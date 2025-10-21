Amen Thompson is flying higher and higher in Houston

Amen Thompson landed at No. 10 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The Houston Rockets exceeded all expectations to claim the No. 2 seed in the West last season. For such a young team to rise above the fray in the NBA's most competitive conference was a genuine feat. There is credit due all around for Houston's ascent, but few are more worthy of recognition than Amen Thompson.

In just his second NBA season, Thompson went from a fun Swiss Army Knife off the bench to arguably Houston's best player. He will cede that title to Kevin Durant this season — at least to start — but Thompson's rocket-like improvement is a result of both hard work and immense natural gifts. It's unclear why we didn't all see this coming on draft night. Thompson fell to Houston at No. 4, but he is on track to become the clear second-best player from his rookie class, trailing only the 7-foot-5 superhuman in San Antonio.

Amen Thompson is ready for take-off as Rockets threaten OKC in West

It's impossible to objectively and definitively define the "best athlete" in the NBA, but Thompson is a stong candidate. He's 6-foot-7 with unbelievably quick-twitch movement and first-step explosiveness. Even without a dependable 3-point shot, Thompson quickly gains a beat on his defender and puts two feet in the paint on drives. Once he's in the paint, it's a bit unmooring to watch just how easily Thompson elevates, hangs and contorts his frame in midair. It makes one doubt the core tents of science we learned in high school. No human should be able to float so effortlessly through time and space.

Thompson is a walking advantage. He can out-run, out-think and out-jump any and everyone. Not only is a freakish athlete, but Thompson is just so far beyond his years mentally. He thinks the game at such a high level, rendering split-second passing reads at full speed and effortlessly oscilating between various roles, depending on what the Rockets need from him. Thompson is handle the rock and run point. He can poke around the dunker's spot and clean up easy finishes at the rim. He can set screens, distribute on the short roll and operate as a connector. There are endless facets to Thompson's game. He's a true skeleton key.

With Fred VanVleet out to begin the season, Thompson will operate as Houston's starting point guard. He essentially broke out last season, but he's ready to take another leap in year three. Thompson has earned Ime Udoka's full trust. He will get the keys to the offense, so to speak, which means more on-ball paint touches, more passing wizardry, and more opportunities to expand his scoring profile. That is really the only think still holding Thompson back. He's a poor shooter. There's not much of a pull-up or floater to speak of. If Thompson can start hitting spot-up 3s and slowly expand toward well-rounded, three-level scoring, it's game over for opponents.

All this said, what really makes Thompson pop in the defense. He should've received more love in the DPOY conversation a year ago after Wemby got hurt. Evan Mobley was a correct and deserving winner, but Thompson is a singular force on the perimeter. He flies around. It make look reckless, chaotic, just because of how quickly he moves, but it's all calculated. Thompson intercepts passing lanes and snuffs out shot attempts as a roamer like a military drone targets unsuspecting civilians.

Thompson's ability to turn the ball over and immediately generate transition offense is a huge selling point for Houston as a contender in the West. This team can play so many different styles. Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant can isolate and manufacture offense in the halfcourt. Meanwhile, Thompson will sprint out in the open floor and create easy buckets on the fast break. Slow, fast, medium speed, the Rockets have a weapon for every style of play. And Thompson, 22, is just barely scratching the surface of his potential.

Houston, your opponents have a problem.