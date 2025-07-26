Cam Thomas is in for a rude awakening if he doesn't take Nets "disrespectful" offer

Nearly a month into NBA free agency, and many of the top restricted free agents remain unsigned. One of these restricted free agents is Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. Recently, Jake Fischer reported that the Nets' offer for Thomas is a two-year, $28-million contract, which includes a team option after the first year. Subsequently, many view this offer as disrespectful given Thomas' scoring abilities and that he is seeking a $100 million contract.

The Nets’ offer to Cam Thomas is a two-year, $14.1 million-per-year deal with a team option, per @JakeLFischer



(h/t @Fullcourtpass ) pic.twitter.com/vlhwQM5ZFW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2025

At face value, it’s easy to see why this offer is viewed as disrespectful to some, especially looking at other contracts across the league. However, the reality is that few teams have cap space, giving the current team leverage in discussions with their restricted free agents. Josh Giddey, Quienten Grimes, and Jonathan Kuminga all remain unsigned for similar reasons. For Thomas, it’s probably best for him to swallow his pride and take a short-term contract. This is ultimately the best path for him to eventually get a sizable long-term contract.

The harsh truth about Cam Thomas' situation

In general, Thomas’ value is hard to gauge. The 23-year-old guard is undoubtedly a gifted scorer, having averaged 24 and 22.5 points in the past two seasons. Thomas averaged a career-high 3.8 assists in just 25 games played this past season. Nevertheless, he’s not a great playmaker by any means, and there are significant questions about his defensive impact.

On a winning team, Thomas will likely be an elite sixth man. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. However, in the same breath, that’s not someone you want to commit big money to, especially when you aren’t bidding against anyone. From Thomas’ perspective, while taking a short-term contract isn’t ideal, it’s his best option. In this scenario, Thomas could answer some questions about his all-around play and get paid in the 2026 or 2027 offseason.

Even if Thomas continues to be a high-volume scoring guard with questions surrounding his all-around game, he could receive a long-term deal in 2026 or 2027 as more teams are projected to have cap space. Yes, in a vacuum, Thomas is worth more than $14 million a year. However, whether it’s fair or unfair, the market determines values. Right now, the Nets aren’t competing against anyone, so they have no reason to pay Thomas more.

Thomas should try to get a deal done soon

Thomas doesn’t have to take the current Nets’ offer, but something similar could make sense. The two sides could negotiate and give Thomas a similar deal with a player instead of a team option. This would allow Thomas to control his own fate, determining if there’s a better chance for him to earn his desired $100 million contract in 2026 or 2027. Alternatively, both sides could explore a one-year deal with slightly more annual value.

Regardless of the specifics, taking a short-term contract could allow Thomas to eventually get the hefty long-term contract he desires. If Thomas doesn't take something similar to what he's being offered, his value is likely to go down. This could lead Thomas to accept the qualifying offer worth just under $6 million, which would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. However, taking more money with the same outcome of being an unrestricted free agent in 2026 or maybe even 2027 would make more sense for Thomas.