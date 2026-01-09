4 teams that could be ready to roll the dice on Ja Morant

It didn't take long after the Trae Young trade for more rumors to heat up. Just two days after the first blockbuster trade of the NBA season, it was reported by Shams Charania that the Memphis Grizzlies are officially open to trading Ja Morant for the first time.

After seeing Young be traded for a minimal package and not having a robust market, it's easy to believe the Grizzlies want to avoid this mistake. While Ja is having a down season and has considerable injury concerns, I'm sure some teams would be willing to gamble on Ja's upside, especially since he is under contract until 2028, whereas Young has a player option after this year.

Let's dive into four teams that I could see being interested in Ja.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors appear to be a clear playoff team. Regardless, they currently have a limited ceiling. Trading for Morant would give them a higher ceiling in a wide-open East, and they have shown a willingness to chase talent. Plus, they could move off the disastrous Immanuel Quickley contract in the process. That sounds like a win-win.

The Raptors also have some young talent to entice the Grizzlies, including recent first-round picks Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter. Toronto has the defensive infrastructure to cover up for Morant. Head coach Darko Rajaković was an assistant in Memphis, so he has a relationship with Ja.

In terms of a landing spot that makes sense for all parties, the Raptors would be my favorite.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been a feel-good story of this season, but they have been known to chase talent. While we haven't seen much of the Devin Booker-Jalen Green pairing (one and a half games), the fit has always seemed weird to me. Green could be returning soon, and if he and Booker don't mesh well, could the Suns look to shake things up at the deadline? It wouldn't shock me.

Morant is a clear risk but could raise the Suns' ceiling, and his playmaking would be an intriguing fit next to Booker. Plus, they have quietly built an impressive defensive core that would help Morant.

From the Grizzlies' perspective, the 23-year-old Green gives them some young talent. While the Suns don't have much draft capital, a deal centered around Green would be a fantastic return for the Grizzlies, given the risks of trading for Ja.

Miami Heat

If there's one player who could benefit from the Miami Heat culture, it's Ja Morant. Sure, he might not love their new look, offense centered around a lack of ball screens. Nevertheless, Erik Spoelstra and this world-class organization could help him get his career back on track. Miami could be interested in taking a flier on a talented player.

There are several pathways to a trade. One is a trade centered around a Tyler Herro-Ja swap. Herro needs a new contract extension, and talks with the Heat didn't go far this offseason. His value is likely higher than Morant's at this point, so it would have to be more than a one-for-one swap. Yet, Herro could be the best centerpiece the Grizzlies get back.

If the Heat are allowed to trade Terry Rozier, they could package his dead money with some young players, including Kasparas Jakučionis, Nikola Jović, or even Jaime Jaquez. Andrew Wiggins and draft capital, or some combination of these two ideas, would be another possibility.

In a wide-open Eastern Conference, an upside swing on Morant could be the exact move that the Heat need to put together another magical run.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are destined to shake things up at the deadline. Perhaps their stance on not being interested in Young takes them out of the Ja sweepstakes. Nevertheless, they need a point guard in the worst way, and it's unclear what value Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan have.

The idea of a " you solve our problem, we'll solve yours trade" could be in play here. A swap centered around Sabonis and Ja is intriguing. However, what about something around DeRozan, second-year guard Devin Carter, salary filler, and some sort of draft capital? That could be a competitive offer for Ja, and it's a low-risk, high-reward package for Sacramento.

