NBA fans can thank Immanuel Quickley for a slow free agency

This summer's NBA free agency has been surprisingly slow, especially for restricted free agents. Undoubtedly, one key reason for this lack of action is that not enough teams have cap space. However, another reason is that Immanuel Quickley's five-year $162 million ($175 with incentives) extension with the Toronto Raptors last summer set an unreasonable standard for many of the top RFAs.

Notably, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is seeking a deal worth more than Quickley's as he believes that he is a better player. Unfortunately, for Thomas, it looks like he might have to accept the qualifying offer and seek that big contract next summer. Furthermore, cap expert Bobby Marks believes Quickely's extension "screwed up" the market for many restricted free agents. As a result, it's fair to say that Quickley's contract has caused a massive ripple effect across the league.

Cam Thomas reportedly wants nearly $40M a year, believing he deserves as much or more than Jalen Green, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyler Herro, per @NetsDaily



Immanuel Quickley's contract set the bar unreasonably high

Marks specifically mentioned how Quickley's contract impacted Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. However, it's easy to see how his extension also hindered the value of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Philadelphia 76ers wing Quienten Grimes.

From the perspective of these four players, it's easy to see how they could look at Quickley's extension and want something similar. All four players are somewhat similar to Quickley in the sense that they are talented young players, yet ones who have notable flaws. These four players are likely looking at Quickley's contract and wondering: why aren't I worth something similar?

Nevertheless, from the franchise's perspective, giving any of these players a similar deal would be risky at best, especially when they aren't competing against anyone. Furthermore, after seeing how Quickley's contract was perceived as a massive overpay and how it hindered the Raptors' flexibility, there's truly no reason for these teams to offer their free agents something similar. In the second-apron era, teams have a heightened awareness of all moves, and overpaying for one of these players would be unwise.

Current offers for each restricted free agent don't compare to Quickley's contract

To date, the reported offers have been below Quickley's averaged annual value of $32.5 million. Grimes' offer is unknown, but Jake Fischer believes it's possible that he picks up his qualifying offer, indicating a long-term deal isn't on the table. Thomas has been offered a two-year, $28-million deal, a far cry from his desired contract.

Kuminga has been offered a two-year, $45-million contract. However, it comes with a team option, and the Golden State Warriors are hoping he waives the inherited no-trade clause attached to it. Giddey has a four-year, $80-million offer on the table per Jake Fischer.

While this is the closest to Quickley's contract in terms of length, Giddey would still make $12.5 million less a year. Additionally, Giddey's teammate Patrick Williams received a massive five-year $90 million contract last summer despite being a far less productive player than Giddey. This factor, paired with the fact that Chicago traded Alex Caruso for Giddey last summer, makes his situation arguably the most unique.

Ultimately, as these four negotiations drag on, they are all seemingly connected by the common thread of Quickley's extension.