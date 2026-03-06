2026 NBA Mock Draft pre-March Madness: Darryn Peterson drops from top spot

It's the best time of year for basketball fans, with March Madness almost upon us. As 68 teams compete for the national championship, all 30 NBA scouting departments will be scouring the country in hopes of locating their next NBA Draft gem.

This is a loaded class, with increasing uncertainty at the top amid Darryn Peterson's injury concerns at Kansas and the flat-out bonkers productivity of both Duke's Cameron Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. The talent does not end there, however, with several prominent prospects expected to occupy the spotlight this month. Here's how the draft landscape shapes up in the calm before the storm:

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa, BYU | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa continues to gain steam as a potential No. 1 pick as questions swirl around Darryn Peterson's health. Dybantsa represents arguably the highest ceiling in the draft and he continues to produce at gaudy levels for BYU, leading the nation in scoring on excellent efficiency. For OKC, this is a dream outcome (and a nightmare for 29 other teams). It's also hard to imagine a better situation for Dybantsa to walk into, unless he's just looking for maximum usage out of the gate.

The fit here is seamless. Dybantsa is an uber-talented slasher, with dexterous limbs and a unique ability to get low, change direction and explode through gaps in the defense. He will need to refine his shot selection, but the 3-point volume has come on strong in conference play and Dybantsa exhibits feathery touch from all over the court. The mid-range pull-ups are effortless. He's a better playmaker than he gets credit for. The defense is hit or miss, but given Dybantsa's tools and upside, there's no reason OKC can't help him transform into a proper two-way superstar.

2. Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson, Kansas | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

It's hard to feel great about Sacramento of all teams landing the top-ranked prospect with health and mindset-related questions, but most of the Darryn Peterson discourse has been blown out of proportion. He is clearly operating below full strength, which makes it hard to evaluate these new perceived weaknesses. In high school, Peterson was an elite rim-pressure guard who could manipulate a defense and consistently generate advantages. He's having a harder time doing that for Kansas, but even so, he's producing at an elite level.

Peterson checks so many boxes for a modern guard prospect, from positional size to scalability on- and off-ball. The sketchy playmaking numbers should self-correct once he feels more like himself. Peterson has become a singularly dominant scorer for the Jayhawks, comfortable running off screens, firing deep catch-and-shoot 3s, beating closeouts with a few slick dribble moves, and scoring with touch and a high release point (rather than pure burst) inside the arc. If he can match this prodigous perimeter scoring with his pre-college athleticism and driving ability, you're looking at one of the most complete guard scorers in recent memory. Peterson competes on defense and anyone truly questioning his desire to compete or win games is being willfully ignorant of a long track record, dating back years before he arrived at Kansas.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer, Duke | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Memphis lucks out and takes FanSided's No. 1 prospect at No. 3. The Grizzlies frontcourt puts major stock in analytics and just cleared out the power forward spot with the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade. Boozer and Zach Edey immediately form one of the most physically imposing frontcourts in the NBA. Both will absolutely pummel mismatches on the block. Edey has begun to space out to the 3-point line, however, and Boozer is incredibly dynamic and efficient across the board. So there should be no concerns about their ability to coexist offensively.

It cannot be understated how versatile AND effective of a scorer Cameron Boozer is.



Boozer is scoring MORE than a point per possession AND ranks in the 80th percentile or higher on 8 of his most used play types. Truly unprecedented production on display. https://t.co/3ud0UIsfJ8 pic.twitter.com/2LqVRssmeR — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) February 23, 2026

The main knock on Boozer is his limited defensive potential. He puts in the effort and displays impressive anticipation skills as a free safety, but Boozer isn't laterally quick enough to defend full-time on the perimeter and he's not vertically explosive enough to consistently protect the rim. Edey helps with the latter, at least. Boozer is the youngest player in the draft and he just put together the most thoroughly dominant college season since Zion Williamson. He has done nothing but win throughout high school and college. That should happen sooner than later in the pros.

4. Utah Jazz: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

With Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and presumably Walker Kessler are locked up for a while, Utah goes against the grain and selects Kingston Flemings. The Ainges historically value guards who can apply consistent pressure on a defense. Flemings is an absolute blur, blessed with a devastating first step and incredible decision-making poise at full speed. His efficiency has regressed to the mean after a bonkers start to the year, but Flemings is still finishing with equal craft and explosiveness in the paint. The 3-point shooting has also held up on solid volume.

Flemings with presumably join Keyonte George in the starting backcourt sooner than later, giving the Jazz a couple generative engines to complement to supersized, superskilled frontcourt trio. Flemings will deliver clean setups out of the pick-and-roll while giving the Jazz a real kickstarter in transition. Flemings has spent time off-ball this season too, so there's scalability as Utah tries to figure out its new offensive hierarchy.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Clippers will need to decide on Kawhi Leonard's future this offseason, but the Ivica Zubac trade opens the door, potentially, to a new era. Caleb Wilson is locked at No. 4 on most boards, but a favorable draw could put the Clippers in position to strike on a foundational talent. Wilson has completely obliterated opponents on both ends for UNC. He's a voracious above-rim finisher, with mid-range touch to build on. Defensively, he's a menace.

Wilson's motor runs extremely hot. He still needs to clean up the occasional mental error, but Wilson's athleticism and instincts point to future All-Defense upside in the frontcourt. He will need to answer more questions on the offensive end, but Wilson attacks the lane with a fervor. He dunks everything, it feels like. The touch indicators are solid, so there's reason to believe he can incorporate a steady diet of 3s eventually.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. skeptics will point to overly ambitious shot selection and a high turnover rate as points of concern, but in terms of pure talent, he stands out even among the deepest guard class in recent memory. Brown has been on a heater of late for Louisville, bombing deep 3s out of myriad setups. He's a highly creative playmaker, sometimes to a fault, but Brown's jitterbug handles, diverse shot profile and unmatched dynamism all point to potential stardom in the backcourt.

Despite their deluge of guards, the Nets could use a real scoring engine. Brown is a pick-and-roll natural, with endless pull-up range and the ability to deliver every pass in the book (and several off-book). He should be able to scale down, too, running off screens, attacking off the catch, and thriving in mulit-guard lineups. Brown gets downhill to draw fouls, finishes efficiently at the rim (65.3 percent) and imbues an offense with a boundless energy. If he can rein in some of the unforced errors without compromising his creativity, Brown could be the foundation of Brooklyn's future.

7. Washington Wizards: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Washington will attempt to pivot toward postseason contention next season after acquiring Anthony Davis and Trae Young at the trade deadline. The Wizards bought low on a couple stars who, when healthy, can absolutely drive winning. The goal is also to support and elevate a budding young core, led by Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson. The Wizards are looking more for supportive pieces at this point, which puts Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg squarely on the radar.

Lendeborg's age is a potential turnoff in the lottery, but it's difficult to overstate just how well-rounded and impactful the grad transfer has been for the Wolverines. Lendeborg is one of the sharpest defenders in the country, with prototypical NBA tools and exceptional instincts both off- and on-ball. He's also a jack of all trades offensively, able to hit spot-up 3s, face up and attack downhill, score off of cuts and lobs, or operate as a connective facilitator in the flow of the offense. He can come in and help Washington win basketball games on day one.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Keaton Wagler is an unconventional but undeniable lottery prospect at this point. The athletic limitations are real, and the track record for guards with his defensive metrics is incredibly mixed. But it's hard to watch a guard with his positional size, with his talent for shot-making and facilitating, and not see a longtime NBA contributor.

Wagler offsets limited burst with exceptional craft. His unique ball-handling cadence and bendy dexterity allow him to create angles and exploit them. He's a prolific pull-up shooter with deep range, as well as a confident tablesetter, able to flow out of pick-and-rolls, manipulate the defense and locate teammates all over the floor. His touch, skill and IQ are winning traits, and Atlanta happens to need a successor to Trae Young. Wagler can offer some of what made Young so great, with better size and a more malleable skill set.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Kyrie Irving's return next season, paired with Cooper Flagg's continued progression, should put the Mavericks in a higher tier of contention right off the bat. Still, it feels like Dallas could use another guard to anchor the backcourt — to offer a succession plan beyond Irving. Labaron Philon's sophomore campaign at Alabama has been a resounding success. He was first round material as a freshman, but after a last-second decision to return to school, scouts wanted to see Philon ramp up his 3-point volume and better handle physicality around the basket. He has checked both boxes with flying colors.

Philon still has a wiry build, but he has added strength where it counts: mostly in the lower body. That has amplified his control as a ball-handler, especially in high-traffic areas. He's taking bumps on drives and battling through contact on finishes at the rim. He also looks so much more comfortable taking pull-ups, with range extending comfortably to the NBA 3-point line. Philon's touch is his superpower, and he's an incredibly active defender off-ball. He should be able to share the floor with Irving early on before taking the reins in a couple years, if all goes to plan.

10. Chicago Bulls: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries has blossomed into the best player on a probable No. 1 seed, overcoming early struggles to profile as one of the most complete guards in a class saturated with quality guard prospects. Burries is more combo guard than point guard, but he does so much to drive winning. He's an active, physical defender, with the strength to handle a variety of matchups. He's also talented three-level scorer, able to come off screens, cleverly create angles and score on pull-ups, floaters, or crafty below-the-rim finishes.

Chicago has an affinity for guards in Burries' mold, who can score out in transition, bury spot-up 3s, or set the table. Burries is not the most natural facilitator, but he renders smart reads out of the pick-and-roll, he picks his spots wisely, and his stocky frame allows him to absorb contact and fend off defenders on drives. His well-roundedness, his versatility, should appeal to the Bulls, especially with so few of their guards feeling like secure, long-term pieces post-deadline.

11. Milwaukee Bucks: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff has put together a magical freshman season at Arkansas. He's the best player in the SEC and arguably the best guard in college basketball right now. There are concerns about his frame and defensive profile, but the production is simply too vast to ignore. Milwaukee has several needs and very little roster stability, but Acuff's lofty ceiling — not to mention his incredible work ethic and leadership intangibles — should land him a prominent spot on the Bucks' radar.

Acuff plays low to the ground, with a deadly first step and twitchy handles that allow him to slice through defenders and generate space at will. He would benefit from a bit more rim pressure, especially since he's strong enough to absorb contact on drives, but the floaters and mid-range pull-ups are falling at absurd volume. He can stretch out well behind the 3-point line, which opens up lanes to penetrate and facilitate. His poise as a ball-handler and passer has popped all season. He's much further along in that department than expected. The defense will be a limiting factor, but Acuff has the look and feel of a franchise lead guard.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament, Tennessee | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Portland has long valued the intersection of size and skill, with Nate Ament emerging as one of the most unique evaluations of this class. Commonly mocked as a top-five pick preseason, Ament began his freshman campaign on unstable ground. He couldn't finish at the rim, he couldn't create separation on drives. It was messy. Ament has really turned it up in conference play, however, reminding scouts of just how valuable a wing of his size, with his skill level, can be. Given Portland's investments at point guard and center, finding a big wing to spot up and connect dots is a logical next step.

There are still valid concerns regarding Ament's lack of burst and explosion on drives and finishes, but he's drawing fouls at a high clip and proving himself capable of getting downhill with assertiveness. He looks especially fluid out in transition, while the shot-making upside of a 6-foot-10 wing with his high release point and soft touch remains elite. It helps that Ament puts in the effort on defense and shows real prowess as a weak-side rim protector. He can also switch around the perimeter and handle several matchups with aplomb. Ament still needs to shoot and finish more efficiently, but the archetype is awfully tantalizing.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach, Washington | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Charlotte's new front office changed its long-held approach in the 2025 draft, focusing on win-now types with strong character traits. So far, the results speak for themselves. Kon Knueppel is the obvious standout, but Ryan Kalkbrenner was an immediate starting-caliber center in the second round. Sion James and Liam McNeeley are solid glue pieces. Hannes Steinbach fits into the mold as a highly successful international prospects who has translated his game seamlessly to the college realm.

Steinbach has a few standout traits that should map onto the NBA game without lag. He's the best rebounder in the class, with tree-trunk legs and textbook fundamentals when it comes to boxing out and tracking misses off the rim. He also exhibits impressive touch and coordination around the basket, whether he's finishing out of pick-and-rolls, hunting mismatches on the block, or just scoring on put-backs. He still needs to up his 3-point volume, and there are valid positional questions on defense, but Steinbach's physicality, IQ and skill pop consistently and he should help the Hornets on day one.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Braylon Mullins, G, Connecticut

Braylon Mullins, Connecticut | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 196

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

The Spurs went talent over fit with the Dylan Harper pick last year, which was the right move. But it has left the team with midly compressed spacing, which could limit their upside in the postseason. The Spurs are already knocking on the door to contention, but adding a genuine movement shooter to the mix a la Braylon Mullins can move the needle substantially in the right direction. Mullins is the draft's most refined off-ball weapon, happily sprinting through a maze of screens, firing 3s off motion, but also athletic enough to attack closeouts and apply pressure in the middle.

San Antonio plucked Stephon Castle out of Dan Hurley's UConn program as a freshman to exceptional results. Mullins lacks the same upside, but he's a ready-made role player off the bench, with a lot more peripheral talent beyond the shooting than he often gets credit for. He's active and hard-wired on defense, despite a thinner frame, and he's going to fit right into a team context.

15. Golden State Warriors: Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

The James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga debacles taught the Warriors a valuable lesson in drafting for a team coached by Steve Kerr. You need to focus on high-feel players who are ready and willing to adapt and fit within a complex scheme. Joshua Jefferson has blossomed into a phenomenally complete player as a senior, ramping up his 3-point volume to complement what was already a favorably diverse profile.

With bully-ball strength and stealthy athleticism, Jefferson checks so many winning boxes on the wing. He does the small things — rebounds, switchable defense, smart passes in the flow of an offense. But Jefferson can also branch out and lead an offense, as he has done at Iowa State. He's a slick driver and facilitator from the elbow. His cadence and craft attacking downhill is quite impressive. The Warriors can plug him into a variety of sets and playtypes out of the gate and expect success, with Jefferson particularly well-equipped to learn the right kind of lessons from Draymond Green.

16. Miami Heat: Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat, Arizona | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat has done nothing but win in high school and now in college, with a résumé second to only Cameron Boozer on that front. His game is a bit harder to project at the next level, but he's a monster athlete at the power forward position with all the intangibles a team like Miami will covet. Peat competes hard on every possession and is willing to sacrifice his own production for the betterment of the team. He's a teenager who feels primed to step into a niche role on day one and execute.

There is limited interest in forwards who don't shoot much from 3 or exhibit much capacity for defensive playmaking, but Peat has the fundamentals of basketball down to a science. He will screen, cut and attack from the mid-range with efficiency. His touch is soft enough to expect the 3-point shooting to come around in time. He's a bit of a tweener on defense, but few coaches know how to maximize their players schematically better than Erik Spoelstra. Peat is still built like a tank and he knows where to be on the floor — and how to apply force. You can bet the Heat will get the most out of him.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'0

Weight: 173

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Tyler Tanner is a Draft Twitter favorite and a uniquely confounding prospect. There simply is not much leeway for 6-foot, 173-pound guards in the modern NBA. The examples of guards with Tanner's build who succeed as a pro are few and far between. And yet, Tanner does everything you wouldn't expect a 6-foot guard to do. He fearlessly attacks the rim, with the vertical explosiveness to dunk in traffic. He's a whirlwind defender, leading the SEC with 2.5 steals per game. Tanner has all the statistical bonafides of a lottery-level guard prospect. If any team will lean on analytics over perception or precedent, it's the team that selected Zach Edey ninth overall, ironically.

The comical height disparity of the first Tanner/Edey pick-and-roll will be worth the price of admission alone. But there is real reason to believe Tanner can buck trends and carve out a successful career as a pro. The dude is just a good ballplayer, man. He gets the job done on defense however he can. He's a bottle-rocket athlete with advanced feel as a distributor and an increasingly believable jump shot. The Grizzlies are done with the Ja Morant era. Tanner's got next in this case.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain, Texas | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain is probably the most underrated player in this class — easily my favorite under-the-radar star bet. As it so happens, his skill set aligns perfectly with how OKC does business. Swain is a long, athletic wing who has developed into quite the generator for Texas, applying consistent rim pressure and displaying impressive playmaking chops on the move. Swain is uber-athletic, able to mix speed and direction as a ball-handler while weaponzing impressive downhill burst. He also shows up to work on the defensive end.

There are red flags that NBA teams will bookmark and stress over, from turnover concerns to an inconsistent jump shot, but Swain's archetype was practically designed in a lab for Sam Presti, Mark Daigneault and this OKC offense. There just aren't many dudes Swain's size who can create and extend advantages so frequently. If he ever becomes a remotely threatening pull-up shooter, it will be hard to keep Swain from ascending to massive heights at the next level.

19. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr, Baylor | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After barely playing as a freshman and sophomore at Tennessee, Cameron Carr has enjoyed a full-fledged coming out party at Baylor this season. He's one of the most entertaining watches in college basketball — a long, bouncy wing who creates havoc on defense and bombs deep, contested 3s with an unshakable confidence that should carry over to the next level. Carr is not much of a self-generator, but plug him into a rotation that includes LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, and the results should be extremely positive.

Carr scores primarily at the rim or behind the 3-point line, a very analytics-friendly approach. He shoots effortlessly off movement, so Charlotte can run him through screens and off of pindowns. He's also an active cutter and lob threat, making himself available above the rim. And yes, he can get way above the rim. Carr's limitations as a ball-handler and passer are notable, and it's hard to fully trust his absurd block rate as a guard (essentially relative to a more modest steal rate), but Carr's athleticism and shot-making is a rare combination. The Hornets should get a lot out of it.

20. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Toronto needs a real table-setter and some shooting, both of which Christian Anderson provides. He's another smaller guard in this insanely deep guard class, but Anderson creates enough defensive pressure with active hands and a diligent mindset to support his supernova output on offense. He will be a weak link on defense, without a doubt, but Toronto has the infrastructure to mask Anderson's weaknesses while hopefully benefitting greatly from his strengths.

Anderson is one of the nuttiest shot-makers to come along in a while. He's hitting 42.4 percent of his 3s on almost eight attempts per game. It would be ideal if he could put a bit more pressure on the rim and get to the free throw line more often, but Anderson is a bubbly creator who can get to his pull-up jumper anywhere. He also thrives out of pick-and-rolls, confidently manipulating the defense to set up teammates. Anderson leads the Big 12 in minutes and assists, with a healthy 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Toronto could hardly ask for a more obvious fit in this spot.

21. Los Angeles Lakers: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

The Deandre Ayton experience has predictably soured in L.A., despite his efficient scoring. Ayton simply will never buy into the Luka Dončić sidekick role the Lakers need from their center. Aday Mara just might, with upside well beyond his draft slot if everything goes to plan. Mara is still somewhat limited in the scope of his production — there are concerns about his ability to handle NBA physicality — but the Spaniard's blend of size, skill and instincts puts him in rare air.

Mara is one of the most dominant interior defenders in college basketball. He will need to stay out of foul trouble at the next level, but he moves smoothly in drop coverage and presents a significant deterrent at the rim. He's not the sort of springboard lob target you'd typically expect next to Dončić, but Mara has soft hands and a wide frame. He can seal off defenders and score with finesse out of pick-and-rolls. His visionary passing is perhaps the most exciting skill. Mara kickstarts a lot of fast breaks with touchdown outlet passes and he's a slick connector in the short roll, able to locate backdoor cuts and open shooters in real time.

22. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Thomas Haugh, Florida | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Thomas Haugh has stepped into the spotlight after acing his supporting role during Florida's national championship run last season. It's hard to find a team where Haugh won't fit. He's the quintessential plug-and-play forward. Haugh hits spot-up 3s, drives, defends a couple positions, rebounds — there are few meaningful holes in his repertoire as a role player.

Detroit will continue to flesh out its roster around Cade Cunningham. There is always space for a 6-foot-9 athlete who can space the floor, attack seams in the defense, and give Cunningham a lob target on backdoor cuts and out of pick-and-rolls. Haugh is a fluid, explosive leaper. He competes like hell, even if he's not an overwhelming playmaker on either end. He's been on a title contender in college in various capacities. That should translate nicely to the next level. Tobias Harris will need to hand off the reins at power forward eventually.

23. Denver Nuggets: Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves, Santa Clara | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Allen Graves is a classic late riser. It doesn't hurt that he is following in the footsteps of comparable cases like Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski at Santa Clara. An analytics darling who has quietly emerged as one of the most all-around impactful freshmen in college basketball, Graves shouldn't face too many hurdles in leveling up competition-wise. Only about a third of every draft class can actually hack it in meaningful NBA minutes, but Graves' versatility ought to plug nicely into a ready-made contender in Denver.

Graves is fifth in the nation for BPM and third among freshmen, trailing only Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. He hasn't played a huge role for the Broncos, primarily coming off the bench, but he's a nightly double-double threat with off-the-charts defensive playmaking metrics. He's hitting 40.8 percent of his 3s (albeit on light volume) and he's secure with the basketball, posting a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. His feel, athleticism and activity level should play behind Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon in the frontcourt.

24. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

The Sixers' backup center question haunts them every offseason. There never seems to be a sufficient answer, but Patrick Ngongba might do the trick. It will only get harder to trust Joel Embiid, even after a resurgant season. Ngongba has a chance to step in and immediately supplant Andre Drummond (a free agent) and Adem Bona in the frontcourt rotation.

He's not flashy, but Ngongba gets the job done with force and skill. He's a sharp passer out of short rolls and post-ups. His 7-foot-4 wingspan and wide, 250-pound frame allows him to seal off defenders and covert efficiently at the rim. He cleans up the glass. He's a sound, fundamental rim protector. Ngongba won't really space the floor (yet) or create his own offense, but as a steady backup center who can potentially handle spot starts, this is a great outcome for Philly.

25. New York Knicks: Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

The Knicks often struggle to generate consistent offense when Jalen Brunson exits the game. Bennett Stirtz offers a potential solution. Stirtz has followed head coach Ben McCollum from D-II Northwest Missouri State to Drake and now to Iowa, where he took some early punches but quickly came to master Big Ten competition. Stirtz is more involved with Iowa's success on a possession-by-possession basis than just about any other star in college basketball. McCollum has been staking his success as a coach on Stirtz's surgical-level genius for years.

It's fair to wonder how exactly Stirtz's domineering, ultra-patient style translates to the NBA. But we probably shouldn't hold Iowa's scheme against him. Stirtz exhibits preternatural feel for the game as a point guard. He's a lightspeed processor, with a diverse shot-making profile to support his brilliant facilitating. Stirtz is active enough in passing lanes to provide some defensive value, even if he's a weak point on-ball. Can he pressure the rim and create advantages as successfully against pro competition? It's a fair question, but dudes as smart and skilled as Stirtz are a rare commodity, and it typically bodes well for their NBA translation.

26. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

This would represent a massive fall for Jayden Quaintance, who's still younger than most freshmen. But it's worth wondering how teams will weigh a lost sophomore season for a prospect who is still in the early stages of development. Quaintance's defensive ceiling is unmatched. His quickness, pterodactyl arms and supercomputer instincts all point to future All-Defense nominations. But can he stay healthy? And what exactly does the offense look like? These are questions Atlanta (and every other team) will want answered in the months ahead.

Quaintance returned 10 months after a torn ACL and made it through four games before he was shut down again. He's super young, so some of the offensive question marks are understandable. There are tantalizing flashes of mid-post creation and even perimeter shooting (he attempted 1.8 3s per game as a freshman). But he's behind the curve in terms of feel and touch, so there will be significant projection factoring into this selection for any team.

27. Boston Celtics: Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Boston has found a nice frontcourt balance with Neemias Queta's breakout and the subsequent Nikola Vučević trade, but it wouldn't be unwise to target some longer-term insurance late in the first round. Motiejus Krivas anchors an elite Arizona defense. He went from averaging 15 minutes per game as a sophomore to full-time starter duties this season, emerging as one of the most forceful and intimidating paint protectors in college basketball.

The Celtics aced their 2025 pick on similar grounds, adding an energizer bunny with an edge in Hugo González. Krivas can muck it up in the post with gaping arms, an unmovable core and a plus-plus-plus instincts. No collegiate big man more successfully processes the floor in front of him and anticipates action around the rim. Krivas is physical without fouling, he's almost never out of position, and his 7.4 percent block rate somehow undersells just how hard it is to find a clear path to the rim when he's lurking down low.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 233

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. has been productive and impactful for the Cougars, but his archetype is a bit challenging to project. Teams are naturally drawn to athletic (near) 7-footers who can bomb 3s, attack the lane and create events on defense. As such, Cleveland could view Cenac as a malleable third big to knead into the rotation behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. That said, Cenac would almost certainly benefit from another season under Kelvin Sampson's tutelage at Houston, so a fascinating decision awaits him.

The issues with Cenac are all process-related. The results typically look great. He does crash the boards effectively, with a fluid jumper and the boldness to attack slow-footed bigs with a functional handle in space. But Cenac too often settles for tough, contested jumpers, rather than operating with force on the interior. He needs to become a more functional, fundamental screen-setter and play-finisher before branching out. He's taking the opposite approach right now. The upside is significant, and worth a roll of the dice for Cleveland. But this is not a sure-thing pick.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen, Alabama | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen has emerged as one of the premier sleepers in this class. He occupies a diverse role for the Crimson Tide, doing a bit of everything. NBA teams want athletic wings who can contribute across the board offensively. Allen is a fluid driver, a reliable spot-up shooter and an involved facilitator. He also crashes the glass with fiery intent. What's not to like, really?

Minnesota's wing depth gets pretty dicey when you dig in. Anthony Edwards and the Wolves' four-headed frontcourt monster of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid do a lot of the heavy lifting. Allen can help fill some gaps from day one, hopefully. He can exploit seams in the defense as a slasher or facilitate off of screens. He can just space out to the perimeter and feast on cuts. While not an exceptional defender, it will be hard not to look good next to Gobert. Allen has the strength and mobility to guard across the spectrum.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans, Duke | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Dallas reunites Cooper Flagg with his old teammate to cap the first round. Isaiah Evans is limited in the scope of his production; he's not a significant rebounder or passer on the wing, and he's a totally adequate, if not special, defender. But the man can shoot, and he's an increasingly functional athlete, able to explode through gaps and finish with strength around the rim. He profiles as an ideal complementary scorer next to Flagg.

Evans would probably take all the right lessons from Klay Thompson, assuming the latter sticks around. The volume of 3s alone puts Evans on the path to a bankable role at the next level. Dallas has a few wings above him in the pecking order, but Evans is more than a specialist. If he can continue perking up his scoring profile in other areas, it won't be long before he's a Mavs regular.

Order Team Player Position School 31 Sacramento Kings Karim López F Mexico 32 Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Morez Johnson Jr. F Michigan 33 Brooklyn Nets Flory Bidunga C Kansas 34 New York Knicks (via WAS) Henri Veesaar C North Carolina 35 Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Dash Daniels G Australia 36 San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Alex Karaban F Connecticut 37 Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Neoklis Avdalas F Virginia Tech 38 Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 39 Houston Rockets (via CHI) Kylan Boswell G Illinois 40 Boston Celtics (via MIL) Paul McNeil Jr. G North Carolina State 41 Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Joseph Tugler F Houston 42 Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Juke Harris F Wake Forest 43 San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Ryan Conwell G Louisville 44 Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Braden Smith G Purdue 45 Charlotte Hornets (via GSW) Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 46 San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 47 Orlando Magic Sergio De Larrea G Spain 48 Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Darrion Williams F North Carolina State 49 Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Miles Byrd G San Diego State 50 Toronto Raptors JT Toppin F Texas Tech 51 Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Alex Condon C Florida 52 Washington Wizards (via MIN) Nate Bittle C Oregon 53 Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 54 Houston Rockets Milos Uzan G Houston 55 Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 56 New York Knicks Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 57 Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Rafael Castro F George Washington 58 Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 59 New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Zvonimir Ivišić C Illinois 60 Washington Wizards (via OKC) Michael Ružić F Croatia