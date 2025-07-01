Best players left on Day 2 of NBA free agency and their perfect fits

The first (half) day of NBA free agency has come and gone with plenty of action. While this is not the most exciting class of free agents, we've already got LeBron James trade speculation and plenty of lower-level intrigue.

If we are proclaiming early winners, the Houston Rockets stand out from the crowd. In addition to the Kevin Durant heist, Houston has re-signed Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet, added Dorian Finney-Smith to replace the outgoing Dillon Brooks, and signed Clint Capela as their third-string center, because why not.

The Denver Nuggets are also on the right track after swapping Michael Porter Jr. and a distant future pick to acquire Cam Johnson, then signing former champ and fan favorite Bruce Brown. As if the West wasn't enough of a bloodbath.

In the East, the Orlando Magic made a sneaky huge addition with Tyus Jones, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard further cement the Atlanta Hawks as genuine sleepers.

Several quality free agents remain going into Day 2 of free agency, however. Here are the best names left — and their ideal destination.

10. Duncan Robinson, small forward

Best fit: Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson miraculously opted out of his $20 million contract with the Miami Heat, a gift from the basketball gods for Pat Riley. Now he's the best pure shooter left in free agency and naturally, he's being connected to Detroit. The Pistons need to replace Malik Beasley from the looks of it. Robinson is a lights-out shooter on the move who can add some fun new wrinkles to JB Bickerstaff's offense.

9. Malcolm Brogdon, point guard

Best fit: Boston Celtics

With Jrue Holiday in Portland, the Celtics would be smart to explore a potential reunion with Malcolm Brogdon. Injuries limited him last season in Washington, but at his best, Brogdon is an efficient off-ball scorer and a potent on-ball creator, capable of patiently working pick-and-rolls, getting into the teeth of the defense and finishing with strength in the lane. His high-IQ, low-mistake approach can grease the wheels on Boston's offense with Jayson Tatum out. Plus there's built-in familiarity.

8. Chris Paul, point guard

Best fit: Phoenix Suns

The whole "Phoenix needs a point guard!" panic of last offseason was a smidge overblown, but with Bradley Beal likely on his way out the door and Jalen Green tabbed as his replacement, now the Suns really could use a steady hand. CP3 has been around the block in Phoenix. There's established chemistry with Devin Booker, and his table-setting skills ought to help Jalen Green get the ball in his preferred spots. This is a fitting reunion (and probable final chapter) for the Point God.

7. Guerschon Yabusele, power forward

Best fit: Philadelphia 76ers

A reunion with the Sixers is looking less likely by the day, but Philadelphia can still offer the taxpayer's mid-level exception and there isn't too much cap space floating around, so never say never. Guerschon Yabusele became an instant fan favorite last season and was one of the few bright spots in a dark Sixers season. He would quite possibly start in the frontcourt next to Joel Embiid, giving the Sixers a much-needed blend of shooting and physicality at the four spot.

6. Al Horford, center

Best fit: Boston Celtics

It's more exciting to think about Al Horford in a new home like Golden State or Los Angeles, but to be completely honest, the Celtics just need him more. With Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet out the door, Boston's center depth chart is precariously thin. Luka Garza is a fascinating buy-low addition, but asking him to start and play 30 minutes a night woud be disastrous. Horford, even at this late stage of his career, is a valuable innings-eater and a brilliant on-court communicator for Joe Mazzulla.

5. Mo Wagner, center

Best fit: Golden State Warriors

Orlando bafflingly passed on Mo Wagner's club option, and while there's still room to re-sign him, a move to Golden State might behoove Wagner (and the Dubs). He's a slick 7-foot shooter and a rugged defender in the post. Wagner isn't an elite rim protector, but he plays hard and has the mobility to guard out in space a little bit. Offensively, he can throw his weight around in the paint on occasion and he's a solid positional passer. There's a lot to like. He is extremely underrated.

4. Jonathan Kuminga, small forward

Best fit: Miami Heat

I am dubious of any team giving Jonathan Kuminga a significant amount of long-term money, but if there's any organization that can actualize his talent and unlock his ceiling, it's the voodoo practitioners in Miami. Erik Speolstra is the best in the business when it comes to maximizing strengths and mitigating weaknesses. The Heat's defensive infrastructure isn't what it once was, but Kuminga slotting in as the wing scorer next to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro works on paper.

3. Josh Giddey, point guard

Best fit: Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey is another free agent whose eventual price point will be a major turnoff. But in Chicago's case, they've already made their bed. There's really no other outcome here. The fit is strong, for what it's worth, even if building around Giddey is bound to keep the Bulls tethered to mediocrity. The tall Aussie point guard loves to push the tempo and set up teammates on the break. Chicago has put a very fast and increasingly athletic roster around him.

2. Quentin Grimes, shooting guard

Best fit: Philadelphia 76ers

With cap space dwindling around the league, Quentin Grimes appears destined to re-sign in Philadelphia. It's just a matter of figuring out the exact number. He enjoyed an unexpected breakout down the stretch of last season as the Sixers dealt with myriad injuries. In addition to his trademark shooting and on-ball defense, Grimes emerged as a legitimate creator and a devastating slasher. He figures to start next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, with Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe coming off the bench behind them.

1. Myles Turner, center

Best fit: Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are about to take a gap year after Tyrese Haliburton's heartbreaking Achilles injury, but there's no good reason to break up a Finals roster. Myles Turner isn't the all-world defender he once was, but he remains plenty effective as a rim deterrent. Meanwhile, he has steadfastly added elements to his offensive repertoire over the years. A lights-out shooter and a capable interior scorer, Turner has years of value left in the tank.