Bucks may have found a hidden gem in Ousmane Dieng

Ousmane Dieng showed flashes of potential for the Thunder, but he never found a way to secure extended minutes in Oklahoma City. That's changed quickly for the 22-year-old Frenchman after being acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's important to avoid making sweeping generalizations about Dieng's long-term prospects in Milwaukee since he's only played three games with his new team. Even so, his statistical uptick with the Eastern Conference team is turning heads around the NBA.

Dieng has been in the league since the 2022-23 campaign, but he entered the Association as a very young prospect. Predictably, that made it difficult for him to crack Oklahoma City's star-studded roster. It also made him a logical trade target for a Bucks team that needs to find hidden gems to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a new contract with the franchise.

Dieng's minutes have increased significantly in Milwaukee, and he is taking full advantage of his new opportunities. He's playing over 21 minutes per night for the Bucks and is averaging 12.7 points and five rebounds per night. His play has been even more impressive in his last two games as he's averaged 18 points and seven rebounds on 76 percent true shooting.

What are Ousmane Dieng's short- and long-term prospects with the Bucks?

The easy answer to why Dieng has been so effective is that he's made half of his three-pointers on above-average volume for a Bucks team that desperately needs some offensive punch. That percentage is unsustainable, but there's nothing about Dieng's stroke or shot diet that suggests he can't be an above average bomber from behind the arc. His ability to stretch the floor from any of the forward positions will make him a valuable contributor for the Bucks.

Dieng isn't just a long-range bomber though. His length and athleticism have always popped for NBA scouts. Those raw, athletic gifts, are what caused the Thunder to spend a first round pick to acquire him. It's not unusual for a player with his limited experience to take a few years to figure out how to turn that athleticism into production.

The big test for Dieng, aside from continuing this arc, will be to learn how to play effectively off Giannis once he's back on the floor. It may be wise for the Bucks to leverage Dieng as a bench piece since some of his skills are duplicative with their MVP's. On the other hand, if Dieng keeps shooting the ball at anything close to this blistering pace he can help open up the floor for Giannis to drive the lane.

It's too early to draw lasting conclusions about Dieng's fit with the Bucks, but the early returns are outstanding. This may turn into a classic example of a team leveraging a “second draft” philosophy on a highly-touted prospect who fails to make an impact with the team that drafts him. Milwaukee's front office has suffered through a ton of misses during the Giannis era, but this trade for Dieng could turn into a feather in their cap.