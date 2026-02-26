2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated top 80 prospects with March Madness on horizon

With conference schedules wrapping up and March Madness on the horizon, the college basketball season is about to hit a fever pitch. That also means NBA front offices and fans alike will be tuning in, hoping to uncover their team's next foundational contributor.

This is a talented class, ranging well beyond the much discussed three-headed monster of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. is on a historic shot-making spree. Texas wing Dailyn Swain has really come into his during SEC play. Senior guard Bennett Stirtz is starting to produce more at Iowa than he did at Drake.

Let's dive into our updated top 80 NBA Draft prospects:

1. Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cam Boozer is the best player in college basketball as an 18-year-old freshman. It's that simple. Skeptics will nitpick over uneven finishing numbers and sparse defensive shortcomings, but Boozer is far ahead of the curve — physically, mentally, skill-wise. He can power through mismatches in the post, stretch out to the 3-point line and attack downhill, or rifle pinpoint passes on the short roll. There has been an adjustment period finishing against more athletic bigs, but Boozer's coordination, touch and physicality lead me to believe that will all come out in the wash.

It's hard to fathom a player as quick-thinking as Boozer at such a young age, not to mention with his physical tools. Boozer renders split-second passing reads and displays a keen nose for the basketball, whether it's occupying the perfect position for a rebound or snuffing out a weak-side block. Boozer has precious few weak points, and those that exist are mostly solvable. He will never match the outlier explosiveness and agility of his lottery-level piers, but Boozer plays the game instinctually and offers an incredibly high floor.

2. Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson has dealt with a lingering hamstring issue (as well as persistent cramping), but there’s no reason to fade the No. 1 overall recruit. Peterson is the best guard prospect in years, maybe decades. His size, twitch and dexterity is a devastating combo. Peterson gets to his spots almost effortlessly, able to switch gears, hit the turbo, and create space with picturesque footwork. He's proficient on a high volume of 3s, electric in the mid-range, and there are no problems getting two feet in the paint as needed.

Peterson has earned a range of lofty comparisons, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Damian Lillard. Perhaps it's wise to pump the breaks a little bit, but it's hard to remember a teenage guard this well-rounded before even setting foot in the NBA. Peterson is a hellacious defender. He's not an outlier-good playmaker, but he's more than comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and manipulating the defense to the advantage of an open teammate. If he can take the next step as a processor, in addition to his bevy of scoring talents, Peterson won't take long to pop at the next level.

3. AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 pick most other years due to his outlier tools and athleticism. An immensely talented scorer with plus NBA size, Dybantsa has put up prodigious numbers at BYU. He scores efficiently at all three levels, with a special knack for mid-range pull-ups and coordinated downhill attacks. His abillity to mix speeds, extend advantages and deploy equal measures of touch and acrobatics at the rim, all hints at a supremely high offensive ceiling. His footwork on spins, euro steps and the like leads to some extraterrestrial-feeling highlights.

Dybantsa should be an excellent defender — he can cover ground as well as anyone in the draft — but the buy-in isn't really there at the moment. Too often, Dybantsa falls asleep off-ball and gets lazy in his rotations. That is totally fixable, but it will require a massive change in mindset, which is easier said than done when adjusting to the speed and physicality of NBA basketball. If Dybantsa continues to slack on defense, his odds of going No. 1 overall will slip.

4. Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson is an absolute menace for the Tar Heels. A phenomenal defender in high school, it didn't take long for Wilson's impact to translate to college. With elite size and agility on the wing, Wilson is a premium lurker, phasing in and out of the shadows to snuff out weak-side blocks or blow up passing lanes. The on-ball defense and switchability is often equally impressive. Wilson is also a voracious rebounder, able to consistently establish position and simply out-jump his opponents.

The offense is a bit more hit or miss at this stage, but Wilson has produced incredibly efficient results as a cutter and lob threat. He dunks everything — like, to an absurd degree. His finishing numbers below the rim are cause for concern, and he's not much of a 3-point threat at the moment, but an athlete as bursty, coordinated and fluid as Wilson should figure it out one some level.

5. Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings burst onto the scene at Houston and immediately captured the attention and imagination of NBA scouts. He just moves at a different speed than everyone else on the floor, able to skate downhill past defenders and get wherever he needs to on the floor. Flemings' burst, body control and footwork has made him one hell of a tough cover.

He's still evolving as an on-ball engine, but Flemings can deliver basic reads out of the pick-and-roll. He's at his best attacking closeouts, probing and spinning it to a backdoor cutter. If Flemings can speed up his decision-making without slowing down as a ball-handler, he's going to take off at the next level. Flemings is due for some 3-point regression, but the mid-range and at-rim numbers are bonkers. The next step is using all that speed and gear-shift ability to fully collapse the defense and draw fouls.

6. Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain moves like an NBA athlete on the floor. He's an explosive, fluid downhill athlete, able to attack out of pick-and-rolls, blow by closeouts, or scorch the opposing defense out in transition. He's a crafty finisher at the rim. His passing has become a real asset, too. He makes sharp reads and helps keep the ball popping, able to exploit the advantages his constant rim pressure creates.

There's an incredibly tantalizing framework here. A bursty, high-IQ wing capable of racking up paint touches, but not reliant on excessive usage. Swain needs to up his 3-point volume to reach his ceiling and command the respect of NBA defenses, but his touch at the rim is a positive indicator. He's also an adept pickpocket, lurking in passing lanes or just stymieing ball-handlers with his long frame and suffocating activity level.

7. Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Height: 6'4

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown tends to run hot and cold, but when he's on, good lord is he on. The lulls in production and efficiency are pretty standard for a 19-year-old point guard. His archetype isn't as valued as it once was, but NBA teams need table-setters, and Brown has a strong PG1 case in this draft. He needs to improve his physicality and finish better at the rim, but Brown is a clear NBA-level playmaker. He can manipulate the defense with stop-start handles, slam the gas pedal on a dime, and rifle passes on the move. He also boasts incredibly deep range on his pull-up 3s.

Brown will need to stabilize in terms of efficiency, but the ability to stretch a defense, extend advantages and break schemes as a passer gives him one of the highest offensive ceilings is the class. If he can trim turnovers, improve shot selection and ramp up his defense a smidge, watch out. It helps that Brown's shooting gives him utility off-ball, which means his NBA team can slow-play his involvement in the offense early on to mitigate problems.

8. Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

One of the sharpest risers from this freshman class, Keaton Wagler occupies a valuable archetype for the modern game as a tall, high-feel initiator. The points of criticism are well-tread territory. Wagler needs to add strength, and his lack of burst could create issues against more athletic, physical defenders at the next level. If he can’t muscle through contact and he can’t win with speed, the growing pains could be sharp.

That said, Wagler’s skill level and basketball IQ compensate for many of those concerns. He’s a prolific shooter, whether spotting up or coming off of screens, and he gets to the rim fairly consistently with stop-start handles — able to get low, play funky angles, and slo-mo his way to points inside. His touch and creativity below the rim helps mitigate the strength concerns as a finisher, and Wagler’s playmaking really sings for a teenager. The lack of defensive playmaking is a red flag, but offensively, Wagler offers much to like and considerable room for growth.

9. Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz is the best passer in the 2026 draft, full stop. Scaling up from mid-major competition at Drake to Big Ten competition as Iowa comes with its challenges, but Stirtz continues to exert total command over all aspects of the offense. He's a master manipulator in pick-and-rolls. He rockets pinpoint hit-ahead passes in transition. In general, Stirtz is step ahead of the defense, able to diagnose breakdowns and extend advantages before the opponent catches on.

He's an older prospect for the lottery range and there are valid questions about Stirtz's ability to turn the corner and pressure the rim against more athletic defenses. Still, the prodigous pull-up shooter and feather-soft touch gives him a solid baseline as a scorer. He's not an on-ball stopper defensively, but Stirtz operates well in incognito mode, lurking in shadows and generating plenty of steals.

10. Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg quickly made the adjustment to Michigan's supersized lineup and established himself as one of the best players in college basketball after his transfer from UAB. Although older than a lot of his peers on this list, Lendeborg's skill set is so vast, so well-rounded, that's is hard to doubt it translating to the next level. He can beat you in so many ways, whether it's post-ups, spot-ups, drives or as a kinetic game-wrecker on defense.

Lendeborg has cranked up his 3-point volume without sacrificing efficiency, confidently launching from multiple steps behind the arc. That has opened up more driving lanes and backdoor cuts. His finger is always on the pulse of the offense. He renders split-second passing reads on the move; he can punish defensive miscues with brawn or brain. He's absurdly productive in the paint. He's a plus rebounder. His defensive versatility has been tested more than ever in Michigan's three-big setup, and he's passing the test with flying colors. A special college player with all the trappings of an instant impact NBA player.

11. Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon returned to Alabama at the last second after seriously entertaining the one-and-done path. It seems he made the right call, stepping into a featured role for the Crimson Tide and thriving. Philon is a slender, shifty point guard by nature, but he has added strength and looks far more comfortable finishing among the trees than he did a year ago. He is squeezing every ounce of impact out of a high-usage role, able to set the table, score off the catch or connect dots with his quick processing.

Philon's 3-point rate is up. He's stepping fluidly into mid-range pull-ups. His floater remains a standout skill, and it only becomes more dangerous with the uptick in rim pressure. He's limited in certain defensive matchups due to his frame, but Philon hounds the point of attack and is constantly sneaking into passing lanes to generate turnovers. He's one of the most complete, well-rounded guards in the country as a sophomore.

12. Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. faces the standard challenges of small guards in the modern NBA, but there's reason to believe Acuff can buck the trend and carve out a productive career. He's clearly the best guard in the SEC, something of a classic John Calipari point guard — bursty drives, prolific pull-up shooting, creative playmaking. Acuff has some genuine star traits if things break right, and he's silencing a ton of doubts with his play style.

Acuff is built like a mini tank and uses his physicality to embrace contact on drives. He mixes speeds expertly as a ball-handler, with crisp footwork that allows him to create space for his pull-ups. He's bombing 3s at a high clip, with a healthy assist-to-turnover ratio that speaks to his improved poise. He's mostly mitigating past bad habits and emerging as one of the most prolific freshmen in the country. The lack of defensive playmaking is a red flag, but Acuff's offensive output has become undeniable.

13. Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After struggling to earn consistent minutes at UCLA, Aday Mara's transfer to Michigan led to a full breakout. He's a titanic rim protector, fluid if not overly quick, with razor-sharp instincts on the back line. More athletic, perimeter-oriented bigs can still challenge Mara, but he's a drop coverage monster and a hellacious rebounder, putting a pin in many a possession.

The real standout stuff has come on offense, though. Mara won't space the floor, but he can set monster screens and finish everything once he establishes favorite position in the paint. He's a slick short roll passer and a bonafide playmaking hub on the elbow, patiently picking apart the opposing defense from his unique vantage point. There may be stamina concerns with Mara as he makes the NBA leap, but most NBA teams would kill for a shot-blocker, finish and connector of his caliber. All signs point to Mara becoming a dependable, high-level role player.

14. Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba has leveled up as a sophomore, as expected. He does not occupy a particularly groundbreaking archetype, but there is still immense value in a massive center who excels at the small things. Ngongba is a forceful screen-setter and post scorer. He establishes good position on the glass. He consistently locks down the paint in drop coverage. Ngongba just feels like a solid, day-one role player at the next level.

Ngongba doesn't space the floor offensively and he's fairly streamlined as a scorer — hooks, dunks, putbacks, so forth — but there is a special trait that elevates Ngongba into a more unique territory. The dude is a phenomenal passer, able to map the floor and locate cutters before the defense can react. He distributes fruitfully out of double teams and he's comfortable standing tall at the elbow and directing traffic. That's a skill that could prove even more valuable with NBA athletes and NBA spacing.

15. Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

After a dominant summer in Germany, Hannes Steinbach arrived at Washington and picked up right where he left off. The scouting report is simple enough: Steinbach is a monster on the glass and a pristine, polished post operator. His touch and coordination around the rim consistently pops and he just has tremendous instincts, whether it's establishing position for a rebound or perfectly timing a cut.

He's not much of a perimeter weapon at this stage, but Steinbach has at least explored the occasional spot-up 3. He's coordinated enough to beat a lazy closeout and score downhill. On defense, he's making strong rotations and showcasing more vertical explosiveness than initially expected. He boasts one of the highest IQs among the big man class in this draft and he's well ahead of the curve physically. Steinbach is just feels easy to bank on for a solid, decade-long career.

16. Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat is one of the more difficult evaluations in his class. He's incredibly productive and efficient, playing almost exclusively to his strengths as a post-up and face-up scorer on the interior. Peat can outmaneuver bigs and power drive through smaller defenders on the block. He knows how to leverage his physical tools to create and extend advantages, finishing with great touch in the mid-range or at the rim.

He also doesn't shoot 3s, almost at all, which is a red flag in the modern NBA. Your mileage will vary on how concerning that is given his touch elsewhere, as we've seen plenty of non-shooting power forwards incorporate 3s more regularly at the next level (see: Collin Murray-Boyles). Peat is an advanced (if low-volume) passer for his position and a savvy defender, if not athletic enough to be a true game-wrecker on that end. He's the most accomplished prospect in the 2026 draft behind the Boozer twins. The floor is high and he should maintain lottery interest as a result.

17. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

After an ACL injury cut Jayden Quaintance's freshman season short, he lost an even larger chunk of his sophomore campaign to the recovery process. He averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes as a 17-year-old at Arizona State, but what is essentially a lost season at Kentucky puts his NBA stock in limbo. The baseline is established. Quiantance is one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory — a smothering help-side shot blocker with the lateral agility to mirror guards and switch one through five. Defensive versatility alone should keep Quaintance in the lottery conversation.

There are more questions on offense, however. Quaintance lacks perimeter skill — more of a theoretical shooter than an actual shooter, as evidenced by his free throw struggles. He can clean up on dunks and dump-offs, hound the offensive glass, and get up for lobs, though. He’s also beginning to experiment a bit more around the elbow, showing greater body control and coordination as a face-up scorer. If he translates his athleticism and skill flashes into a more robust offensive repertoire, his ceiling ranks among the highest in the class. That said, if these injuries stunt his development, Quaintance could be too far behind the eight ball to catch up with the team that drafts him.

18. Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt

Height: 6'0

Weight: 173

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Tyler Tanner will need to overcome his small stature at the next level, an increasingly difficult challenge in a league so predicated on finding the intersection of size, athleticism and skill across all five positions. You can essentially count on one hand the number of successful 6-foot guards in the NBA today, but Tanner has what it takes to break the mold — dizzying burst, electric bounce, and the sort of defensive instincts required to survive in his unique circumstances.

Tanner is an absolute menace on defense, lurking in dark corners and pouncing on steal (and even block) opportunities like a rabid dog. As for the offense, Tanner consistently puts two feet in the paint and gets where he needs on the floor, able to shift gears and hit turbo on a whim. He has self-created more than his share of dunks this season, displaying a level of advantage creation and hang time that separates him for other small point guards. He doesn’t turn it over much despite a high usage and the metrics paint him as one of the very best guards in college basketball as a sophomore.

19. Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

A substantial shooting leap has elevated Joshua Jefferson’s profile as a senior. The leader of a dominant Iowa State team, Jefferson checks a lot of the boxes that smart front offices look for. He has NBA size and strength as a forward, but he operates with exceptionally high feel. The playmaking pops every night. He is the central hub of the Cyclones’ offense. He can attack closeouts and run inverted pick-and-rolls on the perimeter. He can facilitate out of the short roll. He can score in slo-mo, or hit the jets when a lane opens up.

There just aren’t too many players who impact winning in so many ways. Jefferson is not an elite athlete, but he’s mobile enough on defense, with strong instincts and the physicality to shut off water at the point of attack. He has range as a weak-side shot blocker. Some skeptics of his shooting will remain, but if Jefferson can keep increasing his 3-point volume, he should earn steady NBA minutes right out of the gate.

20. Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is the most polarizing prospect in the lottery conversation. He's a fluid athlete for his size, but also a bit too upright as a ball-handler. Ament struggles to generate separation and he's finishing almost exclusively below the rim. The foul-drawing is a pro, and his willingness to embrace contact is admirable, but the inefficiency and lack of clean looks is nonetheless worrisome.

Ament makes up for some of these concerns with thrilling flashes as a defensive agitator. He exhibits solid off-ball instincts in general and is bendy enough to handle a variety of matchups on the perimeter if he bulks up. In terms of scoring, Ament's touch is there. He has a lot to clean up fundamentally, but the high release point and flashes of passing vision allow visions of stardom to trickle through one's mind. There aren't too many prospects like him, so upside offsets a lower perceived floor.

21. Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

In a class rife with talented guards, Christian Anderson has separated himself with big performances in big moments. He’s among the most prolific pull-up shooters in college basketball; he also leads his conference in assists, with a low turnover rate to boost his stock. Anderson is a blending of classic and modern point guard traits. A slight frame will hold him back in certain matchups, and he might not turn the corner as easily as other guards in his height range. But the skill level, IQ, and pure, unfiltered gumption with which Anderson plays gives him a high base line.

Anderson’s skill is highly adaptable, and should allow him to flourish in a variety of setups. He is Tech’s primary assist man, but he’s also used to floating on the perimeter and stepping into deep pull-up 3s — a function of so much Red Raiders offense running through JT Toppin. Anderson does not require total command of the basketball to impact winning. Also, what he lacks in pure speed, he compensates for with tempo and body control. Anderson doesn’t get sped up. His footwork is crisp, his handles are deceptive, and he’s able to worm him way to his favorite spots before the defense even realizes it has been beat.

22. Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two lost seasons at Tennessee, Cameron Carr arrived at Baylor and blossomed into a star. There aren't too many holes to poke in his repertoire at this point. He's a long, agile wing who blows s**t up on defense, fluidly attacks closeouts and shoots 3s at a high volume with peak efficiency. He's not an on-ball generator, but Carr isn't a bad passer. He makes the right plays in the flow of the offense, stays engaged off-ball, and he emerged as a quality all-around play finisher.

Carr's opportunities were scarce prior to arriving at Baylor, but it's hard to imagine why. He's such a natural scorer, with a buttery pull-up jumper and a high release point and impressive acrobatic flourishes at the rim. He scores in bunches and does a lot of the little things. If he can add strength and become a bit more airtight on defense, he has the foundation of a longtime NBA contributor.

23. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries is a physical combo guard with an NBA-ready frame and plenty of scoring juice. Rather than depending on speed and explosion, Burries leans on muscle and rhythm to put his defenders at a disadvantage. Burries takes long, purposeful strides on drives and is comfortable absorbing contact before softly laying it up in traffic. He draws fouls, which is a gold-star indicator, and the 3s are easy to project at NBA mass scale.

After beginning the season in a funk, Burries quickly found his stride and became arguably the beating heart of college basketball's best team (at least over the first half of the campaign). He's a competent secondary ball-handler and facilitator and an active defender (with the strength to guard up a position). Some will view him as undersized for a "combo" guard by today's standards, but the ease with which Burries fits into multiple team contexts should win over scouts.

24. Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

Height: 6'11

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Despite a fluctuating role, Malachi Moreno looks the part of an NBA contributor when anchoring the Kentucky frontcourt. He has ready-made size and strength for the next level, on top of impressive agility in space, which allows Moreno to fully weaponize his reported 7-foot-2 wingspan. He’s a stout, classically styled rim protector. Most impressive, however, is the extent to which Moreno has elevated Kentucky on offense.

Despite not hogging many possessions, Moreno makes life much easier on his teammates. He does so with fundamentally-sound screens and quick short roll processing. He also finishes damn near everything at the rim. Moreno does the small things exceptionally well, and he also happens to be scratching the surface of a much richer skill set. Pay attention to this man.

25. Braylon Mullins, G, Connecticut

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Braylon Mullins missed time to begin the season, but made an immediate and positive impression upon his return. The UConn guard checks a lot of boxes for the modern NBA role player. He's a knockdown shooter, a high-feel connective passer and a legitimate athlete, able to attack closeouts or fly up the court in transition.

Mullins attempts 3s at a massive volume and figures to sustain value on that front alone. He's not much of an on-ball generator, but he has an innate sense for when to cut, relocate and pass in the flow of an offense. He needs to add strength to aid his rim finishing and on-ball defense, but Mullins has active hands as a defender and he's bursty enough to beat closeouts and apply rim pressure as needed.

26. Karim López, F, Mexico

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López has really found his 3-point stroke this season for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia's NBL, crystalizing as an efficient spot-up scorer and transition threat in a highly competitive pro league. He takes contact well on drives to the rim and has expanded his ball-handling repertoire a bit, able to consistently beat closeouts and render smart decisions on the move.

The shooting, slashing and general off-ball instincts all point in a favorable direction for López. The primary holdup right now is his defense. López has the athleticism to muck things up and handle various matchups, and there are certain challenges to being a teenager in the NBL's rough-and-tumble environment. But he falls asleep far too often and is losing the physicality battle more than he should.

27. Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

A somewhat turbulent freshman season at Illinois led Morez Johnson to transfer to Michigan, where he quickly emerged as a cornerstone of college basketball’s best team. Johnson does not play a sexy brand of basketball, but he’s a hulking athlete in the frontcourt, strong enough to stonewall centers on the block, but quick enough to switch around the perimeter when needed. Michigan has essentially moved him from center to supersized small forward, with great success.

The lack of shooting will turn off some, but Johnson is a bulldozer at the rim. The touch indicators, primarily free throw percentage, also paint him in a positive light. Johnson should gradually expand his shooting profile, which will only empower him more as a cutter, roll man and cleanup savant. He attacks the glass with ravenous intent and he is, point blank, one of the most suffocating and intimidating defenders in the country. A smart NBA front office will view him as a plug-and-produce role player.

28. Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Height: 7'0

Weight: 200

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

After three years at Arizona, Henri Veesaar's transfer to UNC paid massive dividends. He's a real anchor point for the Tar Heels on both ends — a prodigious inside-out finisher who can clean up on the glass and block enough shots to get by. He will be limited to drop coverage at the next level, and he is probably more of a situational offensive big than a proper two-way pillar, but Veesaar's production is gobsmacking.

He's top-30 in college basketball in true shooting and effective field goal percentage. He's a beast in the post, with bulldozer strength, pristine footwork and effortless touch. He has also improved his volume from 3-point range, able to pose a varied roll-or-pop threat after setting his thunderous screens. Veesaar puts a nice, neat bow on plays. He can pass a little bit, but he's more finisher than hub. That's not a bad thing necessarily. A lot of teams could use his steadfast scoring boost off the bench.

29. Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Thomas Haugh ascended into a featured role for the Gators in 2026 after his spectacular March Madness run in 2025. The junior offers so many attributes that NBA teams covet in a role player. He's long, athletic and fluid, with fine-tuned connective instincts. Haugh plays an efficient and decisive brand of basketball. He's not an on-ball engine, but he's a slick passer, a purposeful off-ball mover, and a productive finisher.

Haugh loves to play up-tempo, using his athleticism to its full effect in transition. He's crafty at the rim, able to elevate when there's a lane, but also highly adept at scoop layups and funky, finesse finishes. Though not an elite defensive playmaker, Haugh understands his assignments and covers a ton of ground. He's the sort of versatile, high-energy defender who can plug into virtually any scheme. If he gets more consistent from deep, NBA scouts will find little to nitpick.

30. Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Motiejus Krivas is the anchor of Arizona's top-ranked defense and an excellent play-finisher on offense. He's simply a massive human being, with the strength and coordination to finish everything in the paint. More than a shot-blocker, Krivas exhibits preternatural anticipation skills and impressive agility for such a muscle-bound frame. He's never out of position, which means opponents have a hard time coming by points at the rim. His developmental arc on defense over the last few years is extremely promising.

There's also reason to believe Krivas can become more than a lob threat and bully-ball post scorer on offense. He has slowly begun to incorporate 3s into his shot diet this season. While the volume is negligible, Krivas has long been a 70-plus percent free throw shooter. He has soft touch on hook shots and floaters. Given the influx of 7-footers learning how to shoot nowadays, there's every reason to believe Krivas can become a credible floor-spacer in due time.

Order Name Position Draft Age School 31 Daniel Jacobsen C 20 Purdue 32 Ebuka Okorie G 19 Stanford 33 Braden Smith G 22 Purdue 34 Zuby Ejiofor C 22 St. John's 35 Joseph Tugler F 21 Houston 36 Álvaro Folgueiras F 21 Iowa 37 Flory Bidunga C 21 Kansas 38 Allen Graves F 20 Santa Clara 39 Johann Grünloh C 20 Virginia 40 Chris Cenac Jr. C 19 Houston 41 Tamin Lipsey G 23 Iowa State 42 Isaiah Evans F 20 Duke 43 Meleek Thomas G 19 Arkansas 44 Paul McNeil Jr. G 20 North Carolina State 45 Rueben Chinyelu C 22 Florida 46 Blue Cain G 21 Georgia 47 Neoklis Avdalas F 20 Virginia Tech 48 Tounde Yessoufou F 20 Baylor 49 Milan Momcilovic F 21 Iowa State 50 Alex Karaban F 23 Connecticut 51 Amari Allen F 20 Alabama 52 Tarris Reed Jr. C 22 Connecticut 53 Ryan Conwell G 22 Louisville 54 Juke Harris F 20 Wake Forest 55 Elyjah Freeman G 19 Auburn 56 Massamba Diop C 21 Arizona State 57 Zvonimir Ivišić C 22 Illinois 58 Eric Reibe C 19 Connecticut 59 Miles Byrd G 21 San Diego State 60 Bruce Thornton G 22 Ohio State 61 Sergio De Larrea G 20 Spain 62 Jaden Bradley G 22 Arizona 63 Anthony Robinson II G 21 Missouri 64 Dash Daniels G 18 Australia 65 Darrion Williams F 23 North Carolina State 66 Kylan Boswell G 21 Illinois 67 Jacob Cofie F 20 Southern California 68 Nate Bittle C 23 Oregon 69 Shelton Henderson F 19 Miami (FL) 70 JT Toppin F 21 Texas Tech 71 Killyan Toure G 20 Iowa State 72 Magoon Gwath C 20 San Diego State 73 Acaden Lewis G 20 Villanova 74 Donnie Freeman F 20 Syracuse 75 Ivan Kharchenkov F 19 Arizona 76 Matt Able G 19 North Carolina State 77 Rafael Castro F 23 George Washington 78 Nolan Winter F 21 Wisconsin 79 Alex Condon C 21 Florida 80 Ja'Kobi Gillespie G 22 Tennessee