mark Few's teams are often known for that end, Gonzaga is actually a top-10 defensive team in the country by the advanced metrics. No one can match Dybantsa one-for-one, but they have enough talent to make him work.

1. Arizona: No. 1 seed

Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With due respect to the other teams mentioned, the biggest possible test for Dybantsa in the region is very clearly Arizona. For one, the Wildcats are arguably the best team in the country as the tournament begins, and they enter on a nine-game winning streak.

Beyond that, Arizona has NBA talent all over the place. The Wildcats' best prospect might be Brayden Burries, a multi-talented 6-foot-4 guard, but for comparison with Dybantsa, Arizona is loaded up front. 7-foot-2 big man Motiejus Krivas is one of the best rim protectors in college basketball, and he can make Dybantsa uncomfortable in the lane. Freshman forward Koa Peat has the physical ability to match Dybantsa with physicality, and supporting pieces Ivan Kharchenkov and Tobe Awaka are more than capable of pressuring the potential top pick.

Unfortunately for Dybantsa, he is priority No. 1 for any opposing defense. At the same time, that does provide a potential window into his future as a possible NBA star, and there are tests across the board for Dybantsa in the tournament.