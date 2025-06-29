Bronny James now faces big test after LeBron’s Lakers decision

LeBron James has officially opted into his $52.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, effectively locking himself in for what could be his final season with the franchise. While many speculated he might take a pay cut to help the Lakers build around him, James is instead betting on himself — choosing personal leverage over financial flexibility.

But the question now isn’t why LeBron made this decision.

It’s who steps up when he eventually steps away.

Names like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and even Luka Doncic (if rumors become reality) are in the spotlight. But one name carries a deeper storyline, larger expectations, and the most uncertainty: Bronny James.

At just 20 years old, Bronny has faced a media firestorm since the day he declared for the NBA Draft. He was picked 56th overall, instantly making headlines not for his game, but for his bloodline. From Summer League scrutiny to making his NBA debut alongside his father, Bronny's rookie season was as surreal as it was polarizing.

Across 27 regular season games and 18 G League appearances, Bronny’s freshman campaign was met with criticism and questions.

But maybe the bigger question is: Was he ever supposed to be here at all?

Bronny James first season had moments of promise

His early NBA outings were rough. When head coach JJ Redick first inserted Bronny into the regular rotation on January 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the result was underwhelming: 0-for-5 shooting, three turnovers, and zero points in 15 minutes. The Lakers lost — and criticism mounted.

Ironically, Bronny's most productive performances often came in games the Lakers lost. He scored nine points on 75% shooting in limited minutes against Utah, and later dropped a career-high 17 points on 70% shooting in 30 minutes against Milwaukee.

In the G League, the story was different. Bronny posted double-digit scoring in 15 of 18 games, including three 30-point outings. Clearly, he has talent — but the issue isn’t skill. It’s consistency at the NBA level, and who he shows it against.

Bronny James needs to showcase his production in second season

With LeBron back, the pressure isn’t off — it’s ramped up.

This isn’t about creating headlines or feel-good father-son moments anymore. It’s about earning a real rotational role on a team with championship pressure. The Lakers are still expected to reshape their roster — particularly at center — which could open up minutes for Bronny by default. But opportunity isn’t the same as security.

Bronny’s path forward will require separating himself from the narrative that he’s just “LeBron’s son.” It’s time to define who he is as a player — and whether the Lakers were right to believe in him.