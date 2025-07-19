Angel Reese has officially defeated the trolls with signature shoe reveal

Angel Reese is not just using this weekend to celebrate being an All-Star; she has also just made another shoe announcement. Earlier this month, Reese made a massive double announcement, unveiling her upcoming signature shoe with Reebok on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26.

On Saturday, Reese and Reebok posted a new colorway of her shoe, the 'Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.' This is Reese officially taking a term used to troll her, and turning it into even more profit than before as the branding of her signature sneaker.

Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.

All mine. Not yours (yet) pic.twitter.com/8ETZbTE7nq — Reebok (@Reebok) July 19, 2025

You might be wondering about the significance of the term 'mebounds.' Well, this is a term that originated on a podcast hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague. One of Teague's co-hosts made a dig at Reese, calling her rebounds 'mebounds' due to them primarily being from her own misses, a relentless point of contention from critics and trolls.

Angel Reese reclaims 'Mebounds' for Reebok signature shoe

Now, Angel Reese is one of the best rebounders in the W, currently leading the league, averaging 12.6 per game and only getting better. But, of course, Angel Reese trolls ran with the 'mebounds' jab, but she did not let it go too far before turning it into a marketing opportunity. She entirely reclaimed the term by trademarking it and creating a merchandise line with pieces that feature the word. She also announced that a portion of the proceeds would be going toward the fight against cyberbullying.

MEBOUNDS, REESEBOUNDS, REBOUNDS… MERCH AVAILABLE NOW! Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese foundation to help fight against cyberbullying! SHOP NOW! LINK IN BIO!! 🤭💗💓💞🏀 #hatingpaystoo💋https://t.co/xjzit0ZEc7 pic.twitter.com/fuX4IrKSHh — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 20, 2025

Honestly, the term is not even seen as an insult anymore — in fact, Reese's All-Star teammates have been referencing 'Mebounds' all weekend — including in practice on Friday..

All of them collectively yelling Mebounds Mebounds 😭 pic.twitter.com/h7E0byetfF — JussSports (@jusshoops) July 18, 2025

Angel Reese has always been the epitome of taking jabs and horrible takes placed on her and making them her own. 'Mebounds' is just another example of her ability to take anything trolls think might bother her and create an opportunity out of it.

While talking with media at All-Star Weekend — in a 'Mebounds' hoodie, of course — Reese said, "You gotta maximize everything... I maximize every opportunity, and I've always been myself. I'm unapologetic, I don't care what anyone thinks about me...that's really important. Stand on who you are, be confident within yourself..."

Now, she has used it for her signature shoe. Not only is the shoe stunning, but the delivery is brilliant, and I think it's fair to say Reese has defeated the trolls in this specific argument. Reebok also deserves plenty of credit as well for their assist in the battle with the trolls, as such marketing is only sure to help the brand as well as Reese.