NBA Draft scouting report: Darryn Peterson is the NBA's next franchise guard

Darryn Peterson was the No. 1 recruit in a high school class that included Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa (and, at one point, Cooper Flagg). That speaks to just how high the expectations were, with many pegging the Kansas freshman as the presumptive No. 1 NBA Draft pick before the season even started — a presumption Peterson has done very little to undermine.

A prolific scoring guard whose game is imbued with an undeniable aesthetic bent, Peterson is among the most complete and dominant prospects in recent memory. Whether he ends up as the top pick or not, the path to stardom is laid out before him, and it's hard to imagine the 19-year-old leading the basketball-viewing public astray.

Who is Darryn Peterson?

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Position: Shooting Guard

School: Kansas

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195 lbs.

Draft Age, Class: 19, Freshman

Offensive Role: Combo Guard

Defensive Role: Off-Ball Lurker

Bill Self once called Peterson the best player he's ever recruited to Kansas, putting him above Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid and a great many five-stars before him. That statement holds weight. Peterson has dealt with more than his share of soft tissue injuries since arriving in Lawrence, but when he's on the floor, the results are consistently spectacular. When going through the top guard prospects of the last decade, few — if any — really match Peterson's production and upside.

In terms of the consensus, Peterson is probably the highest-rated player in this class. Whereas Boozer and Dybantsa encourage a wider range of opinions, Peterson just so clearly has "it," whatever "it" entails. That's not to say he's locked-and-loaded at No. 1, because he's not, but every NBA team could use a tall guard with Peterson's versatility as a scorer and a defender.

Peterson's offensive strengths

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots against Missouri Tigers forward Nicholas Randall (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Prolific on- and off-ball shooter

Downhill burst

Elite gear shifts

Above-rim and below-rim finisher

Command and tempo

Court vision

Peterson has fought through hamstring issues and cramping all season to deliver incredible results as a scorer. He's the most natural, fluid shot-making guard to enter the NBA sphere in a long time. Everything comes easy to him. Even when he seems to be operating at half-speed, Peterson has no trouble getting to his spots, elevating and guiding the basketball through the net with feathery touch.

When healthy, Peterson has no trouble turning the corner, manipulating the defense and applying pressure on the rim — something he did with regularity in high school. Guards with his size, shiftiness and burst are a rare breed. While he doesn't reach the top-end speeds of the De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Maxey types, Peterson's body control at full speed is superhuman. He exhibits incredible finesse below the rim. He can stop on a dime for a pull-up middie. The footwork, the long strides, the hesitation moves and stutter steps — it all coalesces into a potent scoring brew, without equal in college basketball.

Even when he hasn't been able to get all the way to the rim at times this season, Peterson finds his way to points. He's a pure shooter, attempting a high volume from 3 and extremely comfortable in the mid-range, where he plays angles and creates space with the best of 'em. It really feels like Peterson can shoot his way to top-three value in this draft. Factor in the potential for everything else to come together once he's healthy, and the mind's eye expands.

While not a point guard by trade, Peterson has done more than enough in the playmaking department to earn the confidence of NBA teams. He distributes from a high vantage point out of pick-and-rolls. He maintains proper awareness of cutters and lob threats when probing at the elbow. Peterson may not offer the most advanced passing chops, but he keeps a lid on turnovers, even at a high usage rate. The foundation is solid.

Perhaps his most appealing general trait — aside from, you know, buckets — is the scalability. Kansas has mostly kept Peterson in an off-ball attacking role this season, letting him catch on the perimeter, diagnose the defense and pounce as he sees fit. NBA teams will want to see him take more command of the offense at the next level, especially if he ends up on a team without established guards, like Brooklyn or Sacramento. But Peterson, despite a high usage rate, does not need to domineer possessions. He can spot up, move without the rock and make himself available in the flow of the offense. A guard as malleable as Peterson should fit anywhere.

Peterson's defensive strengths

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) surround Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) as the trio battle for a loose ball during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Active hands

Matchup versatility

Elite off-ball instincts

Occasional weak-side rim protection

Ceaseless motor

Peterson figures to carry a substantial offensive burden once he gets up to speed at the next level, which is the root of his appeal. But Peterson is a genuine two-way star. Most high-usage guard prospects suffer for one reason or another on the defensive end. Peterson's nonstop motor and incredible tools put him in a special category, though. Even this season, hampered by injuries and a half-step slower than usual, Peterson has put in the work necessary to handle important matchups and generate turnovers on a consistent basis.

Equipped with a sturdy base and a reported 6-foot-10 wingspan, Peterson is uniquely versatile for a guard. He can guard up a position against wings, while also possessing the lateral agility to stifle twitchy point guards at the point of attack.

A playmaker through and through, Peterson shows a special knack for blowing s**t up. He's an anticipatory help defender with the range to slide over and meet drivers at the rim. He's a nuisance in passing lanes, quick to jump on lazy passes. On-ball, Peterson's hands are active. He does not afford breathing room without a fight. Even without full mobility for long stretches this season, Peterson's IQ and athleticism have showed up on the defensive end. Once he's back to full strength, unencumbered and fully empowered, his impact should only improve.

Where Peterson needs to improve

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Injury concerns

Establishing his burst

Limited scope as playmaker

Peterson missed several games to open the season as he recovered from a hamstring injury. He has also dealt with an ankle sprain, periodic cramping and even a sudden illness which kept him out of Kansas' season-defining win over previously undefeated Arizona. Peterson has seen his minutes capped in several games. Rarely has he looked 100 percent on the basketball court.

There's a silver lining here: Peterson has blitzed opponents at half-speed, practically. But folks are starting to drum up concern over his mental makeup and commitment to the Jayhawks program. That all reads as silly to me, frankly, but there's enough noise around the situation to warrant a passing mention. Teams will need to inspect his full medicals before picking him with confidence.

As for on-court weaknesses, there isn't too much to point to. Peterson was such a dynamic attacker in high school. He hasn't been able to turn the corner as easily at times this season, tying back to the aforementioned cramping and lower-leg injuries. If he can wipe the injury slate clean and get back to full strength, that sure would help.

Peterson's low assist rate (13.9 percent) also bears mentioning, as it sits dramatically lower than other lottery guards (and even his fellow top pick candidates, Boozer and Dybantsa). Peterson showed major growth as a playmaker in high school. He's not incapable of setting the table and running an offense. Some of this is just circumstantial, based on role or other limitations. But NBA teams will want to see Peterson blossom into more than just a volume scorer. That shouldn't be a problem, really, but it's certainly earmarked on his prospect profile.

NBA player comparisons for Peterson

Jan 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey

Peterson has a couple inches on Tyrese Maxey, but there are stark similarities in terms of role and usage. Maxey is at his best attacking off the catch — a constant threat to launch 3s or drive the lane with a dizzying first step and impossible touch. He has developed into a functional "point guard," but it's not Maxey's natural mode. That's how it can feel watching Peterson. He's a scalable three-level shot-maker. Both display comic levels of creativity at the rim. Once Peterson's burst returns, the Maxey comp should feel especially true.

Devin Booker

This is probably the closest active NBA comparison for Peterson, a fellow tallish combo guard with seemingly every kind of shot in his back pocket. Peterson and Booker are both nails coming off a screen, able to beat the defense any which way. Both are comfortable on- or off-ball; Booker has really ramped up his passing over the years after mostly focusing on scoring at Kentucky. Peterson figures to follow a comparable arc.

Brandon Roy

You need to reach back into history to find the best comps for Peterson. Brandon Roy was a similarly exciting talent coming out of high school — a 6-foot-5, uber-athletic scoring guard who just seemed to glide through opposing defenses without resistance. When healthy, Peterson's tape stacks up quite nicely. Hopefully their injury issues don't compare, but there's nothing to suggest that Peterson is dealing with anything so chronic.

Best NBA fits for Darryn Peterson

Nov 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17), guard Dyson Daniels (5) and forward Jalen Johnson (1) walk to the bench during a break in the action against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Atlanta Hawks

There would be significant mutual benefit to Peterson joining a ready-made contender like Atlanta. The Hawks are so clearly a piece away. Jalen Johnson is an established playmaking engine with size. Onyeka Okongwu will catch lobs and anchor the defense. Peterson can fit right in, giving Atlanta a high-volume perimeter scorer capable of running pick-and-rolls, drilling spot-up 3s and just exploiting the cracks in a defense. He is a more flexible guard weapon than Trae Young, and a plus defender to boot.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn took basically four guards in the 2025 draft, but none of them can both shoot and score at the rim (some can't do either right now). Peterson can propel Brooklyn's rebuild forward, attacking the rim, distributing in the flow of Jordi Fernandez's offense and just giving the Nets a proper head of the snake — one with more staying power than Michael Porter Jr., to be blunt. The Nets need a real three-level threat, and Peterson is as good as it gets.

Washington Wizards

Washington acquired both Young and Anthony Davis ahead of the deadline and will now attempt to thread the needle between two timelines. I don't think anyone in the Wizards organization plans on winning a title next season, but the goal is to compete and put Washington's myriad young wings (and rising star Alex Sarr) in a more competitive context. Peterson can immediately elevate Washington's outlook next season, taking pressure off of Young and adding another dynamic creator to pair with AD. But he can also take over as captain of the ship a few years from now when Davis and Young inevitably fall off.

Peterson's NBA Draft projection

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Expected draft range: 1-3

Peterson entered the season as the betting favorite to land No. 1 on draft night. This injury bug could complicate things a bit, but unless there is a more worrisome development behind the scenes, Peterson's stock feels stable. Going back to high school, NBA teams have seen enough to proceed with confidence.

Team fit will ultimately play a factor given the quality of talent available, but Peterson feels like the easiest sell in a vacuum — the top prospect who can plug in and produce on the widest range of teams. He's impactful on both ends, a clear offensive star with a diverse skill set. If he fell to No. 3, it'd be a mild shock. If he falls any further, hell hath frozen over.

Why teams like him

Again, Peterson just has an easy way about him. He doesn't press, he doesn't even need full lower leg function to obliterate opponents. His scant weaknesses are easily corrected. He's going to run point successfully at the next level. In terms of overall scoring arsenal, you'd struggle to find a prospect over the last decade who fully stacks up to Peterson. Few areas of the floor are off-limits to him; he is the complete and total package.

Teams will grill him in interviews on what the heck happened behind the scenes before the Arizona game, for example. The medicals will be under significant scrutiny. But Peterson is a diligent worker and a legit competitor, despite how easy it all comes to him. Anyone telling you otherwise is blowing smoke. Don't be shocked when teams are more assured, not less, once the pre-draft process commences.