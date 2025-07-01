These 4 teams should bet big on Damian Lillard’s comeback

In one of the most shocking free agency moves yet, the Milwaukee Bucks have waived Damian Lillard to make roster space for center Myles Turner.

The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks. https://t.co/2QL87xyK3d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

Few saw either decision coming. Turner was widely expected to remain with the Indiana Pacers, and Lillard’s abrupt departure from Milwaukee only adds to the unpredictability of this offseason. Lillard, who tore his ACL during the playoffs, is expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season but will still draw interest league-wide.

Even at age 34, his shooting, leadership, and postseason pedigree make him a high-upside signing for teams with long-term vision. Here are four teams that could take a chance on Lillard, banking on his return to form in 2026:

4. Portland Trail Blazers

As Dorothy once said, “There’s no place like home,” and few players in NBA history are as synonymous with their franchise as Damian Lillard is with Portland.

The Blazers drafted Lillard in 2012 and saw him become:

A six-time All-Star

A community leader

A face of the franchise for over a decade

Though the final years of his Blazers stint were spent amid rebuilding efforts, Portland’s core is now far more promising. With young talent, depth, and a potential opening at point guard depending on Jrue Holiday’s status, Lillard could return as the hometown hero — this time with a clearer long-term vision in place.

3. Utah Jazz

The Jazz have been floating in limbo ever since trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Despite collecting draft capital, Utah’s identity remains unclear.

Ace Bailey, their recent top pick, reportedly didn’t want to be drafted by Utah

Jordan Clarkson was waived

Their roster skews heavily young and inexperienced

Signing Lillard would bring much-needed veteran leadership, even if he won’t suit up until 2026. He could help shape Utah’s culture, offer mentorship, and eventually step in as a long-term solution at point guard. If the Jazz are serious about exiting the rebuild phase, Lillard gives them credibility — and a compass.

2. Miami Heat

When Lillard requested a trade in 2023, his preferred destination was clear: the Miami Heat.

Though the trade never materialized, Miami now has a rare second chance. Coming off a disappointing sweep in the first round by the Cavaliers and still lacking consistent offense beyond Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat could address several needs by signing Lillard:

A true point guard

A third scoring option

A floor-spacing, shot-creating weapon in crunch time

If Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra can convince Lillard to bet on Miami again — even on a delayed timeline — the move could reignite championship hopes.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Rob Pelinka has made it no secret that the Lakers are preserving cap space for 2026, targeting a post-LeBron future built around Luka Dončić.

But Damian Lillard becoming available might just change the calculus.

With Lillard expected to miss this season, the Lakers could sign him on a team-friendly deal, with the understanding that he becomes their long-term backcourt partner for Luka — or a short-term push to give LeBron James one more title shot.

And let’s be honest: a trio of Dame Time, King James, and Luka Magic isn’t just entertaining — it’s potentially unbeatable. Whether LeBron plays one more year or not, this move would re-establish the Lakers as a must-watch team.