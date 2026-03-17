AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff and the 15 best NBA Draft prospects in the West Region

The NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed, with 68 teams ready to compete for the ultimate college hoops crown. In the West Region, several heavyweights lurk, from two-loss Arizona in the No. 1 seed to potential underdogs like Villanova, Missouri and High Point.

From an NBA Draft perspective, there's a lot to keep tabs on. There's a potential No. 1 pick in the mix, as well as one of the most prospect-rich teams in the nation in the Wildcats. We can also point to several projected 2027 picks who might cut the line in 2026 with a strong March.

15. Shelton Henderson, Miami

Shelton Henderson, Miami FL | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Projected Draft Range: Return to school

Shelton Henderson was ranked 25th in his high school class and has spent virtually the entire season in a high-usage role for Miami, so it's a bit strange that he hasn't generated more buzz in draft circles. Most signs point to Henderson either returning to school or hitting the transfer portal, but there's a lot for NBA teams to like. He's built like a Mack truck, with explosive downhill speed and immense power as an at-rim finisher. Henderson creates events on defense with his athleticism, and while he will probably benefit from a bit more seasoning, a strong March Madness could send his stock skyrocketing.

14. Anthony Robinson II, Missouri

Projected Draft Range: Return to school

Anthony Robinson II's junior season has been a decidedly mixed bag, but he's still one of the most suffocating defensive guards in the country. He generates turnovers with a 3.5-percent steal percentage and he's a mosquito at the point of attack, mirroring the ball-handler's every move. He has more than doubled his 3-point volume this season (positive), but has gone from shooting 40 percent as a sophomore to 29.7 percent as a junior (bad). Robinson gets downhill plenty, with an encouragingly high free-throw rate, but he probably needs to iron out a few offensive kinks as a senior to solidify his draft stock. Then again, the NCAA Tournament is when fortunes change in a hurry.

13. Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

Projected Draft Range: Return to school

NC State limped to the finish line and is stuck in the First Four as a result, but Paul McNeil Jr. did enough as a sophomore to garner real NBA attention. He will need to answer questions on the defensive end at the next level, and another year in school — with a chance to expand his overall profile — could prove beneficial. But he's among the most dynamic shooters in college hoops, with the athleticism to beat closeouts and finish at the rim. He also keeps a lid on turnovers, and ball security and high-gravity shooting are valuable traits in the NBA. If the Wolfpack can right the ship, McNeil could rise up boards with a few strong performances.

12. Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jaden Bradley, Arizona | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Draft Range: Second Round

Jaden Bradley won Big 12 Player of the Year, which is one of the more confounding award decisions in recent memory. Even so, he's still immensely valuable for the best team in the conference, and NBA scouts will be locked on Arizona throughout the tournament. Bradley's hitting a career high 40.4 percent of his 3s, albeit on low volume, to go with an impressive 2.6 A:TO and 1.5 steals. He applies constant rim pressure and sets the table for Arizona's offense with impressive poise. On defense, he's one of the stickiest guards in college hoops. A deep Wildcats run could really solidify Bradley as a second-round pick, maybe even higher.

11. Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Projected Draft Range: Return to school

Sophomore Billy Richmond III has become essential connective tissue for red-hot Arkansas, earning SEC All-Defense honors while averaging an efficient 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.1 minutes. Richmond's poor 3-point shooting (24.4 percent) is a glaring red flag for NBA scouts, but he's such a nuclear athlete, with impressive instincts on defense and utility as a rim-runner and cutter offensively, that it's worth investing in the 19-year-old's development. Richmond flies around the court and finds ways to leave his imprint on a game, on both ends of the floor. The IQ, character and tools should all stand out to front-office personnel.

10. Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Projected Draft Range: Return to school

Ivan Kharchenkov often gets buried in the conversation around a deep and talent-rich Arizona team, but the freshman from Germany has gradually worked his way onto the NBA radar. He's a physical and versatile point of attack defender with active hands. He's also a slick slasher on offense, able to mix speeds and power through contact at the rim. He's a sub-30 percent 3-point shooter this season and is expected to return to school for a breakout sophomore campaign as a result, but if the Wildcats go on a run and Kharchenkov is making noise, which he is wont to do, his outlook could change dramatically.

9. Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue

Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Projected Draft Range: Return to school

Daniel Jacobsen is probably a 2027 or 2028 prospect, as the sophomore averages only 13.6 minutes per game for the Boilermakers. There is never not interest, however, in a 7-foot-4 center with Jacobsen's movement skills and timing as a shot-blocker. He's not a switchable defender or anything, but Jacobsen elegantly navigates drop coverage and uses his mountainous frame to obscure passing lanes and deter shots at the rim. He also finishes with tremendous efficiency on the other end, for obvious reasons. NBA teams will want to see him hold up in a bigger role, but Purdue has a great track record with superhuman bigs.

8. Braden Smith, Purdue

Projected Draft Range: 20-45

There will always be skeptics who point to Braden Smith's light 6-foot frame, but the senior point guard's blend of skill and feel is undeniable at this point. He's the best pick-and-roll guard in college hoops, mapping the court with a topographer's precision and delivering passes from every angle, always on a rope. He will get targeted on defense at the next level, but Smith is feisty at the point of attack and he creates turnovers (1.8 steals), which often leads to an advantage in transition. He's a high-volume, versatile shooter on the perimeter, and his 3.25 A:TO — on major usage — speaks to just how thoroughly Smith commands the offense.

7. Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Projected Draft Range: 20-45

Meleek Thomas entered the season projected higher than his freshman running mate Darius Acuff in a lot of mocks, which has obviously shifted in the months since. Still, there's a lot to get excited about here, as Thomas is shooting 42.5 percent from deep on over five attempts per game — often with a high degree of difficultly. His scoring chops inside the arc are an exercise in projection, as Thomas scissors through defenses with twitchy handles and displays excellent burst. He just doesn't finish very efficiently right now, and his play-making profile is limited. A return to school could really boost Thomas' standing in draft circles, and the NIL checks in Fayetteville are nice and fat. That said, John Calipari never shies away from pushing his guards through to the next level.

6. Koa Peat, Arizona

Koa Peat, Arizona | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Projected Draft Range: 15-30

Koa Peat is one of the more challenging prospects to get a handle on in this year's class. He was the winningest non-Boozer player in his high school class; he knows very little aside from success across all levels. Obviously, Arizona has enjoyed a dominant season, with Peat at the forefront. His 34 points in the season-opener against Florida were a loud statement, and he dropped 21 to clinch the Big 12 title against Houston. That said, Peat is a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward averaging less than one attempt per game from 3-point range, with low stock numbers on the other end. He's an anomalous prospect: incredibly smart, with an NBA frame and a loaded résumé, but there just aren't many analogs for his archetype at the next level. Whether he can score enough and defend enough to succeed remains to be seen.

5. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Projected Draft Range: 15-30

Motiejus Krivas has steadily amplified his stock with each passing game, emerging as one of the most comprehensive interior defenders in college basketball. Listed at 7-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Krivas has a natural intimidation factor he can weaponize. His 7.5 block percentage and 1.6 steal percentage are the result of active hands and sharp instincts, which he displays both playing at the level against pick-and-rolls or when walling off the paint. Krivas also does the small things on offense, from thundering screens to impressive seals and touch finishes on the blocks. He is the anchor of KenPom's third-ranked defense, which speaks for itself.

4. Brayden Burries, Arizona

Projected Draft Range: 10-20

Brayden Burries has put a slow start to the season firmly in the rearview mirror. He's a main engine behind a national title favorite, chipping in with a little bit of everything on the perimeter. Burries is still an undersized combo guard who isn't really a natural facilitator, but he competes like hell on defense, he's a solid positional rebounder and he fits so effortlessly into various roles on offense.

Need him to spot up and hit 3s? Burries will deliver. Want him to run the occasional pick-and-roll and set up the offense? Well, he's far from incapable. Burries was more of the volume-scoring type in high school, something that still pokes through on occasion with the Wildcats. He creates angles as a driver and knows how to worm his way to the basket. There are a lot of promising glue-guy traits here, with upside to boot. Scouts seem all the way in, with a chance to be launched over the moon during March Madness.

3. Dailyn Swain, Texas

Dailyn Swain, Texas | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Projected Draft Range: 15-30

Texas enters the First Four with very little chance at a deep run, but Dailyn Swain demands more attention in draft circles. An iffy jump shot continues to hold him back in most projections, but it's rare to find 6-foot-7 wings who can handle and pass as effectively as Swain can, especially considering his Monstars-level athleticism. Swain gets to the rim at will, skating past defenders with an explosive first step. He's a menace in transition, and he exhibits real touch around the basket, which ought to spark some level of confidence in the long-term projection of his jumper. This was a breakout campaign for Swain after following Sean Miller from Xavier to Texas. The tools, the defensive playmaking, the all-around productivity — if he ever figures out the jumper, even a little bit, there's no reason Swain can't achieve stardom or something awfully close at the next level.

2. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Projected Draft Range: 5-14

It's impossible to watch Darius Acuff Jr. and not come away extremely impressed at this point. He's getting better with each game. He shows up in every big moment, without fail. This Arkansas roster is flawed, and Acuff's defense is a sore spot for a lot of NBA skeptics. But he's averaging 22.9 points on .486/.445/.804 splits with 2.9 A:T0 ratio. He looks in complete command of all aspects of the game, at least on offense. He can manipulate defenders to his liking out of the pick-and-roll, consistently generating the right, high-level passing read. He's an electric pull-up shooter from long range, with all sorts of funky in-between shots in his bag, too. Acuff happily floats off-ball and operates as a connector when asked to. He should be able to fit within any scheme or lineup at the next level, granted there's enough defensive infrastructure around him. The dude is made from special stuff. Just enjoy the journey and don't overthink it.

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Projected Draft Range: Top 3

AJ Dybantsa led college basketball in scoring as a freshman, averaging an absurd 25.3 points on 60.2 percent true shooting. The 3-point shot came on in a big way as the season progressed, while Dybantsa's blend of size, agility and power on drives to the rim is virtually unstoppable, at least for college defenders. He's not the explosive vertical athlete so many highlight reels make him out to be. That's not to say Dybantsa can't skywalk on occasion, but what's most impressive is how bendy he is; the 19-year-old can get low, change speed and direction on a dime and then explode through the gaps he creates. The level of craft, footwork and skill on display from such a physically gifted wing is almost unheard of. There are valid critiques of Dybantsa's energy and awareness on defense, but then again, he has every tool to improve on that end of the floor. He'd be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in a lot of other years.