Bucks' Bobby Portis win should be music to Giannis Antetokounmpo's ears

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly secured a crucial piece for their future by reaching an agreement with Bobby Portis Jr. on a three-year, $44 million deal.

Bobby Portis intends to sign a three-year, $44 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option for 2027-28, sources tell ESPN. Bucks and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports reach a new deal for the sixth man extraordinaire and fan favorite in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/Y8AgzaUSDP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025

It always seemed like a reunion was in the cards here, but after Naz Reid broke the bank with a five-year, $125 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it figured to reset the market for a player like Portis — he's not as valuable a player and he's five years older, but players with that combination of size and shooting ability don't grow on trees, and it seemed all but certain that his representation would use Reid's deal as a benchmark. Landing Portis at this number not only keeps a talented player in the fold amid an uncertain future, but it does so at a price that will allow Milwaukee to keep adding once free agency begins on Monday.

But for the Bucks, this move is more than just smart roster management: Portis has become a beloved figure in Milwaukee and his decision to stay speaks volumes about the team's commitment to winning. This signing could also have a ripple effect in helping to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee for the long haul.

Bobby Portis Jr.'s value to the Bucks

Portis brings energy, versatility and passion every time he steps onto the court. As the Bucks’ sixth man last season, he averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds on 46.6 percent shooting from the field. Portis spaces the floor with reliable three-point shooting, hitting about 36.5 percent from deep, which helps create room for Giannis to attack the paint. The downside is that Portis suited up for just 49 games last season, but his versatility and scoring punch on the wing is something that Milwaukee would've had a hard time replacing.

His toughness and willingness to do the dirty work have also made him a fan favorite. Portis has finished among the top three in Sixth Man of the Year voting two of the last three years, showing his consistent impact. Beyond stats, he brings leadership and a spark off the bench that can completely shift the momentum of a game.

How Bobby Portis staying helps Bucks' pursuit of Giannis

When Antetokounmpo has space to operate, he becomes nearly unstoppable. Portis helps create that space, stretching defenses with his outside shot and keeping defenders honest. Their playing styles fit well together, as Portis’ ability to knock down shots opens lanes for Giannis while his rebounding creates second-chance opportunities.

With Portis still around, Milwaukee can go to Giannis and make the case that they're keeping a competitive roster around him. And they can also point to the additional flexibility this deal presents and make promises about continuing to add to the roster (like, for example, finding a center to replace Brook Lopez, or bringing back Lopez himself).

Portis’ personality and dedication have long set the tone for this team. He’s vocal and brings an edge that inspires everyone. For Giannis, knowing he has a trusted veteran presence like Portis by his side makes Milwaukee an even more attractive place to stay.

By re-signing Portis, Milwaukee is investing in the value of chemistry and continuity. This deal keeps a core contributor in place, sending a clear message: The Bucks are serious about contending in the Eastern Conference.

This kind of stability matters to Antetokounmpo. When stars see their teams go the extra mile to keep proven players, it helps build loyalty and trust. The presence of Portis increases the chances that Giannis will want to continue building his legacy in Milwaukee, rather than considering a future elsewhere.