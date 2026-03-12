5 under-the-radar freshmen with breakout potential in March

March Madness is a wonderful time of year: the competition, the suspense, the surprise. So much will happen over the next month that we can't possibly predict. On the NBA Draft front, though, it's a prime opportunity for prospects to break into the spotlight by producing in a high-stakes environment on a national stage.

Much has been made of this year's elite freshman class. But there's more to it than Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson. There's even more to it than most draft boards reflect at the moment. Here are some freshmen who haven't received much attention this season, but who could explode into draft conversations in the NCAA Tournament.

Eric Reibe, UConn Huskies

Eric Reibe will probably follow in the proud tradition of Donovan Clingan at UConn: low-minute understudy as a freshman, breakout star as a sophomore. His minutes are limited behind senior Tarris Reed, but the breakthrough will arrive eventually. There's always a chance it happens before next season, as March Madness tends to spotlight the unexpected.

There's much to like about Reibe as a future NBA prospect. He's 7-foot-1 and 260 pounds as a 19-year-old, which helps, but he's also sneaky skilled on offense. Reibe is on a tight leash as UConn's backup five, but he occasionally stretches out to the 3-point line, something the McDonald's All-American flashed more prominently in high school. He displays tremendous coordination on finishes around the rim, where he shoots 76 percent.

Reibe has budding vision as a short roll passer, with all-around touch and feel that bodes well for an expanded workload down the line. He needs to prove he can hold up defensively in extended minutes, but if Reibe can get on the floor in March and swing a game with shot-blocking, rim-running and a few 3s, that would certainly capture NBA scouts' attention.

Shelton Henderson, Miami Hurricanes

Shelton Henderson is more or less the Derrick Henry of college basketball: a 6-foot-6, 240-pound Mack truck who barrels down the lane and sheds contact with ease.

He's efficient on the interior, shooting 69.2 percent at the rim. Miami has leaned on him from the jump, starting 31 of 31 games to date. His surface numbers — 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists in 30.7 minutes — feel prospect-caliber. So what's the hold up? Well, Henderson is mostly a one-level scorer right now: He attempts just 1.5 3s per game, and he's shooting 27.7 percent. The touch indicators aren't great either, as he's shooting 58.8 percent on free throws.

Henderson lacks the touch and feel typical of first-round prospects. He's an impressive athlete, but he's not especially dominant on defense — yet. He has his moments and he plays hard, but Henderson probably settles on draft radars as a sophomore, when the game slows down for him a bit.

His handle, power-speed combo and constant rim pressure are very promising, though. All the tools are there, and if he pops off in March for an underrated Canes squad, NBA teams will take notice. Henderson is a rare breed athletically and teams looking to take a swing for the fences could easily take the bait.

Mario Saint-Supery, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spanish point guard Mario Saint-Supery has emerged as an invaluable piece of connective tissue for Gonzaga. There's a lot for NBA teams to like: his feel and craft as a ball-handler, the silky-smooth jump shot, the active hands on defense. The Zags have a long track record of pinpointing and developing quality NBA players under Mark Few. A lot of them spend a few years incubating, but if Gonzaga goes on a deep run in March, scouts will be closely monitoring Saint-Supery.

He has struggled with efficiency inside the arc. Saint-Supery applies little rim pressure and he's 14-of-47 (29.8 percent) on non-rim 2s, which is less than ideal. Frankly, it also does not match up with the overseas tape and his shooting touch, which shows in his 43.4 percent 3-point rate (and 87.1 percent free throw rate). Saint-Supery lacks explosiveness with his handle, but he probes with patience and creates favorable angles he can exploit. The in-between game should be more dependable in future seasons.

Saint-Supery delivers gorgeous setups out of pick-and-rolls and as a connector. He can space the floor off-ball, step into pull-up jumpers and he generally displays excellent poise for such a young guard. The defense is solid; his frame is strong enough to handle NBA physicality. He probably benefits from another year of seasoning with the Zags, but if Saint-Supery declares, he could really make an NBA team happy as someone who processes the floor quickly and elevates teammates.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky Wildcats

The concept of an under-the-radar freshman at Kentucky is still a bit foreign, but this Wildcats team has a very different vibe under Mark Pope. Malachi Moreno was never really billed as a one-and-done, even as he became an every-day starter for the Wildcats in lieu of the injured Jayden Quaintance. But as Kentucky's season reaches its climax, we should probably pay a bit more attention to the 7-footer, who certainly ought to test the waters this summer, if nothing else.

Moreno is an impressive defensive anchor, averaging 1.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes with a constant presence on the glass. He's built for the pros, listed at 250 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan that engulfs space around the basket. His fleetness of foot — the ability to slide out in space and recover quickly in drop coverage — should have Moreno in the discussion among the very best defensive prospects in his class.

Kentucky just does not trust him fully yet. The offensive usage is sparse; Moreno does the standard run-jump things teams still covet at the five spot, but he's not stretching out to the perimeter or self-creating much offense on the interior. He's a sharp passer, particularly on the short roll, but scouts probably want to see more from Moreno as a sophomore. A strong tournament run, however, could spotlight a 19-year-old with NBA tools and instincts beyond his years.

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona Wildcats

The draft conversation around Arizona typically starts with five-star freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat — and it should. But what about 19-year-old German forward Ivan Kharchenkov, whose BPM (7.8) outpaces Peat's (7.5), and who continues to start every game for one of the nation's best teams, doing a ton of the dirty work on both ends?

NBA scouts probably want to see Kharchenkov return to school and improve his 3-point shot (29.4 percent), among other things. But there's already plenty to invest in. Kharchenkov is 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, with active hands on defense and switchable in nature. He rebounds well for his position; he's a real threat driving the lane, able to mix speeds and finish with a head of steam at the rim. It's really the shooting that keeps scouts from fully buying in.

That probably won't change in the NCAA Tournament, but Kharchenkov has a chance to play major minutes deep into March Madness. He does so much to impact winning that the jumper might not matter for a team willing to bet on touch (72.5 percent on free throws) and the holistic production. Every NBA team needs dribble-pass-shoot wings who defend. Kharchenkov is three-fourths of the way there while contributing to a college basketball heavywieght.