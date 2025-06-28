Naz Reid contract details just made Timberwolves offseason much harder

The Minnesota Timberwolves and center Naz Reid agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension on Friday night. The deal that Reid agreed to includes a player option for the 2029-30 season. This is quite a milestone for Reid, who was undrafted out of LSU and played in the G-League, to become one of the highest-paid centers in the NBA.

Reid declined a $15 million player option for next season to stay with the Timberwolves. Reid can't officially sign his contract until July 6.

Reid has spent his entire six-year career in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This past season with the Timberwolves, Reid averaged 14.2 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game.

Reid has proven himself to be an excellent defender for the Timberwolves, and it proved in Minnesota's second straight run to the Western Conference Finals.

With Reid extended, what does Minnesota do with Randle and Alexander-Walker?

While some are applauding the Timberwolves' decision to extend Reid, others are critical of how much money Reid received in his five-year extension. With Reid now extended, the Timberwolves must figure out what the best long-term solution is for Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Timberwolves are now in a very difficult spot after extending Reid. Fortunately enough for them, it's a situation that won't be that difficult to get out of. If the Timberwolves hope to keep Randle and Alexander-Walker, they will have to cut salaries.

The Timberwolves are unable to afford to keep both Randle and Alexander-Walker, so the question is which one will Minnesota keep for the long haul. Randle came to Minnesota as a part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last October.

In his one season with the Timberwolves, Randle averaged 18.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He also played a critical role in the Timberwolves' postseason run, averaging 21.7 points per game.

Alexander-Walker has spent the last three seasons with the Timberwolves and has developed into a reliable player off the bench for Minnesota. He averaged 9.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this past season for the Timberwolves.

While Alexander-Walker has proven himself to be a valuable piece for the Timberwolves, the team's best option might just be moving on from him and keeping Randle. It's also possible that, given Randle's age that investing in Alexander-Walker might be a good long-term solution as well, but only time will tell what Minnesota decides to do.