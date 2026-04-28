4 Phoenix Suns who won't be back after first-round sweep

The front office must decide whether to retain a young big man with untapped potential or move on from an injury-prone starter to reshape the frontcourt.

Four current players, including a high-usage wing and a veteran defender, are now viewed as trade chips to acquire critical draft capital and immediate help.

The Phoenix Suns have a very tough question to ask themselves after fighting through the NBA play-in tournament just to get swept by Oklahoma City: Are they ready to become contenders again? If they are, they’re going to have to make some tough decisions, including offloading some underperforming or valuable players. Now they don’t need to gut this team completely, but they need to acquire a true point guard and a solid center.

Mark Williams was unreliable and Khaman Maluach is still inexperienced. Their top priority should be to try and land a first round pick and then use free agency and trades to handle the rest. It’s not likely the Suns head toward rebuild mode just yet. This season was far more successful than most people anticipated, which is why they aren’t that many pieces away.

Jalen Green

Jalen Green is the ultimate wild card on his roster. He has a lot of potential but hasn’t quite played up to it. He has health issues, appearing in just 32 games this year. If he’s the future, the Suns have to figure out how to get the most out of him.

The bigger problem Green poses, however, is he doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of this team. They need a true point guard so Devin Booker is less of a playmaker and more of a scorer. Green isn’t who you want running the offense. If Green can be used to get a true point guard, it would be worth seeing what trade value he has.

Royce O’Neale

Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Royce O’Neale had one of the best seasons of his career if you look at the numbers. He averaged a career-high 9.8 points. Yes, he’s 33 years old, but he could be a welcomed addition to a contender or as a depth player. Him alone probably won’t yield a big return, but if he’s packaged with another player or future pick, it could interest a team in wanting to make a move for him.

I envision O’Neale being part of a deal that returns a first-round pick in this year’s draft. It probably won’t be a high one, but if they have to get aggressive in finding a pick this year, which is probably next to impossible.

Grayson Allen

Believe it or not, Grayson Allen was a steady scorer for the Suns this year, averaging 16.5 points per game, appearing in 51 games this year. He only played in two games this postseason, but truthfully he wasn’t going to make a difference. Allen is a player that will add veteran depth while also being a solid bench scoring option in my opinion. He had a bigger role in this offense than he probably will have on his next team, which isn’t a bad thing.

With what Allen contributed to the Suns this year, that’s exactly what you look for in your second unit. Like O’Neale, Allen is part of a trade package, probably not one you’re trying by himself.

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mark Williams’ injury health doesn’t do him justice as he enters restricted free agency. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Suns part ways with him and not throw a qualifying offer at him. Maluach just finished his rookie season and showed promise. Though he only played in 46 games, he averaged less than 10 minutes per game.

The Suns haven’t seen him at his full potential, which is why they give him that chance while also looking for Williams' replacement. When Williams is healthy, he’s the perfect interior beast, but if the Suns can’t rely on his health, they shouldn’t rely on him long term.

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