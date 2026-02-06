2026 NBA Mock Draft: Fallout from trade deadline chaos

The 2026 NBA trade deadline delivered no shortage of drama, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant staying put. In the end, 65 players changed teams over the last month, including unexpected stars like James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Jaren Jackson Jr.

As far as the NBA Draft is concerned, the landscape has shifted substantially, with new teams in the first round mix and a lot of changing needs. Per usual, the lottery has been simulated via Tankathon to embody the unpredictable nature of how the board might fall. Here are updated predictions for all 60 picks.

1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Washington has radically expedited its competitive timeline in a matter of weeks, acquiring Trae Young and Anthony Davis in rapid succession, both for pennies on the dollar. Considering how little the Wizards functionally gave up, it's an understandable, if perhaps shortsighted, gamble. If Washington can still add the No. 1 pick next to those veteran stars, however, then Washington has a chance to really thread the needle between a couple promising timelines.

Darryn Peterson has spent much of his freshman season either out due to injury or playing through hamstring discomfort and cramps, limiting the explosiveness we saw so often in high school. Still, he's an effortless scorer with great positional size, strong defensive instincts and a scalable skill set. He can run the offense or defer to Young, bombing catch-and-shoot 3s and attacking defenses on the weak side. This could end up being a really harmonious landing spot for Peterson.

2. Sacramento Kings: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

The Kings are a profoundly wayward organization with no evident team-building principles or direction, so selecting one of the winningest 18-year-olds in modern history is a smart next step. Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, stacked wins and accolades in high school, then immediately became the best player in college basketball for a competitive Duke squad. There are some who question his NBA projection, primarily on defense, but his tools, skill and IQ are off the charts.

Boozer is an incredible processor in the frontcourt, able to diagnose, manipulate and exploit defensive lapses at warp speed. He's a brilliant passing hub, a genuine force of nature in the post, and a skilled shooter and slasher from the perimeter. He doesn't offer much as a rim protector on defense, but Boozer logs plenty of steals with quick hands and laser-focused instincts. He's built from granite and mature beyond his years. He's the sort of stabilizer Sacramento has needed for a long, long time.

3. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

This is an incredible consolation prize for Atlanta, turning the Derik Queen trade into a potential superstar wing in AJ Dybantsa. With Zaccharie Risacher's development stalling, the Hawks can pair Dybantsa long-term with Jalen Johnson, giving them two jumbo shot creators with potentially synergistic skill sets. Atlanta will have ample flexibility next offseason, especially if Jonathan Kuminga comes off the books.

Dybantsa is the least solid of the 2026 draft's so-called big three. He has some inexcusable lapses on defense and, while the highs offensively are extraordinarily high, Dybantsa does suffer from the occasional bout of black hole syndrome. He will need to refine his shot selection and become a more willing passer in the NBA, but wings with his size, dexterity and explosiveness aren't all that common. Dybantsa gets where he wants on the floor and displays incredible shot-making touch from all three levels. There's a world in which he ends up as the best player from this class.

4. Utah Jazz: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Utah's stunning trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. pushes its timeline forward a good bit and leaves the front office with a bit of a conundrum here. Caleb Wilson is the consensus "best prospect," but the Jazz frontcourt is quite full, especially if Walker Kessler is baked into their long-term plans. Kingston Flemings has closed the gap enough to make this a conversation, especially given the Ainges' affinity for dynamic guard play. Keyonte George has the size and off-ball shooting ability necessary to coexist next to Flemings, whose speed, processing and three-level scoring chops continue to blow scouts away.

Flemings operates with incredible poise and maturity for a freshman, really embodying the ethos of Kelvin Sampson's Houston program. He's also an absolute blur with the rock, able to play low to the floor and explode down the lane with a devastating first step. Flemings' passing gets more impressive with each game, and he's enough of a disruptor to defense to compensate for a smaller frame. He's hitting 3s efficiently, with his at-rim numbers bordering on preposterous. Flemings could be the engine that drives this jumbo Jazz lineup back to the postseason.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Clippers could look very, very smart if the Ivica Zubac trade yields Caleb Wilson with the No. 5 pick. It would take a favorable fall of the board and a bit of magic dust, but Los Angeles has been too old, too stiff, for much too long. Bringing in a spry backcourt like Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin, then planting Wilson next to Kawhi Leonard on the wing, suddenly gives Los Angeles a real balance between veteran savvy and youthful zeal. If Leonard ends up on the trade block, Wilson just takes a higher seat in the organizational hierarchy.

Wilson comes with his share of concerns and limitations on offense, but his athleticism and ceaseless motor have made him extremely productive on both ends for UNC. He has the burst and dexterity to attack on straight-line drives, with an appetite for dunks of both the self-created and assisted variety. He has some short to mid-range stuff in his bag, and the 3s are not a lost cause. Defense will be his calling card, however. Wilson needs to rein in his ambition sometimes, but he flies around the court and makes it his personal mission to impact and interrupt as many actions as possible. LA replaces one great defensive anchor in Ivica Zubac with another, far more flexible and "modern" touchstone in Wilson.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) goes for two as Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) pressures during the two schools' rivalry game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Nov. 11, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

The Nets basically took four guards in the 2025 draft, with their hit rate — so far — worryingly low. That should not preclude them from taking the best available prospect in this range, which could very well mean another guard. Mikel Brown Jr. has struggled with his efficiency at Louisville, but the talent pops each and every night. He has good size for the position and an incredible baseline of skill, nixing defenders with jitterbug handles and stretching defenses with outlier shooting.

None of Brooklyn's current guards feel like a proper offensive engine. Brown is a born pick-and-roll savant, with the speed and dexterity to attack downhill, pressure the rim and compromise a defense. He draws fouls at a high clip, a promising star indicator, and he blends these skills with a prolific shot-making profile. Brown can bury 3s from well behind the NBA line, capable of sticking pull-ups under duress or launching off the catch and on the move. He needs to dramatically improve his shot diet and start converting more attempts at the rim, but Brown's touch, athleticism and evident feel, despite his outsized ambition and appetite, should give Brooklyn visions of a future All-Star.

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Keaton Wagler's 46-point demolition of Purdue (on just 17 shots) was the single most impressive prospect performance to date. A mostly unheralded freshman when he arrived at Illinois, Wagler only needed 20-odd games to enshrine himself in the lottery conversation. His shooting, ball-handling and passing all put him in high demand. Even without great strength or natural athleticism, Wagler's gear-shift ability allows him to beat defenders at the point of attack and get where he needs to on the floor.

Memphis has embarked on a complete and thorough rebuild, which means finding its next offensive centerpiece is a top priority. Wagler can clearly generate his own buckets with floaters, mid-range pull-ups and impressive overall diversity as a shot-maker. But he also elevates teammates, displaying vision out of pick-and-rolls and keeping a tight lid on turnovers. His frame should get stronger under the guidance of an NBA program, and it's incredibly easy nowadays to bet on the intersection of positional size, advanced feel and prolific shooting.

8. Milwaukee Bucks: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrates after a foul call against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Bucks' tenuous marriage to Giannis Antetokounmpo could mean Milwaukee is starting from ground zero next season, which means upside carries the day. Few point guards have impressed more this season than Darius Acuff, who's looking to join a long lineage of successful NBA guards from the John Calipari tree. Acuff has some worrying indicators on defense and his free throw rate is a wee bit low for such a high-volume ball-handler, but it's impossible to ignore the scale of production at this point.

Acuff is built strong, with a deadly first step and the toughness necessary to become a more prolific rim-pressure guard in time. For now, the Bucks can bank on his effortless pull-up shooting, with Acuff dancing into silky mid-range jumpers or deep, contested 3s. He leads the SEC in assists per game, with an exceptionally low turnover rate. Arkansas leans on Acuff for quite a lot and he has operated with steadfast poise, far exceeding even the most ambitious preseason expectations. Milwaukee can install him as their primary generator for the next decade, ideally.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Jan 7, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Dallas was able to offload Anthony Davis, and while the net haul from the Luka Dončić trade will go down in history as an all-time blunder, this was a necessary bait cut. Cooper Flagg is rapidly evolving into the franchise lodestar we all expected, which means this turnaround could happen faster than most rebuilds. Especially if Kyrie Irving sticks around. Dallas still needs a long-term successor to Irving, a table-setter who can help Flagg captain the ship for the next decade. Labaron Philon is as good as any.

This is a loaded point guard class, but Philon has been able to separate from the crowd a bit as a sophomore. There are tangible examples of his growth, from a spike in 3-point volume and efficiency, to his noticably stronger frame, which has afforded Philon more leverage on drives to the rim. He's now drawing fouls and finishing strong on layups, in addition to his feather-soft floater. The pull-up shooting looks real. On defense, Philon is a diligent pest. We've seen him play on- and off-ball effectively, which is perfect for a team planning to let Flagg cook.

10. Charlotte Hornets: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dribbles against Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Is Charlotte finally on the right track? It certainly feels that way, even if the LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges types won't stick around forever. Kon Knueppel has, on balance, been the best rookie in the NBA this season, while Charlotte's focus on adding smart, hard-working role players has paid dividends, both on the court and in the locker room. Given their clear focus on character and well-roundedness, Yaxel Lendeborg feels like a natural fit. Especially if the Hornets plan to take a leap next season.

Lendeborg is a somewhat rare 23-year-old in the lottery mix, but it's hard to deny the season he's having at Michigan. Already on draft radars last season at UAB, Lendeborg has taken to Big Ten competition like a fish to water. He is, plainly speaking, one of the most dominant two-way forces in college basketball. Lendeborg is a chameleon for the Wolverines, able to move up or down the lineup, guarding wings and bigs, creating out of the post or floating on the perimeter. His skill set should translate immediately and he'd profile as a long-term starter next to Knueppel and Miller in the Hornets frontcourt.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) screams as he slam dunks the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat is another freshman with a long track record of winning. He's highly decorated and now he's headlining the best team in college hoops, with Arizona undefeated as of this writing. Peat's role tends to fluctuate depending on the day and the matchup, but he's so clearly a force for good on the floor. With his NBA-ready frame and a scalable, plug-and-play skill set in the frontcourt, Peat should fit comfortably with this current Blazers core.

There are some very real concerns with Peat's profile. He's basically a non-factor from 3-point range and he's struggling at the free throw line, doubly worrying indicators. He's also somewhat limited in the stocks department. While Peat has the size and strength to exert his will on defense, he does not possess the lateral agility to stick on guards at the point of attack, nor is he a huge vertical presence at the rim. Even so, Peat just knows how to play the game. He cuts, relocates and passes effectively in the flow of the offense. He's a power finisher at the rim. He's nimble on drives from the elbow. Portland can give him the infrastructure for immediate success.

12. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Jan 14, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) dribbles towards the basket while guarded by Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

The Spurs are rapidly scaling the ladder to contention, but there's still room to meaningfully upgrade the rotation. Hannes Steinbach arrives courtesy of the Dejounte Murray trade and immediately furnishes San Antonio with a new frontcourt partner for Victor Wembanyama. That partnership figures to be mutually beneficial, as Steinbach could not ask for a better complement to his unique strengths, nor a better mitigator of his shortcomings.

Concerns with Steinbach typically center on his lack of rim protection. But he's built like a tank and moves well enough to handle most power forward matchups. His low free throw percentage (57.1) is another source of angst, but Steinbach looks fluid on his 3s and displays incredible touch and coordination in the paint. He has some of the best hands in college basketball. The shooting should translate at the end of the day, as will his unrivaled presence on the glass. Dirty work and fundamentals make Steinbach special, and there's no better place for fundamentals than San Antonio.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Oklahoma City has the luxury of multiple first-round picks and the deepest, most talented roster in the NBA, which means Sam Presti could trade up, trade back, or trade out — it's all on the table. If OKC sticks here, however, Jayden Quaintance offers the highest ceiling. The Thunder don't really have space in the rotation for another rookie, so Quaintance can develop slowly on the back burner. This has been a nightmare season for Quaintance on the injury front, but his tape as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State should do plenty to assuage anxious execs.

Quaintance is the best defensive prospect in the draft — a scary thought, considering the team drafting him in this hypothetical. The offensive polish is lacking, but he's still one of the youngest players on the board, with shot-blocking numbers through the roof and a special blend of agility and anticipation at the five spot. If Quaintance can continue to tap into the stray ball-handling and playmaking flashes on the other end, OKC has another potential gem on its hands.

14. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) posts up against Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Chicago is comically short on size after a chaotic trade deadline, which leaves the Bulls primed to jump on the best available center. One obvious target: Duke sophomore Patrick Ngongba, who has elevated his profile with more consistent minutes. While Ngongba does not necessarily reinvent the wheel for a center, he's a massive human — with a gaping wingspan, a pro-ready frame, and sharp instincts as a drop coverage rim protector. He does what centers are supposed to do.

There is room for imagination with Ngongba's offensive skill set, though. He does all the standard screen-setting and rim-running big man things, to incredible effect. But he's also a whip-smart passer, able to survey out of the post and launch a missile to a backdoor cutter or an open shooter. Ngongba is simply too mature, both physically and intellectually, to doubt his translation to the next level. If he's not a star, he's a quality role player who makes life easier on those around him.

15. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dunks the ball in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament has gradually turned his season around for Tennessee. There are still major red flags tied to his lack of burst or physicality, but wings of his size, with his shooting touch, defensive instincts and fluidity of movement, tend to keep NBA scouts on the hook. Memphis is starting from scratch and can afford to use its second first-round pick on an ambitious developmental project.

There will be pressure on Ament to add strength and improve his finishing at the rim, but he's a smooth scorer at all three levels. That smoothness is at times deceiving, but critically, Ament does get to the free throw line a fair amount. NBA defenders will be less overwhelmed by his sheer length, but Ament can still shoot over the top when all else fails. If he can improve his shot selection, maximize his tools, and fully tap into his flashes of defensive playmaking, Memphis could very well find itself with the steal of the draft.

16. Miami Heat: Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball to the basket around Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Miami is typically on the lookout for high-feel, immediate contributors, even when it means selecting an older prospect with a somewhat funky archetype. Joshua Jefferson checks all the boxes, as he'd fill valuable minutes on the wing for this Heat team. Jefferson has leveled up as a shooter in his senior year, which has in turn unlocked more opportunities to drive and create from the perimeter. Few attributes are more valuable in the modern NBA than versatility and scalability. Jefferson offers both.

With a strong power forward's frame, Jefferson is basically Iowa State's primary engine. He can set up shop from the elbow, catch and attack from the perimeter, pummel mismatches in the post. While not overly explosive, Jefferson's footwork and tempo as a driver consistently pops. He's a brilliant facilitator for his position, with fun potential as a two-man dance partner for whomever Miami's long-term backcourt is. He has active hands on defense. He rebounds well. There aren't many holes here, with age and a perceived lack of upside the only real drawbacks.

17. Golden State Warriors: Braylon Mullins, G, Connecticut

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) takes a shot during the second half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Golden State's dynasty is deep into its twilight at this point, but that should not change the Warriors' preference for IQ and shooting on the perimeter. Braylon Mullins is arguablty the best pure shooter in the draft, always in motion, with deep range and pristine mechanics. He's also quick to attack closeouts, rendering quick passing reads and exhibiting soft touch on floaters or stop-and-pop jumpers.

Mullins will need to add strength in order to functionally defend wings at the next level, and he can struggle to fight over screens or man the point of attack against twitchier guards. Still, he competes like hell and posts healthy steal numbers. There is also much to like about how quickly Mullins processes the game overall. His constant motion and ambitious shot-making should win over Steve Kerr. While Mullins offers limited utility as a self-creator, his movement shooting, connective passing and overall play-finishing should mean a high floor offsets a lower ceiling.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Jan 6, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

A classic OKC pick, Dailyn Swain presents a time-honored conundrum to prospective NBA employers. He's an uber-athletic wing, weaponizing a tight handle, extreme dexterity and incredible burst on drives to the rim. He's a great passer for his size. The Thunder love these two-way playmaking wings. And yet... can he shoot? That is the question. Swain has upped his volume and efficiency this season, but there's a clear hitch in his shot. He's not much of a pull-up threat. It's a major limiting factor when attempting to chart his NBA upside.

The rest of Swain's skill set in so tantalizing, though, and he's a career 80 percent free throw shooter, which is a positive touch indicator. Swain applies constant pressure on the rim, able to finish with equal force and finesse. On defense, he can switch all over the floor and suffocate at the point of attack, with pickpocket skills to boot. If he can overhaul the jumper and get it to a workable place, Swain's upside rivals some of the best players in this class. The way he moves is singular. OKC can give him the necessary patience early in his career, with a system practically engineered around his best attributes.

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Christian Anderson reacts to hitting a 3-pointer during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Christian Anderson addresses two major concerns with this Raptors lineup: shooting and playmaking. Toronto so clearly needs a real point guard to create advantages and set up the offense. Anderson was a natural-born scorer, but he has blossomed into the engine behind Texas Tech's success as a sophomore. He's one of the most prolific setup men in college hoops, frequently skating through the lane, collapsing the defense, and making the necessary reads.

Anderson sets up his playmaking with a bubbly scoring presence; he's a constant threat to stop and pull, with some of the most dynamic shooting chops in the draft. A thin frame, limited at-rim finishing and a low free throw rate are concerns, but Anderson has the quickness and in-between chops to get by — especially with such a high volume of 3s, executing efficiently on a challenging shot diet. Anderson can spice up one of the NBA's more pallid offenses, while Toronto's sound defensive infrastructure can help mask his natural limitations on the other end.

20. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz's age will ding his stock, as older point guards typically get overlooked in scouting circles. But he's such a unique case, rising over the years from D-II sensation to Big Ten star, all under the same coach and scheme. Stirtz is the heartbeat of Iowa's offense. He rarely takes a breather. He's on the floor for 36 minutes per game (down from 39.4 as a junior at Drake), with the rock always in his hands, the Hawkeyes' success inextricable from his own. There aren't any comparable situations in college basketball. It adds a layer to Stirtz's NBA evaluation, as he will need to embrace a dramatically different role as a pro. At the end of the day, however, it's hard to bet against such a skilled, high-feel individual.

Atlanta plainly needs a point guard in lieu of Trae Young. Stirtz offers a bit more size and defensive playmaking, even if he will struggle immensely when targeted on an island at the next level. A lack of physicality impacts Stirtz on offense, too, as he can get stonewalled at the point of attack. He compensates with incredible poise and vision as a facilitator, as well as a deadeye 3-point stroke. Stirtz's footwork on the perimeter — the step-backs and side-steps — is textbook. He's a pick-and-roll maestro. He lives to elevate teammates. He competes hard as hell. Atlanta can hand him the keys early and expect results.

21. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX): Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Jan 28, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Thomas Haugh feels like one of the stronger plug-and-play bets outside the lottery. He blends in and stands out all at once. He offers plus size and athleticism on the wing, which he deploys successfully as an off-ball mover, connector and play-finisher. Haugh isn't an advanced self-creator, but he's always relocating, always setting screens, ducking into open space, or making himself available at the rim. He elevates explosively on lobs or when a lane opens up on drives. He has a funky layup package, with touch and a high 3-point volume that keeps the defense honest. Though not a particularly dominant defender, Haugh can slide effectively between a few positions.

Charlotte set its sights on clear winning players, those with plus intangibles, in 2025 — a strategy that ought to carry into 2026. Haugh was critical to the Gators' national championship run a year ago and he has leveled up nicely as a junior, showing the full breadth of his skill set in a more consistent role. He can fill gaps and do the small things, benefitting from the combined playmaking power of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) defends Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Malachi Moreno has made the most of Jayden Quaintance's extended absence for Kentucky, emerging as a stabilizing force on both ends. He does not explode off the screen physically, but Moreno has slick feet for his size, strong anticipation as a defender, and impressive feel for a teenaged 7-footer. He does the small things: screens, short roll passing, a hot motor. As Los Angeles seeks its long-term center next to Luka Dončić, Moreno's fundamental soundness, his streamlined and targeted skill set, should play nicely.

Moreno moves well in space and covers significant ground on defense. While not a huge vertical presence, his frame should fill out nicely. His timing as a shot-blocker is well beyond his years. Moreno is also a hound on the glass. There isn't much to indicate a perimeter element on offense, but Moreno finishes with force at the rim and his short roll passing, or as a hub at the elbow, figures to align nicely with Dončić. L.A. desperately needs size and defensive integrity to balance out its roster. Deandre Ayton clearly is not the answer in the middle. Moreno may require a bit of patience, but all the right tools are there.

23. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries needed a couple weeks to find his footing at Arizona, but he has quickly rounded into one of the most impactful freshman guards in the country. Burries has proven essential to the Wildcats' ongoing dominance — a valuable cog in college hoops' most well-oiled machine. He's a combo guard with some size and a strong, pro-ready frame. For Detroit, with Jaden Ivey out the door, now is a good time to invest in a new potential running mate for Cade Cunningham.

Given Cunningham's heliocentric nature, Burries' ability to hit catch-and-shoot 3s, attack closeouts, and score on backdoor cuts should prove useful. He's not the most prolific playmaker for his position, but Burries can make simple reads and promote the flow of an offense. He's a talented scorer, with the gear shifts and brute strength needed to operate in traffic. He can handle different assignments and pick some pockets on defense. He's a quality positional rebounder. For a Detroit team always in need of shooting, and now somewhat lacking in the backcourt, Burries is a dream fit.

24. Boston Celtics: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two misbegotten seasons at UCLA, Spanish big man Aday Mara has blossomed into a genuine two-way force at Michigan. The blend of size and IQ that once made Mara such a promising figure overseas has finally translated against top collegiate competition. There are understandable concerns about his god-awful shooting indicators, but Mara finishes everything in the paint and he's arguably the best rim protector in the class. For a Boston team that is not betrothed to newcomer Nikola Vučević long term, Mara makes for a smart investment. He could be the anchor of Joe Mazzulla's fly-around defense before long.

Mara does not project to space the floor, nor does he always handle physicality with aplomb, but he's a dominant finisher at the rim and a frequent mismatch on the block. His greatest offensive attribute, however, is the passing. Mara scans the floor from high above and diagnoses fissures in the defense instantaneously. He also specializes in throwing touchdown outlet passes, able to grab the rebound and do his best Nikola Jokić impression with a pinpoint missile to a teammate leaking up the floor. Boston tends to slow it down nowadays, but Mara could introduce a new fast-break element, in addition to the sort of defensive no-trespass sign the roster currently lacks.

25. New York Knicks: Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21), center, battle for position against Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and guard Kur Teng (2) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Morez Johnson Jr.'s transfer from Illinois to Michigan has paid massive dividends, as he has proven downright essential to a title contender, on both ends. He's a bit of a tweener, at least on offense, but Johnson's hellacious defense and capacity for dirty work should earn him a lot of NBA fans. The Knicks are clearly not sold on Karl-Anthony Towns and the current iteration of this frontcourt. Johnson offers a pro-ready frame and an immediate infusion of defensive chaos — the good kind.

Johnson throws his weight around and toggles effectively between perimeter matchups or rim protection duties. He shares the floor frequently with both Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara for the Wolverines, which means a variety of responsibilities end up on his plate. He's a more limited weapon on offense, but Johnson leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage. He uses his strength to finish forcefully at the rim and he's 5-for-12 on the season from 3-point range, with an 80 percent free throw clip that hints at real upside for shooting development. Too often this Knicks frontcourt resembles a nail and not the hammer. Johnson is the hammer.

26. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt

Jan 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) shoots as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) defends during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'0

Weight: 173

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Philadelphia moves into the first round after the Jared McCain trade. Daryl Morey has long committed to taking the best player available, regardless of perceived fit, with a heavy deference to analytics. That should position Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner rather favorably, despite the natural concerns of pairing a small guard with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and potentially Quentin Grimes. For all this talk of Philadelphia's backcourt logjam, however, the McCain trade leaves them without a real point guard in the second unit. Tanner can fill an immediate role.

The concerns with Tanner are right on the surface. He's listed at 6-foot even, with a light frame and all the inherent defensive complications that come with such a frame in the NBA. That said, Tanner has a few outlier traits that should help him buck negative trends. For starters, he's incredibly bold and aggressive on drives to the rim, with a dynamic first step, ball-on-string handles, and a remarkable capacity for absorbing contact. He frequently self-creates dunks, showing a capacity for advantage creation and interior finishing that's rare for guards with his build. Tanner is also a high-IQ facilitator, a much-improved shooter as a sophomore, and one of the most bullish, anticipatory guard defenders out there. He will be limited in terms of on-ball matchups, of course, but he will force turnovers and find ways to impact the game with his activity level.

27. Denver Nuggets: Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts with fans after scoring a three-point basket against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Cameron Carr spent two seasons in the doghouse at Tennessee before breaking out this season at Baylor. The bouncy two-guard is, simply put, a nuclear athlete. He will need to add core strength at the next level, but Carr's explosiveness and elasticity manifest on both ends of the floor. He can mirror ball-handlers at the point of attack, with incredible recovery time when he's bumped off his spot. He can also hover on the weak-side before swooping in for blocks.

The offense is what should draw Denver to Carr, however. He's one of the nuttiest shot-makers in the draft, with range and confidence that extend well beyond the NBA 3-point line. He will need to refine his shot selection somewhat at the next level, but the infrastructure in Denver should help him on that front. Carr can fly around screens, create oceans of space with his step-back, or attack the rim with a violent first step. He catches plenty of lobs at Baylor, which should translate to a partnership with Nikola Jokić. There just aren't too many wings with Carr's length, athleticism and shot-making talent.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Karim López, F, Mexico

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López has impressed in his second season in Australia's NBL, showcasing growth as a shooter and consistently leveraging his physical advantages against notoriously physical defenders in a legitimate pro league. López fits an archetype that NBA teams covet as a big wing who can apply constant pressure on the rim. He can explode through gaps and absorb contact to reach the foul line, with a nifty finishing package on the interior. If he can continue to increase his effectiveness beyond the arc, that will only open up more driving lanes.

Cleveland's wing depth remains a point of relative weakness, especially after the De'Andre Hunter trade. López should benefit from the table-setting of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, who can both serve up open 3s, find him on cuts, and put López in a position where he's not called upon to do too much. The defense is a real area of concern, as López just does not maximize his tools on that end of the floor, but Cleveland has the necessary backbone to support him on that end, too. López does rebound at a high level for his age and he's so young, making this a potential high-reward gamble late in the first round.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Braden Smith, G, Purdue

Jan 14, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the second half at Mackey Arena. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Height: 6'0

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Size and age will persuade a lot of teams to look elsewhere, but Braden Smith offers a mixture of feel, skill and competitiveness that should afford certain front offices the ability to think outside the box. Minnesota's need for backcourt help is well-documented and Smith has the bonafides of a day-one contributor. He's the best facilitator in college basketball, with preternatural poise and vision working out of pick-and-rolls. He's also converting a high volume of 3s and generating tons of steals on the other end.

Smith will get picked on in isolation as a defender — there's no way around it — but his smarts and energy make up for a lot. If he's even passable on that end, it's hard not to envision him becoming at least an effective bench captain in Minnesota. The dude just makes teammates better, and the scale of his production for a very competitive Purdue team has gotten progressively harder to ignore over the years. He has led the Big Ten in assists per game in three straight seasons. Minnesota could find its new floor general in lieu of Mike Conley.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Jan 20, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) controls the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Dallas beefs up its wing depth with Tounde Yessoufou, an appropriate upside swing to cap the first round. This has not been the smoothest offensive season for Yessoufou, but he's toolsy to the extreme, with a weightlifter's frame and a sharp competitive edge. He can hound the point of attack on defense and handle a variety of potential matchups for Dallas, giving them a successor, perhaps, to the Naji Marshall role.

Yessoufou exhibits enough touch at the free throw line and on the occasional mid-range jumper to have faith in his jumper. He probably won't become a true volume threat from deep, but if Yessoufou can credibly spot up and command defensive attention on the perimeter, that should open up driving lanes and opportunities as a cutter. He deploys his strength well at the rim, and while the negative assist-to-turnover ratio is a potential turnoff, there's clearly untapped potential in an athlete of Yessoufou's caliber, especially with his work ethic and intangibles.

Second Round