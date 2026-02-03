Jaren Jackson Jr. trade grades: Grizzlies blow it up in 8-player blockbuster with Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz struck the first blockbuster of NBA trade season, with two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. officially on his way to Salt Lake City.

Here are the full details, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania:

Memphis also receives Utah's 2027 first-round pick (swap with CLE), LAL's 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected), and Phoenix's 2031 first-round pick

Grizzlies trade grade: B+

Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) lines up his shot during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

This is a noisy trade, and we don't often see eight players changing teams in a single midseason move. But for the Grizzlies, this is simply an admission of defeat. Jackson's five-year, $205 million extension is now offloaded to Utah, with the Jazz clearly attempting to expedite their competitive timeline. The Grizzlies clean the books with a bunch of smaller, more managable contracts — and, obviously, at to their growing mountain of future picks.

Add this to the Desmond Bane trade last summer, and Memphis now has 13 first-round picks over the next seven years, tied with OKC and Brooklyn for the most in basketball.

Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr. are interesting young players with some upside. Kyle Anderson and Georges Niang are basic salary filler. Anderson is under contract through next season at less than the mid-level exception, while Niang will be a free agent at season's end.

Jazz trade grade: B

Jan 30, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

This is a fascinating swing from the Jazz. On the surface, it's an odd time to be shelling out future picks and expediting their competitive timeline. Utah's upcoming first-round pick is only top-eight protected, meaning if the Jazz land outside the top eight on lottery night, it belongs to OKC. So there is short-term risk. On the other hand, this is objectively solid value for a 26-year-old with Jackson's bonafides, even if that contract is a heavy weight on Utah's books moving forward.

The Lakers' 2027 pick figures to land outside the lottery. Phoenix's 2031 first-round pick is a golden asset, to be frank, but we can't know just how golden at this point. Utah clearly does not plan on tanking in 2027, which increases their confidence in a trade like this.

Utah still has a lot of picks with which to facilitate future trades or to continue building on the margins. Jackson is under lock and key through 2028-29, with a 2029-30 player option worth $53 million. Given Utah's inability to attract players like Jackson in free agency, this was a calculated swing to add a major talent with years of control. It could backfire — or it could blossom into something special.