NBA trade grades: Nuggets bail on Michael Porter Jr. in swap for Nets' Cam Johnson

A quiet start to NBA's free agency just picked up some serious steam as Michael Porter Jr. was just traded to the Brooklyn Nets along with a 2032 Denver Nuggets first-round pick. The return for Denver is wing Cam Johnson.

BREAKING: The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/o6rdWhu3Rl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

This deal makes a good amount of sense for both sides. The Nuggets offloaded a really rough contract in Porter and replaced him with a cheaper and better player. For Brooklyn, they acquired a first-round pick that can prove to be quite valuable down the road, especially if Nikola Jokic is no longer around by 2032.

but while the deal makes sense for both sides, it feels like there's still one clear winner.

Nuggets replace Michael Porter Jr. with cheaper and better player

Porter might be the bigger name in this deal, but there's no disputing who the better player is. Johnson provides a lot more value on both ends, and will do so while making significantly less money.

Nuggets trade grade: A-

Nets trade grade: B