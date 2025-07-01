Aaliyah Edwards might be on the move and UConn fans are dreaming big

The WNBA trade period is picking up, and there have been a lot of changes. Most recently, it has been reported that the Washington Mystics are entertaining trade conversations regarding forward Aaliyah Edwards.

The Washington Mystics are engaged in potential trade conversations to find forward Aaliyah Edwards a new home, sources told me and @kendra__andrews.



Multiple teams have reached out to the Mystics to inquire about Edwards, and they are taking the calls.https://t.co/n1vqnkcsdW pic.twitter.com/VFQjCfGAoO — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) July 1, 2025

Aaliyah Edwards was drafted sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics. Edwards started 17 games and recorded an average of 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. The Mystics had a rough 2024 season, finishing ninth in the league, missing the postseason.

This season is a bit of a different story. The Mystics currently have a record of 8-9, winning four of their last six matchups. They have seemingly figured out some of their struggles, like their frontcourt. Rookie Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin have really buckled down in the last few games together. This leaves little room for other bigs — seemingly the reason for the trade exploration of Edwards.

So far this season, Edwards has not been in the starting line-up. She is averaging only 14.1 minutes and 4.9 points per game. Her best game was against the Connecticut Sun in early June, where she played a season-high 20 minutes, and recorded 13 points and 7 rebounds - both also season-highs. Many fans believe Edwards deserves a more fulfilling role where her talents are showcased.

Potential landing spots for Aaliyah Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards could be valuable to a lot of teams' frontcourt, but fans seem particularly excited about a potential UConn reunion between Edwards and Paige Bueckers. These two got one full healthy season together and did some heavy lifting in leading the Huskies to the 2023-24 NCAA Women's Final Four.

During the 2023-24 season, Bueckers led UConn in scoring with an average of 21.9 points per game, and Edwards led in rebounding with an average of 9.2 per game. In their final game together, they both recorded a team-leading 17 points. In the 2023-24 Elite Eight, they recorded a combined 52 points and 16 rebounds. Their offensive production is what some teams dream of. It does not seem like a horrible idea to invite in a player that you know works well with your new star.

Dallas could use some more help, like Edwards, in the paint. Her rebounding throughout her career has been unmatched, and her ability to score under pressure is impressive. But, they aren't the only ones. We could see Edwards being useful to other teams like the Connecticut Sun or the New York Liberty. This potential trade could be Edwards' opportunity to make her mark somewhere - and if fans are lucky, maybe it'll be with her former teammate and friend.