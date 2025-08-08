NBA rumors: Giddey-Kuminga swap, Quentin Grimes update, Warriors chasing Brogdon

A week into August, there hasn't been much NBA news lately. However, there are still plenty of high-quality free agents available, including many of the top free agents.

Recently, during a livestream with Bleacher Report, trusted NBA insider Jake Fischer provided updates on three of the top restricted free agents, Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quentin Grimes. He also noted the Golden State Warriors as a new landing spot for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. Let's dive into some takeaways from Fischer's latest intel.

The Bulls and Warriors could conduct a historic sign-and-trade

Perhaps the most interesting piece of Fischer's live stream is that the Golden State Warriors are interested in Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Both Giddey and Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga are two of the best remaining free agents, but have had trouble agreeing to contracts with their current teams. Fischer notes this could lead to historic sign-and-trade.

"I can report there have been multiple teams that have reached out to Josh Giddey's representation about having interest in Josh Giddey. Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested, dependent on the machinations in some type of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, from my understanding," Fischer said.

A sign-and-trade between two of the best remaining restricted free agents would certainly spice up the NBA offseason. While there's precedent for such a move and it's unclear what both players' salaries would look like, this move can't be ruled out.

Chicago has previously been interested in Kuminga, setting up the possibility of a Kuminga-Giddey swap. It's been most expected that the Bulls would re-sign Giddey after he had a successful 2024-25 campaign in the Windy City. However, with no deal in sight, don't be surprised if the Bulls move off of him, and getting back another young player in exchange could be logical.

The Warriors and Kuminga have had a tumultuous relationship for four years, so it's time for both sides to move on. While Giddey's lack of shooting isn't ideal in the Golden State's system, his size, playmaking, and feel for the game are. Golden State could use him as a playmaking wing or backup point guard.

76ers fans receive a positive Quentin Grimes update

Philadelphia 76ers wing Quentin Grimes is another top restricted free agent. However, unlike Giddey and Kuminga, it seems like he'll be staying put.

"I can absolutely say that the Sixers—various people in the organization, when asked—keep saying that Quentin Grimes is their top priority, Fischer noted. And that they are going to bring Quentin Grimes back, it's just a matter of dollars and cents. There is some buzz of him taking the qualifying offer too."

After being traded to the 76ers at the deadline, Grimes had the best stretch of his career. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the final 28 games of the regular season. However, that's a far cry from his career averages of 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2 assists. As a result, it's difficult to gauge his true value, especially as the Sixers aren't bidding against anybody.

Perhaps they meet in the middle for a long-term deal. Nevertheless, as Fischer noted, he could take the qualifying offer, which could set him up for a hefty payday next offseason. The qualifying offer is a one-year $8.5 million deal. In 2026, more teams are projected to have cap space, and if Grimes maintains his production, he could receive a massive long-term contract.

Still, it's risky to take a one-year deal. If Grimes gets injured or has a down season, he could lose out on a lot of guaranteed money. Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is also reportedly considering taking the qualifying offer, which poses similar risk.

Warriors are targeting another veteran

The Warriors have yet to make a free agent signing, which is connected to the Kuminga fiasco. However, they have been linked to a slew of players, including the aforementioned Giddey, Al Horford (who they have been expected to sign for over a month), and veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.

"Malcolm Brogdon still remains a possibility for the Warriors as well. In addition to Seth Curry," Fischer reported.

For the Warriors, looking to upgrade their backup point guard position is logical, as winning the non-Stephen Curry minutes has been an issue. Brogdon would give the Warriors some stability off the bench. He is a gifted playmaker and shooter, making him the perfect fit in the Warriors' system.

Signing Brogdon, in place of or instead of Giddey, would be a nice addition. While the Warriors would have an incredibly old roster after adding Brogdon (and likely Horford), they would be a competitive team in the West.