Klay Thompson has planted his flag going into the 2026 season. When asked about the potential that the Mavericks had, he had a bit to say:

“I think we personally have the best frontcourt in the NBA when we're healthy."

The question is: how right is he? Diving into the thought exercise, these are the actual five best frontcourts in the NBA when at full strength:

1. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have the best player in the world, or at least the second best, depending on the day. Nikola Jokić is a team unto himself. Alongside him are Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, two of the most efficient off-ball scorers in the NBA. And behind him is the best backup he's ever had in Jonas Valanciunas. Do the math.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

How quick we are to forget that as little as 3-4 years ago, this was Giannis Antetokounmpo's league. And now you give him the best center he could ever be paired with in a younger body (seriously, Myles Turner is just a younger, more athletic late-stage Brook Lopez) and an All-Star level scorer at the three. Again, simple math.

3. Houston Rockets

This is where the rankings would have gotten interesting...and then the Rockets went and added Kevin Durant. He joins the heir apparent to Nikola Jokić's 'point center' throne, a deadeye sharpshooter four in Jabari Smith, and a bench that includes DFS and Steven Adams. Honestly, if Giannis wasn't a top five player in the world, you could argue that Houston should leapfrog the Bucks in these rankings.

4. Dallas Mavericks

Now we arrive at the Dallas Mavericks, who consist of Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and...some centers. And don't get it twisted, AD can still be one of the three best bigs in the world when everything is operating on all cylinders, enough to put the Mavericks above the 76ers who are seemingly falling apart in historic fashion. But until we know what Cooper Flagg offers, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II are simply not enough to vault Dallas above this position.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

AD is the best player between the Mavs' and Cavs' frontcourt, but they just can't beat the trio of Jarrett Allen, reigning DPOY Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter. You have two All-Star level defenders, one of whom is growing into one of the best two-way threats in the NBA, and one of the league's best role players on the wing.

Honorable Mentions: Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs