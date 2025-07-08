Ace Bailey might quickly make Jazz fans forget pre-draft drama

If there’s one rookie from the 2025 NBA Draft who’s turning heads early, it’s Ace Bailey.

The 18-year-old forward isn’t wasting any time showcasing his skill set with the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three made 3s in 35 minutes during Monday night’s 112-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

But Bailey’s arrival in Utah didn’t come without drama.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Bailey reportedly limited his preferred destinations to just three teams — none of which were Utah. That didn’t stop Danny Ainge, the Jazz’s CEO of Basketball Operations, from selecting him with the fifth overall pick, citing roster fit and long-term upside.

Critics assumed Bailey might not report to team activities, let alone play in the Summer League. But in a surprising turn, Bailey publicly expressed gratitude after being selected, appearing to warm up to his new franchise — and fan base.

His Summer League debut was a mixed bag, showing the typical rookie jitters: eight points, seven rebounds, 3-of-13 shooting, and 1-of-5 from three. But after the game, Jazz Summer League head coach Scott Morrison said he wanted to get Bailey more involved.

Mission accomplished.

Ace Bailey is flashing his potential for the Utah Jazz

Bailey looked far more comfortable and assertive in Game 2, showing off the athleticism and versatility that made him a top-five pick. At 6-foot-8" with a 7-foot wingspan, Bailey grabbed boards with ease, soared for a highlight alley-oop, and added multiple emphatic put-back dunks that got the crowd on its feet.

One stat that’s gone under the radar: zero turnovers across two games. In a Summer League environment where chaos often rules, Bailey’s poise with the ball is just as impressive as his dunks.

Next up for Bailey and the Jazz is a final Salt Lake City showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder, followed by a Las Vegas Summer League matchup against Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets.

To most fans, it’s just another meaningless summer game.



To Ace Bailey, it’s another chance to prove the Jazz made the right call.