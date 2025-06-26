Ace Bailey's pre-draft antics backfire after Jazz selection

It goes to show: when you skip pre-draft workouts, selectively name the teams you want to play for, and publicly make that known, things might backfire. Just ask Ace Bailey.

Despite the 18-year-old forward from Rutgers making it clear he didn’t want to land in Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Bailey had publicly cited the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Brooklyn Nets as his preferred destinations — yet instead landed in what some might call the best-worst case scenario for any 18-year-old entering the NBA:

Being a top-five pick — just not to the team you wanted.

Ace Bailey roasted by NBA fans after pre-draft antics backfire

Let's take a look at some of the reactions from NBA fans after Bailey did all of that, to end up on the Jazz, a team he didn't want to work out for.

Jonathan Givony on the draft broadcast: “Utah was not one of his preferred destinations… was hoping to get to either Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn… a stunner, but if you think about it, this is an outstanding place for Ace Bailey.”

Bailey made headlines before draft night for essentially trying to chart his own path, refusing to meet or work out with several lottery teams, including Utah. Still, his talent was undeniable. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game at Rutgers, showcasing elite shot-making, athleticism, and flashes of two-way upside.

But draft politics don’t faze Danny Ainge, the Jazz’s CEO of Basketball Operations, who made it clear he had no interest in Bailey’s preferences — only in drafting the best player available. And while Bailey may not be thrilled with the location, his NBA journey is now officially underway in Utah.

Even players around the league weighed in, including Philadelphia’s Paul George, who said Bailey “was in no position to control his journey without setting foot in the league.”

Now the real work begins.

Bailey will likely be thrust into a starting role alongside Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and the recently acquired John Collins. With his size, skill, and versatility, he’ll be a key piece in Utah’s rebuild — a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing season and potentially contend for a Play-In spot in 2026.

The challenge for Bailey isn’t just on the court. He’ll need to win over the fans, earn the respect of his teammates, and prove that the headlines he made before ever stepping into the league don’t define his legacy.

This might not have been the landing spot he wanted. But if he buys in, it could be the one that makes him great.